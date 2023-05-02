BASEBALL
Seminole District
Amherst 4, E.C. Glass 1
Amherst;001;200;1;—;4;8;0
Glass;000;100;0;—;1;4;2
WP: Nick Dawson. LP: Mike Harpster. S: Dalton Wentz.
Highlights: Amherst — Nick Dawson 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R/ER, 2 BB, 3 Ks (2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs); Dalton Wentz 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 Ks; David Travis 1-3, RBI; Blake Mays 2-3, RBI, 2 R. E.C. Glass — Mike Harpster 4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 Ks (1-3, 2B, R); Cooper Campbell 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 Ks (2-2); Scooter Ball 1-3, RBI.
Records: Amherst 12-2, 6-2 Seminole. E.C. Glass 9-4, 4-4.
Liberty Christian 10, Jefferson Forest 3
Jefferson Forest;012;000;0;—;3;7;2
Liberty Christian;000;640;x;—;10;8;1
WP: Will Palmer. LP: Bailey Peek. HR: Will Palmer (LCA) with 1 on, 2 outs in bottom of fourth inning.
Highlights: Jefferson Forest — Breckin Nace 2-4, 2B, R; Luke Gouldthorpe 2-3, R. Liberty Christian — Will Palmer 4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 Ks (2-4, HR, 2 RBIs, R); Matt Vine 3-4, 2 R; Nathaniel Tyree 1-3, 2 RBIs, R.
Records: Jefferson Forest 10-4, 5-3 Seminole. Liberty Christian 11-0, 7-0.
Heritage 4, Brookville 3 (10 innings)
Heritage;000;002;000;2;—;4;5;2
Brookville;020;000;000;1;—;3;7;2
WP: Jimmy Smallshaw. LP: Dylan Hobbs.
Highlights: Heritage — Charles May 2-4, R; Smallshaw 3.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R/ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks (RBI). Brookville — Noah Wood 2-4, 2B; Henry Simmons 2-6.
Records: Heritage 3-11, 3-5 Seminole. Brookville 4-9, 2-5.
Rustburg 11, Liberty 1 (6 innings)
Liberty;000;001;—;1;1;2
Rustburg;020;504;—;11;6;1
WP: Hunter Carlson. LP: Will Holdren.
Highlights: Liberty — Isaiah Bobbitt 1-3, 2B, R. Rustburg — Hunter Overstreet 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R; Evan Neighbors 1-2, 2 RBIs, R; Camden McCormick 2 RBIs; Hunter Carlson 6 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 Ks (RBI).
Records: Liberty 1-12, 1-6 Seminole. Rustburg 4-10, 3-6.
Dogwood District
William Campbell 3, Gretna 1
Campbell;101;001;0;—;3;5;2
Gretna;000;000;1;—;1;2;2
WP: Tyler Mason. LP: Nathan Dalton. S: Landon Elder.
Highlights: William Campbell — Tyler Mason 4.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R/ER, 2 BB, 6 Ks (1-2, RBI, R); Landon Elder 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R/ER, 2 BB, 3 Ks (1-4, R). Gretna — Jacob Shelton 1-3; Melvin Wooden 1-2; Nathan Dalton 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 12 Ks.
Records: William Campbell 7-5, 5-1 Dogwood. Gretna 1-11, 0-6.
Non-district
Appomattox 10, Buckingham 8
Buckingham;000;104;3;—;8;9;1
Appomattox;252;001;x;—;10;11;2
WP: Wyatt Sisk. LP: Daniel Farrish.
Highlights: Buckingham — Avery Schaeffer 2-2; Camden Allen 102, 2B, R; Justin Gunter 1-3, 2B, R; Eli Bryant 1-4, 3B, R. Appomattox — Wyatt Sisk 2 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 4 Ks (2-3, 2B, 3 RBIs, R); Nate Dillon 3-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Trey Shrock 1-3, 3B, R; Evan Carwile 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Peyton Garrett 1-1, 2B, RBI; Kyle Davis 1-2, 2B, RBI, 2 R.
Records: Appomattox 9-3. Buckingham 9-2.
SOFTBALL
Seminole District
Amherst 16, E.C. Glass 1 (5 innings)
Amherst;203;(11)0;—;16;14;0
E.C. Glass;000;10;—;1;1;2
WP: Dylan McNerney. LP: Abigail Jones. HR: Hannah Hooper (ACHS) two in top of fourth inning: three-run shot to center with no outs and three-run homer to left with two outs.
Highlights: Amherst — Maegan Lloyd 4-, 2B, RBI, 4 R; Hannah Hooper 4-4, 2 HR, 2B, 8 RBIs; Scarlett Funk 1-4, 2B, 2 R; Destiny Middleton 1-1, 3B, R; McNerney 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 11 Ks (1-2). E.C. Glass — Emily Wesley 1-2, 2B, RBI.
Records: Amherst 13-1, 7-0 Seminole. E.C. Glass 2-5, 0-3.
Liberty 5, Rustburg 1
Liberty;100;004;0;—;5;7;0
Rustburg;000;000;1;—;1;5;2
WP: Kady Gordon. LP: Erin Coates. HR: Brooke Nester (LHS) leadoff to center in top of sixth inning; Emma Kimberlin (LHS) to right with 2 on, 2 outs in top of sixth; Nahla Bigham (RHS) leadoff to center in bottom of seventh.
Highlights: Liberty — Brooke Nester 1-4, HR, RBI, R; Emma Kimberlin 1-3, HR, 3 RBIs, R; Chiara Albertin 2-4; Kady Gordon 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 10 Ks (1-4). Rustburg — Paiten Archer 1-2, 2B; Emma Blankinship 1-3, 2B; Nahla Bigham 2-3, HR, RBI, R.
Records: Liberty 2-10, 2-5 Seminole. Rustburg 7-3, 2-2.
Dogwood District
Gretna 7, William Campbell 3
Gretna;001;100;5;—;7;12;1
Campbell;001;020;0;—;3;6;0
WP: Alyssa Keesee. LP: Peighton Francis. HR: Hailey Walker (GHS) to center with no outs.
Highlights: Gretna — Marihlyn East 2-4, 2B, RBI; Sophia Brooks 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, R; Hailey Walker 3-4, HR, RBI, R; Alyssa Keesee 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 9 Ks (2-3). William Campbell — Lilly Puckette 3-3, 2 2B, 2 RBIs; MiNiya Hancock 2-3, 2 R.
Records: Gretna 2-9, 2-4 Seminole. William Campbell 3-9, 2-4.
Blue Ridge District
Staunton River 6, William Byrd 5 (8 innings)
Staunton River;001;103;01;—;6;10;1
William Byrd;200;000;30;—;5;6;2
WP: Emily Wood. LP: Addison Clark. HR: Kaylee Maxfield (SR) to left with 1 on, 1 out in top of sixth inning.
Highlights: Staunton River — 8 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 17 Ks (1-3, R); Sasyer Tolley 2-4, 2 2B, RBI; Payton Evans 2-3, R; Kaylee Maxfield 1-4, HR, 2 RBIs; Alexis Coles 2-4, RBI, game-winning single in top of eighth. WB — Haleigh Vaughan 2-4, 3 RBIs; Brooklyn Peters 2-3, 2 2B, RBI.
Records: Staunton River 13-3. William Byrd 5-12.
Virginia Independent Schools
Temple Christian 17, Ridgeview Christian 0
Ridgeview;000;00;—;0;2;1
Temple;098;0x;—;17;9;0
WP: Reagan Hensley.
Highlights: Temple Christian — Madison Cofer 2-3, 2 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Addison Campden 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Millie Cundiff 1-1, 2B, RBI, 3 R; Kylie Ewers 2-2, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Sadie Foster 2-2, 2 R (Reagan Hensley 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R/ER, 1 BB, 5 Ks.
Records: Ridgeview Christian 3-3. Temple Christian 8-2.
BOYS TENNIS
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 6, Jefferson Forest 3
At Jefferson Forest
Singles: Jack Riordan (JF) d. Devon Davis 8-1; Blake Hogan (JF) d. Sebastian Ploch 9-7; Pierce Martin (ECG) d. Luke Ellett 8-1; Ben Mays (ECG) d. Stephen Tibbs 8-5; Carson Layman (ECG) d. Marshall Blankenship 8-2; Isaac Hardin (ECG) d. Gage Hogan 8-3.
Doubles: Riordan/B. Hogan (JF) d. Davis/Mays 8-1; Martin/Layman (ECG) d. Ellett/Tibbs 8-6; Ploch/James Stevens (ECG) d. Blankenship/G. Hogan 8-2.
Records: E.C. Glass 9-1, 7-1 Seminole. Jefferson Forest 8-3, 6-3.
Seminole District
Liberty 7, Brookville 2
At Liberty High
Singles: Tommy Kirby (LHS) d. Simon Emery 8-5; Chris Ashman (LHS) d. Gavin Satterfield 8-3; Andrew Schages (BHS) d. Aiden Burkepile 8-3; Carter Arthur (BHS) d. Landon Cash 8-4; Marcus Crider (LHS) d. Cayden Garbee 8-3; Brayden Darnell (LHS) d. Jeremiah Bruce 8-4.
Doubles: Kirby/Burkepile (LHS) d. Emery/Satterfield 8-2; Ashman/Cash (LHS) d. Schages/Arthur 8-4; Crider/Darnell (LHS) d. Garbee/Bruce 8-6.
Records: Brookville 1-9, 1-9 Seminole.
Liberty Christian 9, Heritage 0
At Heritage
Singles: Bennett Mowry (LA) d. Sean Kim 8-0; Jon Hoover (LCA) d. Zachary Delafuente 8-4; Landon Bivens (LCA) d. Ethan Malone 8-0; Hudson Brooks (LCA) d. Morgan Thompson 8-0; Hawkins Glenn (LCA) d. Alec Stickle 9-7; Andrew Seipp (LCA) d. Calvin Guo 8-0.
Doubles: Mowry/Bivens (LCA) d. Kim/Delafuente 8-1; Hoover/Brooks (LCA) d. Malone/Thompson 8-1; Glenn/Seipp (LCA) d. Stickle/Guo 8-0.
Records: Liberty Christian 6-0, 6-0 Seminole. Heritage 5-4, 4-4.
Virginia Independent Schools
St. Anne’s-Belfield 9, Virginia Episcopal 0
At Virginia Episcopal
Singles: Warren Lewis (STAB) d. Alex Sterne 8-6; Spicer Edmonds (STAB) d. Connor Claiborne 8-2; Sebastian Laza (STAB) d. Thomas Hogshead 8-0; Gavin Kouling (STAB) d. Joshua Schindler 8-0; Mac Mason (STAB) d. Jim Smith 8-3; Griffin Shields (STAB) d. Wayne Manzi 8-5.
Doubles: Andy Xie/Edmonds (STAB) d. Sterne/Schindler 8-0; Mason/Lewis (STAB) d. Claiborne/Hogshead 8-1; Kouling/Charlie Granville (STAB) d. Smith/George Shull 8-0.
Records: Virginia Episcopal 5-6.
GIRLS TENNIS
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 8, Jefferson Forest 1
At E.C. Glass
Singles: Mary Kennedy (ECG) d. Mallory Marsteller 8-1; H.G. Sackett (ECG) d. Danielle Syrek 8-1; Elizabeth Eskridge (ECG) d. Rita Zing 8-2; Lilly Hall (ECG) d. Megan Bell 8-3; Josie Kicklighter (EVG) d. Amelia Edmonds 8-3; Amelia Uhl (ECG) d. Raina Shah 8-1.
Doubles: Kennedy/Eskridge (ECG) d. Marsteller/Syrek 8-5; Edmonds/Zing (JF) d. Sackett/Hall 9-7; Kicklighter/Uhl (ECG) d. Bell/Kylie Wiltzius 8-4.
Records: E.C. Glass 10-1, 9-0 Seminole. Jefferson Forest 8-3, 7-2.
Liberty Christian 9, Heritage 0
At Liberty Christian
Singles: Abby Anderson (LCA) d. Malia Manning 8-0; Lilly Anderson (LCA) d. Faith Jacob 8-0; Carolina Curtis (LCA) d. Kiera Riddle 8-1; Lauren Hartless (LCA) d. Jenny Zhang 8-1; Ashley Pantana (LCA) d. Lynzie Claros 8-0; Anna Moody (LCA) d. Macy Neal 8-0.
Doubles: A. Anderson/L. Anderson (LCA) d. Manning/Jacob 8-2; Curtis/Moody (LCA) d. Riddle/Claros 8-0; Pantana/Hartless (LCA) d. Zhang/Neal 8-4.
Records: Liberty Christian 7-3, 6-2 Seminole. Heritage 5-7, 5-5.
Dogwood District
Appomattox 9, William Campbell 0
At Appomattox
Singles: Kaydence Gilbert (ACHS) d. Lacey Cox 8-0; Shannon Coleman (ACHS) d. Audrey Updike 8-1; Berkely Jamerson (ACHS) d. Julie Jennings 8-0; Kristen Kidd (ACHS) d. Raven Shumaker 8-0; Olivia Inglett (ACHS) d. Maya Menzel 8-3; Madelyn Austin (ACHS) d. Abigail Whitesell 8-0.
Doubles: Gilbert/Coleman (ACHS) d. Cox/Updike 8-2; Jamerson/Kidd (ACHS) d. Jennings/Shumaker 8-1; Teagan Cole/Lola Harrison (ACHS) d. Menzel/Whitesell 8-1.
Records: William Campbell 4-6, 2-1 Dogwood. Appomattox 7-2, 3-0.
BOYS LACROSSE
Non-District
Woodberry Forest 15, E.C. Glass 10
E.C.Glass;3;1;4;2;—;10
W. Forest;5;1;5;4;—;15
Scoring: ECG — Penn Willman 5 goals, 3 assists; Robert Sorensen 3 assists; Jackson Grant 1 goal; Camp Conner 2 goals; Aaron Dendy 2 goals.
Saves: Matthew Ebert (ECG) 7.
Records: E.C. Glass 8-2. Woodberry Forest 6-9.
Virginia Independent Schools
North Cross 14, Virginia Episcopal 10
VES;3;3;0;4;—;10
NC;3;7;1;3;—;14
Scoring: VES — Brennan Olmert 4 goals, 2 assists; Billy Koudelka 4 goals, 1 assist; Jay Blount 1 goal, 1 assist; Tucker Olmert 1 goal (6 ground balls); Nathan Pickerd 13 faceoffs won.
Saves: Bryce Ledwith (VES) 20.
Records: Virginia Episcopal 7-6. North Cross 9-6.
GIRLS SOCCER
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 7, Amherst 0
E.C. Glass;4;3;—;7
Amherst;0;0;—;0
Scoring: Sarah Ramsey assisted by AP Webb, 1:00; Libbie Sommardahl assisted by Ramsey, 3:00; Ramsey assisted by Allie Smulik, 5:00; Izzie Smulik unassisted 17:00; Sommardahl assisted by A. Smulik, 46:00; Webb assisted by I. Smulik, 54:00; Sommardahl assisted by Flannery Benda, 68:00.
Saves: ECG — H.G. Garrett (20:00) 0, Brooklyn Dopp (60:00) 2. Amherst 2.
Records: E.C. Glass 8-2, 8-1 Seminole. Amherst 5-6, 3-6.
OTHER SCORES
BASEBALL
Temple Christian 8, Ridgeview Christian 4
SOFTBALL
Appomattox 17, Buckingham 3
BOYS SOCCER
Amherst 4, Rustburg 2
GIRLS SOCCER
Brookville 3, Heritage 0
Liberty Christian 1, Jefferson Forest 1
BOYS TENNIS
E.C. Glass 6, Jefferson Forest 3
Lord Botetourt 6, Staunton River 3
GIRLS TENNIS
Amherst 8, Rustburg 1
Staunton River 7, Lord Botetourt 2
WEDNESDAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
VES at North Cross, 5 p.m.
Gretna at Altavista, 5:30 p.m.
Appomattox at Chatham, 5:30 p.m.
Nelson at Dan River, 5:30 p.m.
LCA at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Chatham at Appomattox, 5:30 p.m.
Altavista at Gretna, 5:30 p.m.
Dan River at Nelson, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Dan River at Altavista, 5:30 p.m.
Appomattox at Chatham, 5:30 p.m.
Galileo Magnet at Nelson, 6:30 p.m.
Staunton River at William Byrd, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Dan River at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Appomattox at Chatham, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
VES at North Cross, 5:15 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Staunton River at William Fleming, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Amherst, Jefferson Forest, LCA at Liberty, 4:30 p.m.
Brookville, E.C. Glass, Rustburg at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
VES in BRAC Championships at Tuscarora Country Club, 3 p.m.