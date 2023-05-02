BASEBALL

Seminole District

Amherst 4, E.C. Glass 1

Amherst;001;200;1;—;4;8;0

Glass;000;100;0;—;1;4;2

WP: Nick Dawson. LP: Mike Harpster. S: Dalton Wentz.

Highlights: Amherst — Nick Dawson 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R/ER, 2 BB, 3 Ks (2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs); Dalton Wentz 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 Ks; David Travis 1-3, RBI; Blake Mays 2-3, RBI, 2 R. E.C. Glass — Mike Harpster 4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 Ks (1-3, 2B, R); Cooper Campbell 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 Ks (2-2); Scooter Ball 1-3, RBI.

Records: Amherst 12-2, 6-2 Seminole. E.C. Glass 9-4, 4-4.

Liberty Christian 10, Jefferson Forest 3

Jefferson Forest;012;000;0;—;3;7;2

Liberty Christian;000;640;x;—;10;8;1

WP: Will Palmer. LP: Bailey Peek. HR: Will Palmer (LCA) with 1 on, 2 outs in bottom of fourth inning.

Highlights: Jefferson Forest — Breckin Nace 2-4, 2B, R; Luke Gouldthorpe 2-3, R. Liberty Christian — Will Palmer 4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 Ks (2-4, HR, 2 RBIs, R); Matt Vine 3-4, 2 R; Nathaniel Tyree 1-3, 2 RBIs, R.

Records: Jefferson Forest 10-4, 5-3 Seminole. Liberty Christian 11-0, 7-0.

Heritage 4, Brookville 3 (10 innings)

Heritage;000;002;000;2;—;4;5;2

Brookville;020;000;000;1;—;3;7;2

WP: Jimmy Smallshaw. LP: Dylan Hobbs.

Highlights: Heritage — Charles May 2-4, R; Smallshaw 3.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R/ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks (RBI). Brookville — Noah Wood 2-4, 2B; Henry Simmons 2-6.

Records: Heritage 3-11, 3-5 Seminole. Brookville 4-9, 2-5.

Rustburg 11, Liberty 1 (6 innings)

Liberty;000;001;—;1;1;2

Rustburg;020;504;—;11;6;1

WP: Hunter Carlson. LP: Will Holdren.

Highlights: Liberty — Isaiah Bobbitt 1-3, 2B, R. Rustburg — Hunter Overstreet 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R; Evan Neighbors 1-2, 2 RBIs, R; Camden McCormick 2 RBIs; Hunter Carlson 6 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 Ks (RBI).

Records: Liberty 1-12, 1-6 Seminole. Rustburg 4-10, 3-6.

Dogwood District

William Campbell 3, Gretna 1

Campbell;101;001;0;—;3;5;2

Gretna;000;000;1;—;1;2;2

WP: Tyler Mason. LP: Nathan Dalton. S: Landon Elder.

Highlights: William Campbell — Tyler Mason 4.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R/ER, 2 BB, 6 Ks (1-2, RBI, R); Landon Elder 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R/ER, 2 BB, 3 Ks (1-4, R). Gretna — Jacob Shelton 1-3; Melvin Wooden 1-2; Nathan Dalton 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 12 Ks.

Records: William Campbell 7-5, 5-1 Dogwood. Gretna 1-11, 0-6.

Non-district

Appomattox 10, Buckingham 8

Buckingham;000;104;3;—;8;9;1

Appomattox;252;001;x;—;10;11;2

WP: Wyatt Sisk. LP: Daniel Farrish.

Highlights: Buckingham — Avery Schaeffer 2-2; Camden Allen 102, 2B, R; Justin Gunter 1-3, 2B, R; Eli Bryant 1-4, 3B, R. Appomattox — Wyatt Sisk 2 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 4 Ks (2-3, 2B, 3 RBIs, R); Nate Dillon 3-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Trey Shrock 1-3, 3B, R; Evan Carwile 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Peyton Garrett 1-1, 2B, RBI; Kyle Davis 1-2, 2B, RBI, 2 R.

Records: Appomattox 9-3. Buckingham 9-2.

SOFTBALL

Seminole District

Amherst 16, E.C. Glass 1 (5 innings)

Amherst;203;(11)0;—;16;14;0

E.C. Glass;000;10;—;1;1;2

WP: Dylan McNerney. LP: Abigail Jones. HR: Hannah Hooper (ACHS) two in top of fourth inning: three-run shot to center with no outs and three-run homer to left with two outs.

Highlights: Amherst — Maegan Lloyd 4-, 2B, RBI, 4 R; Hannah Hooper 4-4, 2 HR, 2B, 8 RBIs; Scarlett Funk 1-4, 2B, 2 R; Destiny Middleton 1-1, 3B, R; McNerney 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 11 Ks (1-2). E.C. Glass — Emily Wesley 1-2, 2B, RBI.

Records: Amherst 13-1, 7-0 Seminole. E.C. Glass 2-5, 0-3.

Liberty 5, Rustburg 1

Liberty;100;004;0;—;5;7;0

Rustburg;000;000;1;—;1;5;2

WP: Kady Gordon. LP: Erin Coates. HR: Brooke Nester (LHS) leadoff to center in top of sixth inning; Emma Kimberlin (LHS) to right with 2 on, 2 outs in top of sixth; Nahla Bigham (RHS) leadoff to center in bottom of seventh.

Highlights: Liberty — Brooke Nester 1-4, HR, RBI, R; Emma Kimberlin 1-3, HR, 3 RBIs, R; Chiara Albertin 2-4; Kady Gordon 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 10 Ks (1-4). Rustburg — Paiten Archer 1-2, 2B; Emma Blankinship 1-3, 2B; Nahla Bigham 2-3, HR, RBI, R.

Records: Liberty 2-10, 2-5 Seminole. Rustburg 7-3, 2-2.

Dogwood District

Gretna 7, William Campbell 3

Gretna;001;100;5;—;7;12;1

Campbell;001;020;0;—;3;6;0

WP: Alyssa Keesee. LP: Peighton Francis. HR: Hailey Walker (GHS) to center with no outs.

Highlights: Gretna — Marihlyn East 2-4, 2B, RBI; Sophia Brooks 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, R; Hailey Walker 3-4, HR, RBI, R; Alyssa Keesee 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 9 Ks (2-3). William Campbell — Lilly Puckette 3-3, 2 2B, 2 RBIs; MiNiya Hancock 2-3, 2 R.

Records: Gretna 2-9, 2-4 Seminole. William Campbell 3-9, 2-4.

Blue Ridge District

Staunton River 6, William Byrd 5 (8 innings)

Staunton River;001;103;01;—;6;10;1

William Byrd;200;000;30;—;5;6;2

WP: Emily Wood. LP: Addison Clark. HR: Kaylee Maxfield (SR) to left with 1 on, 1 out in top of sixth inning.

Highlights: Staunton River — 8 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 17 Ks (1-3, R); Sasyer Tolley 2-4, 2 2B, RBI; Payton Evans 2-3, R; Kaylee Maxfield 1-4, HR, 2 RBIs; Alexis Coles 2-4, RBI, game-winning single in top of eighth. WB — Haleigh Vaughan 2-4, 3 RBIs; Brooklyn Peters 2-3, 2 2B, RBI.

Records: Staunton River 13-3. William Byrd 5-12.

Virginia Independent Schools

Temple Christian 17, Ridgeview Christian 0

Ridgeview;000;00;—;0;2;1

Temple;098;0x;—;17;9;0

WP: Reagan Hensley.

Highlights: Temple Christian — Madison Cofer 2-3, 2 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Addison Campden 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Millie Cundiff 1-1, 2B, RBI, 3 R; Kylie Ewers 2-2, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Sadie Foster 2-2, 2 R (Reagan Hensley 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R/ER, 1 BB, 5 Ks.

Records: Ridgeview Christian 3-3. Temple Christian 8-2.

BOYS TENNIS

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 6, Jefferson Forest 3

At Jefferson Forest

Singles: Jack Riordan (JF) d. Devon Davis 8-1; Blake Hogan (JF) d. Sebastian Ploch 9-7; Pierce Martin (ECG) d. Luke Ellett 8-1; Ben Mays (ECG) d. Stephen Tibbs 8-5; Carson Layman (ECG) d. Marshall Blankenship 8-2; Isaac Hardin (ECG) d. Gage Hogan 8-3.

Doubles: Riordan/B. Hogan (JF) d. Davis/Mays 8-1; Martin/Layman (ECG) d. Ellett/Tibbs 8-6; Ploch/James Stevens (ECG) d. Blankenship/G. Hogan 8-2.

Records: E.C. Glass 9-1, 7-1 Seminole. Jefferson Forest 8-3, 6-3.

Seminole District

Liberty 7, Brookville 2

At Liberty High

Singles: Tommy Kirby (LHS) d. Simon Emery 8-5; Chris Ashman (LHS) d. Gavin Satterfield 8-3; Andrew Schages (BHS) d. Aiden Burkepile 8-3; Carter Arthur (BHS) d. Landon Cash 8-4; Marcus Crider (LHS) d. Cayden Garbee 8-3; Brayden Darnell (LHS) d. Jeremiah Bruce 8-4.

Doubles: Kirby/Burkepile (LHS) d. Emery/Satterfield 8-2; Ashman/Cash (LHS) d. Schages/Arthur 8-4; Crider/Darnell (LHS) d. Garbee/Bruce 8-6.

Records: Brookville 1-9, 1-9 Seminole.

Liberty Christian 9, Heritage 0

At Heritage

Singles: Bennett Mowry (LA) d. Sean Kim 8-0; Jon Hoover (LCA) d. Zachary Delafuente 8-4; Landon Bivens (LCA) d. Ethan Malone 8-0; Hudson Brooks (LCA) d. Morgan Thompson 8-0; Hawkins Glenn (LCA) d. Alec Stickle 9-7; Andrew Seipp (LCA) d. Calvin Guo 8-0.

Doubles: Mowry/Bivens (LCA) d. Kim/Delafuente 8-1; Hoover/Brooks (LCA) d. Malone/Thompson 8-1; Glenn/Seipp (LCA) d. Stickle/Guo 8-0.

Records: Liberty Christian 6-0, 6-0 Seminole. Heritage 5-4, 4-4.

Virginia Independent Schools

St. Anne’s-Belfield 9, Virginia Episcopal 0

At Virginia Episcopal

Singles: Warren Lewis (STAB) d. Alex Sterne 8-6; Spicer Edmonds (STAB) d. Connor Claiborne 8-2; Sebastian Laza (STAB) d. Thomas Hogshead 8-0; Gavin Kouling (STAB) d. Joshua Schindler 8-0; Mac Mason (STAB) d. Jim Smith 8-3; Griffin Shields (STAB) d. Wayne Manzi 8-5.

Doubles: Andy Xie/Edmonds (STAB) d. Sterne/Schindler 8-0; Mason/Lewis (STAB) d. Claiborne/Hogshead 8-1; Kouling/Charlie Granville (STAB) d. Smith/George Shull 8-0.

Records: Virginia Episcopal 5-6.

GIRLS TENNIS

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 8, Jefferson Forest 1

At E.C. Glass

Singles: Mary Kennedy (ECG) d. Mallory Marsteller 8-1; H.G. Sackett (ECG) d. Danielle Syrek 8-1; Elizabeth Eskridge (ECG) d. Rita Zing 8-2; Lilly Hall (ECG) d. Megan Bell 8-3; Josie Kicklighter (EVG) d. Amelia Edmonds 8-3; Amelia Uhl (ECG) d. Raina Shah 8-1.

Doubles: Kennedy/Eskridge (ECG) d. Marsteller/Syrek 8-5; Edmonds/Zing (JF) d. Sackett/Hall 9-7; Kicklighter/Uhl (ECG) d. Bell/Kylie Wiltzius 8-4.

Records: E.C. Glass 10-1, 9-0 Seminole. Jefferson Forest 8-3, 7-2.

Liberty Christian 9, Heritage 0

At Liberty Christian

Singles: Abby Anderson (LCA) d. Malia Manning 8-0; Lilly Anderson (LCA) d. Faith Jacob 8-0; Carolina Curtis (LCA) d. Kiera Riddle 8-1; Lauren Hartless (LCA) d. Jenny Zhang 8-1; Ashley Pantana (LCA) d. Lynzie Claros 8-0; Anna Moody (LCA) d. Macy Neal 8-0.

Doubles: A. Anderson/L. Anderson (LCA) d. Manning/Jacob 8-2; Curtis/Moody (LCA) d. Riddle/Claros 8-0; Pantana/Hartless (LCA) d. Zhang/Neal 8-4.

Records: Liberty Christian 7-3, 6-2 Seminole. Heritage 5-7, 5-5.

Dogwood District

Appomattox 9, William Campbell 0

At Appomattox

Singles: Kaydence Gilbert (ACHS) d. Lacey Cox 8-0; Shannon Coleman (ACHS) d. Audrey Updike 8-1; Berkely Jamerson (ACHS) d. Julie Jennings 8-0; Kristen Kidd (ACHS) d. Raven Shumaker 8-0; Olivia Inglett (ACHS) d. Maya Menzel 8-3; Madelyn Austin (ACHS) d. Abigail Whitesell 8-0.

Doubles: Gilbert/Coleman (ACHS) d. Cox/Updike 8-2; Jamerson/Kidd (ACHS) d. Jennings/Shumaker 8-1; Teagan Cole/Lola Harrison (ACHS) d. Menzel/Whitesell 8-1.

Records: William Campbell 4-6, 2-1 Dogwood. Appomattox 7-2, 3-0.

BOYS LACROSSE

Non-District

Woodberry Forest 15, E.C. Glass 10

E.C.Glass;3;1;4;2;—;10

W. Forest;5;1;5;4;—;15

Scoring: ECG — Penn Willman 5 goals, 3 assists; Robert Sorensen 3 assists; Jackson Grant 1 goal; Camp Conner 2 goals; Aaron Dendy 2 goals.

Saves: Matthew Ebert (ECG) 7.

Records: E.C. Glass 8-2. Woodberry Forest 6-9.

Virginia Independent Schools

North Cross 14, Virginia Episcopal 10

VES;3;3;0;4;—;10

NC;3;7;1;3;—;14

Scoring: VES — Brennan Olmert 4 goals, 2 assists; Billy Koudelka 4 goals, 1 assist; Jay Blount 1 goal, 1 assist; Tucker Olmert 1 goal (6 ground balls); Nathan Pickerd 13 faceoffs won.

Saves: Bryce Ledwith (VES) 20.

Records: Virginia Episcopal 7-6. North Cross 9-6.

GIRLS SOCCER

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 7, Amherst 0

E.C. Glass;4;3;—;7

Amherst;0;0;—;0

Scoring: Sarah Ramsey assisted by AP Webb, 1:00; Libbie Sommardahl assisted by Ramsey, 3:00; Ramsey assisted by Allie Smulik, 5:00; Izzie Smulik unassisted 17:00; Sommardahl assisted by A. Smulik, 46:00; Webb assisted by I. Smulik, 54:00; Sommardahl assisted by Flannery Benda, 68:00.

Saves: ECG — H.G. Garrett (20:00) 0, Brooklyn Dopp (60:00) 2. Amherst 2.

Records: E.C. Glass 8-2, 8-1 Seminole. Amherst 5-6, 3-6.

OTHER SCORES

BASEBALL

Temple Christian 8, Ridgeview Christian 4

SOFTBALL

Appomattox 17, Buckingham 3

BOYS SOCCER

Amherst 4, Rustburg 2

GIRLS SOCCER

Brookville 3, Heritage 0

Liberty Christian 1, Jefferson Forest 1

BOYS TENNIS

E.C. Glass 6, Jefferson Forest 3

Lord Botetourt 6, Staunton River 3

GIRLS TENNIS

Amherst 8, Rustburg 1

Staunton River 7, Lord Botetourt 2

WEDNESDAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

VES at North Cross, 5 p.m.

Gretna at Altavista, 5:30 p.m.

Appomattox at Chatham, 5:30 p.m.

Nelson at Dan River, 5:30 p.m.

LCA at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Chatham at Appomattox, 5:30 p.m.

Altavista at Gretna, 5:30 p.m.

Dan River at Nelson, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Dan River at Altavista, 5:30 p.m.

Appomattox at Chatham, 5:30 p.m.

Galileo Magnet at Nelson, 6:30 p.m.

Staunton River at William Byrd, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Dan River at Altavista, 7 p.m.

Appomattox at Chatham, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

VES at North Cross, 5:15 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Staunton River at William Fleming, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Amherst, Jefferson Forest, LCA at Liberty, 4:30 p.m.

Brookville, E.C. Glass, Rustburg at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

VES in BRAC Championships at Tuscarora Country Club, 3 p.m.