BASEBALL

Virginia Independent Schools

Division II State Quarterfinals

Nansemond-Suffolk 9, Virginia Episcopal 5

Virginia Episcopal;100;040;0;—;5;8;2

Nansemond-Suffolk;216;000;x;—;9;11;0

WP: Liam Shughrou. LP: Jed Howard.

Highlights: Nansemond-Suffolk — Tyler Howlett 3-4, RBI; Tyree Claxton 2-4, RBI; Jase Howell 1-4, 2 RBIs; Gavin Angelillo 1-2, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Virginia Episcopal — Charlie Felmlee 1-3, RBI, R; Jed Howard 3-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R, 2 SB; Michael Shamus 2-3, 2 RBIs; Sam Hurt 1-4; John Waterworth 1-3, R.

Records: Nansemond-Suffolk 19-5. VES 17-7.

Next: Third-seeded Nansemond-Suffolk advances to the Division II state semifinals to play No. 2 Greenbrier Academy on Friday.

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 15, Liberty 1 (5 innings)

Jeff. Forest;804;30;—;15;13;1

Liberty;100;00;—;1;2;3

WP: Connor Lane. LP: Parker Holdren.

Highlights: Jefferson Forest — Connor Lane 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 Ks; Breckin Nace 3-3, 2 RBIs, 3 R, SB; Nate Pyle 2-3, RBI, 3 R; Drew Lucy 2-3, RBI, R; Michael Rowlands 2-3, 4 RBIs, R; Luke Gouldthorpe 1-3, 2 RBIs. Liberty — Parker Holdren 1-2, 2B, R; William Holdren 1-1.

Records: Jefferson Forest 12-7. Liberty 1-18.

Amherst 16, Heritage 2

Amherst;501;004;6;—;16;9;1

Heritage;002;000;x;—;2;2;3

Game called due to inclement weather with one out in top of seventh inning.

WP: Christian Harris. LP: Landon Ross.

Highlights: Amherst — Nick Dawson 2-3, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Dalton Wentz 1-4, 2B, RBI, 3 R; Caleb Knight 3-5, 2 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Christian Harris 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 9 Ks; Heritage — Lucas Nelson 1-2; Jaylen Armistead 1-3, RBI, SB.

Records: Amherst 16-3. Heritage 4-16.

BOYS LACROSSE

Virginia Independent Schools

Division II State Quarterfinals

Virginia Episcopal 22, Covenant 4

Covenant;2;1;0;1;—;4

Va. Episcopal;8;8;5;1;—;22

Scoring: VES — Billy Koudelka 7 goals, 2 assists; Brennan Olmert 4 goals, 5 assists; Tucker Olmert 5 goals, 2 assists; John Hatch 1 goal, 2 assists; Joe Staggers 2 goals; Jay Blount 1 goal; G Wyatt 2 goals, 1 assist.

Saves: Bryce Ledwith (VES) 12.

Records: Covenant 8-7. Virginia Episcopal 8-7.

Next: Fourth-seeded seed VES travels to No. 1 seed Nansemond-Suffolk for the semifinals Thursday (time to be announced).

Non-district

E.C. Glass 11, Hidden Valley 0

Hidden Valley;0;0;0;—;0

E.C. Glass;5;4;2;—11

Game called because of inclement weather with roughly seven minutes remaining in third quarter.

Scoring: ECG — Penn Willman 3 goals; Robert Sorenson 3 goals, 2 assists; Jackson Grant 2 goals; Luke Matthews 1 assist; Davis Redmond 2 goals; Camp Conner 1 goal.

Saves: Matthew Ebert (ECG) 3.

Records: E.C. Glass 12-2. Hidden Valley 4-9.

Next: E.C. Glass wraps regular-season play and earned the No. 2 seed for the Region 4D tournament. Glass hosts No. 7 Hidden Valley in the region quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Glass girls lacrosse team earned the No. 2 seed for region play and will host seventh-seeded William Byrd at 5:30 p.m. Friday. In the boys Region 4D bracket, No. 4 Jefferson Forest hosts No. 5 Rockbridge County at 6 p.m. Monday. In the girls 4D bracket, No. 8 seed Jefferson Forest travels to No. 1 Rockbridge on Monday for a 6 p.m. game.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Virginia Independent Schools

Division II State Quarterfinals

Virginia Episcopal 21, Steward 4

Scoring: VES — Grace Battle 3 goals; Mary Clare Caprise 2 goals, 1 assist; Caroline Carrington 2 goals, 2 assists; Ava Clark 1 goal, 1 assist; Frances Fenton 2 goals, 2 assists; Ellen Lewis 3 goals; Sierra Lewis 5 goals, 3 assists; Kamryn Shamus 1 goal, 1 assist; Rachel Staggers 1 goal; Kayla Williams 1 goal.

Records: Steward 7-10. Virginia Episcopal 11-4.

Next: Third-seeded VES travels to No. 2 seed Cape Henry Collegiate for the semifinals Thursday (time to be announced).

GIRLS SOCCER

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 9, Liberty Christian 0

LCA;0;0;—;0

Glass;7;2;—;9

Scoring: Sarah Ramsey (ECG) assisted by Flannery Benda and AP Webb, 4:00; Izzie Smulik (ECG) assisted by Sarah Ramsey, 8:00; Izzie Smulik (ECG) assisted by AP Webb, 20:00; AP Webb (ECG) unassisted, 23:00; Allie Smulik (ECG) assisted by Sarah Ramsey, 30:00; Libbie Sommardahl (ECG) assisted by AP Webb, 37:00; Libbie Sommardahl (ECG) unassisted, 38:00; AP Webb (ECG) assisted by Sarah Ramsey, 43:00; Izzie Smulik (ECG) unassisted, 48:00.

Saves: H.G. Garrett (ECG) 2. Lydia Long (LCA) 3.

Records: E.C. Glass 11-3-1. LCA 9-4-1.

GOLF

Virginia Independent Schools

Division II State Championship

Virginia Episcopal 312, North Cross 316, Cape Henry Collegiate 331, Steward School 338, Nansemond-Suffolk 362, Norfolk Collegiate 365

At Meadowbrook Country Club (Richmond), par 71, Monday

Top 20 individuals (of 40): 71 — Uzair Mirza (North Cross); 74 — Amelia Cho (Oakcrest); 76 — Flynn O'Boyle (Norfolk Collegiate), Alex Kagen (VES), Clark Watts (VES); 77 — Ian O'Halloran (Steward), Zuhair Mirza (North Cross); 78 — Leon Yang (Covenant), Alex Rai (Cape Henry); 79 — Cannon Langley (VES); 81 — Faith Garcia (Nansemond-Suffolk), Edwin Moye (VES); 82 — Luke Jacovides (Cape Henry), Brennan Zide (Steward); 84 — Hope Garcia (Nansemond-Suffolk), Grayson Prillaman (North Cross), Turner Faires (North Cross); 85 — Declan McDonald (Norfolk Christian), Luke Eiben (Steward), Tyler Bass (Cape Henry), John Barber (VES), Nora Finch (VES).

All-State Team: Uzair Mirza (North Cross), Amelia Cho (Oakcrest School), Flynn O'Boyle (Norfolk Collegiate), Alex Kagen (VES), Clark Watts (VES), Ian O'Halloran (The Steward School), Zuhair Mirza (North Cross), Leon Yang (The Covenant School), Alex Rai (Cape Henry Collegiate), Cannon Langley (VES).

Division III State Championship

Veritas 321, Carlisle 328, Eastern Mennonite 331, Hampton Roads Academy 350, Greenbrier Christian 368, Timberlake Christian 382

At Meadowbrook Country Club (Richmond), par 71, Monday

Top 20 individuals (of 41): 71 — Will Johnson (Kenston Forest), Luke Libbey (New Covenant), Ryan Slonaker (Eastern Mennonite), Macie Rasmussen (Greenbrier Christian); 73 — Alex Deas (Banner Christian); 76 — Ian Weber (Blessed Sacrament Huguenot); 77 — Henry Hutchens (Hampton Roads), Lucas Chuidian (Veritas); 78 — Webb Garrett (Carlisle); 80 — Daniel Kwon (Wakefield), Eli Felty (Veritas), Rusty Hooks (Timberlake Christian); 81 — Mark Gahagan (Veritas); 82 — Connor Boughton (Carlisle); 83 — Jackson Underwood (Hampton Roads), Timothy Park (Veritas), Addison Lawrence (Carlisle); 84 — Andrew Lantz (Eastern Mennonite); 85 — Brady Wells (Carlisle); 86 — Jack Aronson (Veritas).

Other locals: 98 — Emma Hooks (Timberlake Christian); 102 — Johnathan Dowd (Timberlake Christian), Luke Minor (Timberlake Christian); 119 — Dayla Sleboda (Timberlake Christian); 137 — Sam Spencer (Timberlake Christian).

All-State Team: Will Johnson (Kenston Forest), Luke Libbey (New Covenant), Macie Rasmussen (Greenbrier Christian), Ryan Slonaker (Eastern Mennonite), Alex Deas (Banner Christian), Ian Weber (Blessed Sacrament Huguenot), Henry Hutchens (Hampton Roads), Lucas Chuidian (Veritas), Webb Garrett (Carlisle), Daniel Kwon (Wakefield School), Eli Felty (Veritas), Rusty Hooks (Timberlake Christian).

WEDNESDAY’S EVENTS

BASEBALL

Gretna at Appomattox, 5 p.m.

Altavista at Dan River, 5:30 p.m.

William Campbell at Nelson, 5:30 p.m.

Rustburg at Brookville, 6 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Appomattox at Gretna, 5 p.m.

Dan River at Altavista, 5:30 p.m.

Nelson at William Campbell, 5:30 p.m.

Rustburg at Brookville, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Amherst, 6 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Jefferson Forest, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Amherst at Brookville, 6 p.m.

Appomattox at Altavista, 6:30 p.m.

Dan River at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Heritage at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Appomattox at Altavista, 5:30 p.m.

Dan River at Nelson, 5:30 p.m.

Heritage at Amherst, 6 p.m.

Brookville at Rustburg, 7 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Amherst at Liberty Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Brookville at E.C. Glass, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Liberty Christian at Amherst, 4:30 p.m.

Rustburg at Jefferson Forest, 4:30 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

E.C. Glass at Rockbridge, 6:30 p.m.

OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Seminole District meet (Day 1 of 2) at Liberty High, 5 p.m.