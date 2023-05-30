Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BASEBALL

Region 4D Semifinals

Amherst 2, E.C. Glass 1

E.C. Glass;000;100;0;—;1;5;2

Amherst;000;101;x;—;2;3;0

WP: Dalton Wentz. LP: Cooper Campbell.

Highlights: E.C. Glass — Mike Harpster 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R/ER, 4 BB, 6 Ks (1-3, RBI); Cooper Campbell 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R/ER, 3 BB, 5 Ks (1-2). Amherst — David Travis 1-3, RBI; Dalton Wentz 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R/ER, 0 BB, 12 Ks (1-2, 2B, R).

Records: E.C. Glass 14-8. Amherst 19-3.

Next: No. 2 seed Amherst punches its ticket to the Class 4 state tournament and will play No. 4 seed Louisa County in the Region 4D championship at 6 p.m. Thursday

Region 2C Semifinals

Patrick County 6, Nelson County 3

Nelson County;120;000;0;—;3;5;5

Patrick County;150;000;x;—;6;8;2

WP: Tucker Swalls. LP: Mike Fitzgerald.

Highlights: Nelson County — Ty Mauer 1-4, 3B, R; Blake Victor 1-2, R; Mike Fitzgerald 5 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks (1-4). Patrick County — Jai Penn 2-4, RBI, 2 R; Stuart Callahan 1-2, RBI, R; Noah Jessup 2-3, R; Tucker Swalls 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 Ks (2-3, 3B, 2B, 2 RBIs).

Records: Nelson County 14-9. Patrick County 20-4.

SOFTBALL

Region 4D Semifinals

Halifax County 8, Jefferson Forest 2

Jefferson Forest;101;000;0;—;2;9;0

Halifax County;203;210;x;—;8;7;1

WP: Emma Payne. LP: Amelia Long. HR: Olivia Seamster (HC) with one out, two on in bottom of third inning.

Highlights: Jefferson Forest — Katie Kidd 2-4, RBI, R; Hailee Fortune 1-3, 2B, R; Addison Compton 3-, 2B, R. Halifax County — Oliva Seamster 2-3, HR, 6 RBIs; Emma Payne 7 IP, 9 H, 2 R/ER, 0 BB, 5 Ks (2-4, 2 R).

Records: Jefferson Forest 12-10. Halifax County 21-3.

Region 3D Semifinals

Cave Spring 7, Staunton River 6

Staunton River;002;103;0;—;6;9;2

Cave Spring;000;034;x;—;7;8;1

WP: Sophia Peters. LP: Payton Evans. HR: Haley Goode (SRHS) leadoff to left in top of fourth inning; Alexis Coles (SRHS) to center with one on, no outs in top of sixth inning. Sofia DeLeon (CS) leadoff to left in bottom of sixth inning; Riley Young (CS) with two on, one out in bottom of sixth inning.

Highlights: Staunton River — Haley Goode 2-3, HR, RBI, 2 R; Alexis Coles 1-3, HR, 2 RBIs, R; Payton Phillips 2-4; Emily Wood 5.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R/ER, 5 BB, 6 Ks (2 RBIs); Allie Davidson 1-4, 2B, RBI; Cara Martin 2-3, 2B, 2 R. Cave Spring — Riley Young 1-4, HR, 3 RBIs, R; Sofia DeLeon 2-3, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Lexi Bennett 2-3, 2B, RBI; Sophia Peters 7 IP, 9 H, 6 R/ER, 2 BB, 2 Ks (2-4, 2B).

Records: Staunton River 18-5. Cave Spring 19-4.

Region 3C Semifinals

Rustburg 7, Turner Ashby 6 (8 innings)

Rustburg;050;000;02;—;7;13;2

Turner Ashby;300;010;11;—;6;6;1

WP: Paiten Archer. LP: Haley Lambert. S: Erin Coates. HR: Kendall Simmers (TA) with one on, no outs in bottom of first inning.

Highlights: Rustburg — Destiny Jones 2-5, 3B, RBI, R; Emily Hines 2-4, R; Carly Mirakian 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Maggie Mayhew 3-4, RBI; Nahla Bigham RBI; Jenna Bryant 1-5, RBI, R; Emma Blankenship 1-4, R; Paiten Archer 7 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 7 Ks (1-3); Erin Coates 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 Ks (1-4, RBI, R). Turner Ashby — Kendall Simmers 2-4, HR, 2 B, 3 RBIs; Lily Moyers 2-2, RBI; Haley Lambert 5.2 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 Ks.

Records: Rustburg 13-6. Turner Ashby 22-1.

Next: No. 5 seed Rustburg punches its ticket to the Class 3 state tournament and will travel to play No. 3 Broadway in the Region 3C championship at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Broadway 4, Liberty 1

Liberty;010;000;0;—;1;3;0

Broadway;004;000;x;—;4;7;1

WP: Lilah Deavers. LP: Kady Gordon.

Highlights: Liberty — Chiara Albertin 1-3, 2B; Kady Gordon 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R/ER, 1 BB, 3 Ks (2-3, RBI). Broadway — Savnanah Janzen 2-2; Taylor Suters 2-3, 2 RBIs, R; Brooklyn Spitzer 1-3, 2 RBIs; Lilah Deavers 5.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 5 Ks.

Records: Liberty 7-13. Broadway 17-6.

BOYS TENNIS

Region 3C Championship

Monticello 5, Liberty Christian 3

At Liberty University

Singles: Luca Bonfigli (M) d. Bennet Mowry 6-0, 6-0; Jon Hoover (LCA) d. JB Belmadies 6-2, 7-5; Landon Bivens (LCA) d. Este Newell 3-6, 6-0, 10-6; Alex Trout (M) d. Hudson Brooks 5-7, 6-3, 10-7; Hawkins Glenn (LCA) d. Nicholas Landen 6-3, 6-4; Jackson Landen (M) d. Andrew Seipp 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles: Bonfigli/Belmadies (M) Mowry/Bivens 6-3, 6-0; Trout/J. Landen (M) d. Glenn/Seipp 6-2, 6-4; Hoover/Brooks (LCA) vs. Newell/M. Landen DNF.

Records: LCA 14-1. Monticello 17-2.

Next: LCA plays at Christiansburg on Friday in Class 3 state quarterfinals.

OTHER SCORES

BASEBALL

Region 1B Semifinals

William Campbell 6, Buffalo Gap 0

BOYS SOCCER

Region 2C Quarterfinals

Radford 4, Nelson County 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Region 2C Quarterfinals

Appomattox 5, Nelson County 0

WEDNESDAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

Region 3C Semifinals

Broadway at Liberty Christian, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Region 2C Semifinals

Appomattox vs. Chatham at Botetourt Sports Complex, 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Region 1B Championship

Altavista at Riverheads, 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Jefferson Forest in Region 4D singles championship, doubles semifinals, at E.C. Glass High, 11 a.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Mary Elizabeth Kennedy (E.C. Glass) in Region 4D singles championship, at Western Albemarle, 11 a.m.

E.C Glass, Jefferson Forest in Region 4D doubles semifinals, at Western Albemarle, 1 p.m.