Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, May 11
BASEBALL

Seminole District

Amherst 9, Brookville 4

Amherst;034;000;2;—;9;9;3

Brookville;000;300;1;—;4;4;2

Winning runs scored on Evan Mace's double with two outs.

WP: Jonah Cunningham. LP: Noah Wood.

Highlights: A — Cunningham 2-4, 3B, 3 RBIs (5 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 Ks); Joseph Fielder 1-4, RBI, R; Christian Martin 2-3, 3B, 2 RBIs; R; Christian Harris 3-4, RBI, R.. B — Danzel Foster 1-4, 2B, RBI, R; Reid Driskill 1-2, RBI, R; Adam Lee 1-1, R; Chase Tilley 1-4, R.

Records: Amherst 3-1. Brookville 0-3. 

Jefferson Forest 17, Liberty 2

Forest;436;40;—;17;4;0

Liberty;020;00;—;2;6;3

WP: Peyton Smith. LP: Blake French. 

Highlights: JF — Adam Woodall 3 R; Sully Tibbs 3 R; Evan Mace 1-3, 2 RBIs, 4 R; Connor Maggi 1-1, 2B, 2 RBIs, 4 R; Domenic Rowlands 1-1, 2B, 2 RIBs, 2 R; Cameron Phillips 2 RBis; Breckin Nace 1-1, 3 RBIs; Christian Elliott 2 RBIs. L — Mason Welch 2-2, RBI; Nick Krantz 1-3, 2B; Will Holdren RBI.

Records: Jefferson Forest 4-0. Liberty 0-3.

Liberty Christian 2, E.C. Glass 1

LCA;000;001;1;—;2;5;4

Glass;100;000;0;—;1;3;2

WP: Sully Holmes. LP: Mike Harpster. HR: John Simmons (LCA) with 0 on, 0 outs in the seventh. 

Highlights: LCA — Logan Duff 1-3, R; Tanner Thomas 1-2; Will Thomas 1-3; Simmons 1-3, HR. ECG —  Charlie Elwell 1-4, 3B; George Best 1-3, RBI; John Ruhl 1-3.

Records: Liberty Christian 3-1. E.C. Glass 0-4. 

Heritage 9, Rustburg 7

Rustburg201;202;0;—;7;9;2

Heritage;100;042;2;—;9;7;3

WP: Javier Palacios. LP: Trevor Justice. HR: Cameron Johnson's second HR gives HHS the walk-off win with 0 outs and one on in the seventh. His other was with 2 on and 2 outs in the fifth. 

Highlights: R — Chance Holt 1-3, RBI, R; Coleman DeJarnette 1-3, 2B, 2 R; Kyle Fields 2-4, 3B, RBI, 2 R; Justice 1-2, 2B, RBI; Wyatt Bigham 2-4, 2 RBIs. H — Kenai Booker 1-3, RBI, 2 R; Matt Cassidy 2-4, 2 R; Johnson 2-3, 2 HR, 5 RBIs, 2 R; Kameron Burns 1-2, 3B, RBI, 2 R.

Records: Rustburg 3-1. Heritage 2-2.

Blue Ridge District

Franklin County 14, Staunton River 2

Staunton River;002;00;—;2;5;1

Franklin County;240;8x;—;14;7;3

WP: Preston Crowl. LP: Jared Steele. HR: Jared Wright. 

Highlights: SR — Aidan Brown 2-3, R; Grey Clary 1-2, R; Jesse Brown 1-3, 2 RBIs; Conner Faw 1-2, 2B. FC — Riley Hill 1-2, RBI, 2 R; Jake Pendleton 1-2, 3 R; Wright 1-2, HR, 6 RBIs; Jack Mitzel R, RBI; Crowl 1-3, 3B, 3 RBIs, R; Luke Pasley 1-3, R; Hayden Firebaugh 1-3, R; Joseph Bennett 1-1, 2B, RBI, R.

Records: Staunton River 3-2. Franklin County 3-2.

Virginia Independent Conference quarterfinals

Virginia Episcopal 14, Hargrave 3

Hargrave;0003;000;—;3;3;5

VES;105;134;—;14;11;4

WP: Mac Gates. LP: Aidan Allen. HR: Kevin Breimann (VES) with 2 on, 0 outs in the third.

Highlights: H — Allen 2-3, R; Dean Friedburg 1-3, 2 RBIs. VES — Sam Hurt 4-5, 3B, 2 RBIs, 5 R; Jaden Waterman 3-5, 2B, 3B, 4 RBIs, R; Breimann 2-3, 2B, HR, 5 RBIs, R.

Records: Hargrave 5-9. Virginia Episcopal 5-7-1. 

SOFTBALL

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 2, Liberty 0

Forest;000;110;0;—;2;3;1

Liberty;000;000;0;—;0;1;0

WP: Emma Lemley. LP: Makila Ansel.

Highlights: JF — Sarah Cannon  1-3, R; Ciara Nauful 1-3, R; Alex McCray 1-3, 2B, RBI; Lemley 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 20 Ks. L — Kaidence Gordon 1-3; Ansel 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 11 Ks.

Records: Jefferson Forest 4-0. Liberty 2-2.

Rustburg 17, Heritage 0

Rustburg;000;00;—;0;0;5

Heritage;525;50;—;17;16;1

WP: Eden Bigham. LP: Ellis.

Highlights: R — Aysia Jiovenetta 3-3, 2B, HR, 4 RBIs, 3 R; Emily Coates 2-3, 2 R; Maggie Mayhew 1-1, RBI, 2 R; Katie Donaled 1-1, RBI; Amanda Lawhorn 1-4, RBI, R; Tinsley Abbott 1-3, 2 RBIs, R; Tori Jackson 1-3, RBI, 2 R; Destiny Jones 1-2, 2B, RBI, R; Carly Hudnall 2-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Bigham 2-3, 3B, HR, 3 RBIs, R (3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 Ks).

Records: Rustburg 4-0. Heritage 0-4. 

Amherst 5, Brookville 2

Amherst;000;112;1;—;5;10;0

Brookville;020;000;0;—;2;12;3

WP: Dylan Mcnerney. LP: Destiny Calloway.

Highlights: A — Maegan Lloyd 2-4, 3B, R; KK Ramsey 1-3, RBI, R; Tyah Charltonn 2-4, 2 2B, RBI; R; Taryn Campbell 1-3, 2B, 2 R; Mcnerney 2-2, 2B, RBI; Madison Goughnour 1-3, RBI. B — Jada Fyffe 3-4, 3B, R; Kayleigh Dobyns 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Reagan Hunley 2-4, R. 

Records: Amherst 3-1. Brookville 1-1.

Liberty Christian 7, E.C. Glass 0

LCA;020;104;0;—;7;8;2

Glass;000;000;0;—;0;7;3

WP: Dudley. LP: Abigail Jones. 

Highlights: LCA — Taylee Hesse 1-3, RBI, R (7 IP, 7 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 13 Ks); Jordyn Robbins RBI; Faith Campbell 1-3, RBI; Reece Sherwin 1-3, 2 R; Mollie Walker 1-1, RBI, 2 R; Allie Snow 2-3, 2 RBIs, R. ECG — Abigail Jones 3-3, 2B; Elexi Hunt 2-3.

Records: E.C. Glass 0-4. 

Blue Ridge District

Staunton River 8, Franklin County 7

Staunton River;330;002;0;—;8;11;3

Franklin County;220;020;1;—;7;10;3

WP: Emily Wood. HR: Sawyer Tolley (SR) with 1 on and 2 outs in the second.

Highlights: SR — Jena Roach 1-4, RBI, 2 R; Cara Martin 2-4, RBI, 2 R; Tolley 2-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBIs; 2 R; Allie Davidson 1-3, RBI; Abby McGuire RBI; Taylor Foutz 1-3, RBI; Myia Smith 1-4 3B; Emily Wood 2-4; Payton Phillips 1-3, R. FC — Taylor Anderson 1-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Courtney Bryant 1-4, 3B, 2 RBIs; Anna Smith 2-3, R; Alexis Campbell 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs; Hannah Woodford 1-3, R.

Records: Staunton River 3-2. Franklin County 3-2.

BOYS LACROSSE

National Conference

Jefferson Forest 15, Rockbridge 4

Rockbridge;1;1;1;1;—;4

Jefferson Forest;4;4;4;3;—;15

Scoring: JF — Ryan Paul 4 goals, 3 assists; Justin Carroll 1 goal; John Nguyen 2 goals; Can Campbell 2 goals; Noah Thomas 1 goal, 1 assist; Floyd Wells 1 goal; Ryan Roth 3 goals; Ian Evans 1 goal, 2 assists. 

Saves: Ashton Loe (JF) 3. 

GIRLS SOCCER

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 3, E.C. Glass 0

Jefferson Forest;1;2;—;3

E.C. Glass;0;0;—;0

Scoring: Ava Davis (JF) 3 goals. 

Records: Jefferson Forest 2-0. E.C. Glass 1-1. 

GIRLS TENNIS

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 7, Amherst 2

At E.C. Glass

Singles: Megan Knight (ECG) d. Kate Terry 8-0; Megan Nelson (ECG) d. Reagan Bui 8-3; Cara Gowdy (A) d. Josie Kicklighter 8-5; Anna Crowther (ECG) d. Sameria Lamberth 8-2; Eva Lopez Valentine (ECG) d. Adrianna Ellis 8-0; Laura Honeycutt (ECG) d. Kayla Alls 8-0. 

Doubles: Knight/Grayson Laughon (ECG) d. Terry/Gowdy 8-0; Nelson/Kicklighter (ECG) d. Bui/Eden Hunter 8-1; Lamberth/Kelsey Fore (A) d. Cameron Pflieger/Avery Gagen 8-6. 

BOYS TENNIS

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 9, Amherst 0

At Amherst

Singles: Spencer Knight (ECG) d. Riley Cox 8-0; Wolfgang Ploch (ECG) d. Colson Davis 8-0; Noah Ahrens (ECG) d. Nico Thomas 8-1; Pierce Martin (ECG) d. Lane Terry 8-0; Alexander Neps (ECG) d. Manford Campbell 8-0; James Stevens (ECG) d. Larkin Mays 8-1. 

Doubles: Knight/Ploch (ECG) d. Cox/Terry 8-0; Henry Scruggs/Carter Rennyson (ECG) d. Davis/Thomas 8-1; Ahrens/Martin (ECG) d. Campbell/Ryan Marsh 8-1. 

WEDNESDAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

Dan River at Altavista, 5 p.m.

Chatham at Appomattox, 5:30 p.m.

William Campbell at Nelson, 5:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Nelson at William Campbell, 5 p.m.

Altavista at Dan River, 5:30 p.m.

Appomattox at Chatham, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Chatham at Altavista, 5 p.m.

Nelson at Appomattox, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Chatham at Altavista, 6:30 p.m.

Appomattox at Nelson, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Amherst at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.

Liberty at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.

LCA at Jefferson Forest, 4:30 p.m.

William Byrd at Staunton River, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Heritage at Amherst, 4:30 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at LCA, 4:30 p.m.

Brookville at Liberty, 4:30 p.m.

OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

E.C. Glass, Heritage, LCA, Amherst at Amherst, 5:30 p.m.

Brookville, Jefferson Forest, Liberty, Rustburg at Rustburg, 5:30 p.m.

Hidden Valley, Patrick Henry, William Fleming, Staunton River at Staunton River, 5:30 p.m. 

