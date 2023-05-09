BASEBALL

Seminole District

Rustburg 3, E.C. Glass 2

E.C. Glass;000;200;0;—;2;5;0

Rustburg;100;101;x;—;3;4;0

WP: Aldon Epperson. LP: Cooper Campbell. HR: John Ruhl (ECG) solo to center with one out in top of fourth inning.

Highlights: E.C. Glass — John Ruhl 2-3, HR; Kaleb Brehm 1-2, R; Ryan Litchford 2-2, 2B; Cooper Campbell 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R/ER, 4 BB, 8 Ks. Rustburg — Aldon Epperson 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 Ks; Camden McCormick 1-2, 2B, RBI (5 IP, 5 H, 2 R/ER, 7 BB, 3 Ks); Hunter Overstreet 1-3, R; Evan Martin 1-2, 2B, RBI; Evan Neighbors 1-2, RBI, R.

Records: E.C. Glass 11-5, 5-5 Seminole. Rustburg 5-11, 4-7.

Amherst 9, Brookville 5

Amherst;013;103;1;—;9;6;1

Brookville;000;020;3;—;5;4;4

WP: Christian Harris. LP: Cody Bowling.

Highlights: Amherst — Nick Dawson 1-4, 3B, RBI, 2 SB; Dalton Wentz 1-4, 2B, RBI; Jayden Davis 1-3, RBI, 2 R, 2 SB; Lathan Bryant 1-3, RBI; Cameron Davis 1-3, RBI; Blake Mays 1-2, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Christian Harris 5 IP, 1 H, 2 R/ER, 5 BB, 6 Ks. Brookville — Bransen Jones 1-4; Trey Payne 1-1, RBI, R; Henry Simmons 1-4, RBI, R; Riley Hawkins 1-3, RBI; Noah Wood 0-2, sac fly, SB, RBI.

Records: Amherst 14-2, 8-2 Seminole. Brookville 5-11, 3-7.

Liberty Christian 11, Liberty 0 (5 innings)

Liberty;000;00;—;0;1;5

LCA;313;4x;—;11;6;0

WP: Ben Blair. LP: Isaiah Bobbitt. HR: Ben Blair to left with 2 on, 1 out in bottom of first inning.

Highlights: Liberty — Mason Welch 1-2, SB; Parker Holdren 0-1, BB, SB; Isaiah Bobbitt 3 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 Ks. LCA — Ben Blair 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R/ER, 1 BB, 10 Ks (2-3, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R); Daniel DeMoss 1-2, RBI; Jackson Goodknight 1-2, 2 RBIs; Michael King 1-3, RBI.

Records: Liberty 1-14, 1-8, Seminole. LCA 15-0, 10-0.

Non-District

Altavista 8, Craig County 0 (5 innings)

Craig Co.;000;00;—;0;2;1

Altavista;300;5x;—;8;8;0

First game

WP: Nekhi Robinson. LP: Matthew Lucas. HR: Ethan Inge to left with 1 on, 1 out in bottom of first inning; Josh Eades solo to left with 1 out in bottom of fourth.

Highlights: Craig — Andrew Duncan 1-2, 2B Matthew Lucas 3.1 IP, 5 H, 4R/ER, 1 BB, 1 K (1-2). Altavista — Ethan Inge 1-2, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Josh Eades 1-2, HR, RBI, R; Brady Chewning 2-3, RBI; Xavier Brumfield 1-2, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Nekhi Robinson 4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R/ER, 1 BB, 10 Ks.

Records: Craig County 6-12. Altavista 6-10.

Altavista 12, Craig County 4 (5 innings)

Altavista;073;11;—;12;12;1

Craig Co.;100;21;—;4;5;5

Second game

WP: Shane McCorkle. LP: Hayden Reynolds.

Highlights: Craig — Jaycob Wolfe 3-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Joseph Charette 1-2, 2 RBIs. Altavista — Josh Eades 1-3, 2B, RBI, R; Nekhi Robinson 1-2, 2B, 2 R; Robert Cox 3-3, 2B, 6 RBIs; Ethan Inge 2-3, RBI, R; Shane McCorkle 4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 9 Ks (1-3).

Records: Craig County 6-13. Altavista 7-10.

Blue Ridge Athletic Conference

Virginia Episcopal 12, Hargrave Military 2 (5 innings)

Hargrave;000;02;—;2;5;1

VES;413;31;—;12;8;0

WP: John Waterworth. LP: Grady Upchurch.

Highlights: Hargrave — Rodger Adams 2-2. 2 RBIs; Dean Friedberg 1-2, 2B, R. VES — Sam Hurt 2-3, RBI, R, SB; Nash Watson 2-3, 2B, 2 SB; Mike Wilson 1-3, 2B, RBI, R; John Waterworth 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R/ER, 4 BB, 5 Ks; Mike Wilson 1-3, 2B, RBI.

Records: Virginia Episcopal 14-6. Hargrave Military 3-10.

SOFTBALL

Seminole District

Amherst 8, Brookville 4

Amherst;120;005;0;—;8;11;0

Brookville;000;003;1;—;4;5;3

WP: Dylan McNerney. LP: Riley Smith. HR: Addison Wray (BHS) to left with 2 on, 1 out in top of seventh inning.

Highlights: Amherst — Dylan McNerney 7 IP, 5 H, 4 R/ER, 3 BB, 7 Ks (2-3); Scarlett Funk 2-4, 2B, RBI, R; Tyah Charlton 2-4, 3B, 2B, R; McKayla Padgett 3-3, 3B, 2B, 3 RBIs, R. Brookville — Addison Wray 1-3, HR, 3 RBIs, R; Jada Fyffe 23, 2B, RBI, R.

Records: Amherst 16-1, 9-0 Seminole. Brookville 6-7, 2-5.

Rustburg 10, E.C. Glass 0 (5 innings)

E.C. Glass;000;00;—;0;0;2

Rustburg;027;1x;—;10;9;0

WP: Paiten Archer. LP: Abigail Jones.

Highlights: E.C. Glass — Abigail Jones 4 IP. Rustburg — Paiten Archer perfect game, 11 Ks; Destiny Jones 3-3, 2B, 2 RIBs, 2 R; Nahla Bigham 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Mary Mahew 1-3, 2B, RBI, R.

Records: E.C. Glass 2-7, 0-5 Seminole. Rustburg 8-6, 3-4.

Non-District

Jefferson Forest 10, Bassett 0

Jeff. Forest;002;500;3;—;10;12;1

Bassett;000;000;0;—;0;0;1

WP: Amelia Long. LP: Emily Gilley. HR: Cameron Lowery to center with 1 on, 2 outs in top of fourth inning.

Highlights: Jefferson Forest — Amelia Long complete-game no-hitter, 1 BB, 16 Ks; Sarah Cannon 2-4, RBI, 2 R; Lauren Smith 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, R; Addison Compton 3-4, 2 RBIs, R; Ciara Nauful 1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Cameron Lowery 2-4, HR, 2 RBIs, R. Bassett — Gracie Ratcliff reached via walk; Jessanie Martin reached via HBP; Alyna Moore reached via error.

Records: Jefferson Forest 8-7. Bassett 10-7.

Altavista 15, Temple Christian 8

Temple;000;510;2—;8;16;1

Altavista;410;307;x—;15;17;1

WP: Bella Radford. LP: Reagan Hensley. HR: Gaby Green (A) to left with 2 on, 1 out in bottom of first inning; Madison Cofer (T) grand slam to left with 1 out in top of fourth; Kylie Ewers (T) leadoff to left in top of fifth.

Highlights: Temple — Madison Cofer 2-4, HR, 4 RBIs, R; Kylie Ewers 2-4, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Sadie Foster 3-4, R; Alyssa Conner 2-3; Gabbie Walton 2-4; Reagan Hensley 2-4, RBI, R (3 IP). Altavista — Gaby Green 2-3, HR, 2B, 5 RBIs, 2 R (4 IP); Bella Radford 3-4, 2 2B, 3 RBIs, R (2.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R/ER, 2 BB, 0 Ks); Alissa Gonzalez 2-5, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Emma Andrews 2-4, 2B, RBI, 3 R; Kaycie Puryear 3-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Breanna Crozier 2-3, 2, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Courtney Pribble 2-4, R.

Records: Temple 9-3. Altavista 4-12.

BOYS LACROSSE

Non-district

E.C. Glass 9, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 8

Patrick Henry;1;2;3;2;—;8

E.C. Glass;5;1;2;1;—;9

Scoring: ECG — Penn Willman 4 goals, 1 assist; Robert Sorenson 2 goals, 1 assist; Charlie Landes 2 goals; Jackson Grant 1 assist; Camp Conner 1 goal; Kason Brehm 1 assist.

Saves: Matthew Ebert (ECG) 12.

Records: E.C. Glass 10-2. Patrick Henry 8-2.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Non-District

E.C. Glass 16, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 12

E.C. Glass;7;9;—;16

Patrick Henry;6;6;—;12

Monday's result

Scoring: ECG — Tess Ahrens 6 goals, 2 assists; Nora Hamilton 4 goals; Camille Marraccini 3 goals; Emily Williams 3 assists; Margo Haske 2 goals.

Saves: Leland Landes (ECG) 18.

Records: E.C. Glass 8-2-1. Patrick Henry 5-7.

GIRLS SOCCER

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 8, Rustburg 0

Rustburg;0;0;—;0

E.C. Glass;4;4;—;8

Scoring: AP Webb (ECG) unassisted, 6:00; Sarah Ramsey (ECG) unassisted, 15:00; Sarah Ramsey (ECG) assisted by AP Webb, 17:00; Libbie Sommardahl (ECG) unassisted, 31:00; Izzie Smulik (ECG) assisted by Evelyn Gowen, 50:00; Allie Smulik (ECG) assisted by AP Webb, 53:00; Libbie Sommardahl (ECG) unassisted, 67:00; AP Webb (ECG) assisted by Flannery Benda, 77:00.

Saves: HG Garrett (ECG) 5. Rustburg 10.

Records: Rustburg 3-9, 1-9 Seminole. E.C. Glass 9-2-1, 9-1-1.

BOYS SOCCER

Blue Ridge District

William Fleming 6, Staunton River 2

Staunton River;1;1;—;2

Wm. Fleming;1;5;—;6

Scoring: SRHS — Graham Gibson, assisted by Andy Torres; Torres assisted by Sammy Hernandez.

Saves: Nate Martin (SRHS) 10.

Records: Staunton River 5-8-1, 4-3-1 Blue Ridge. William Fleming 11-3-1, 8-0.

Dogwood District

Appomattox 8, Altavista 0

Tuesday's result

Scoring: Appomattox — Corey Williams 3 goals, 1 assist; Terrence Bush 1 goal; Bennett Goodman 1 goal; Brady Fulcher 1 goal; Martin Alexander 1 goal; Charlie Drinkard 1 goal; Zen Jackson 1 assist; Billy O'Neill 1 assist.

Records: Appomattox 9-2-1. Altavista 1-9.

GIRLS TENNIS

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 9, Rustburg 0

At Rustburg

Singles: Mallory Marsteller d. Ryan Brendle 8-1; Piper Cook d. Layla Boynton 8-4; Kylie Witzius d. Kamerin East 8-1; Andrea Miller d. Nicole Blankenship 8-5; Kylie Torres d. Kelly Butt 8-0; Kennedy Taylor d. Paiten Harden 8-1.

Doubles: Marsteller/Cook d. Brendle/Boynton 8-2; Virginia Lamb/London Puckett d. East/Blankenship 8-1; Han You Xie/Kaylyn Young d. Carlie Cash/Annie Thompson 8-0.

Records: Jefferson Forest 10-3, 9-2 Seminole. Rustburg 0-14, 0-12.

Dogwood District

Appomattox 7, Nelson County 2

At Appomattox

Singles: Kaydence Gilbert (A) d. Marrs 8-0; Shannon Coleman (A) d. Marrs 8-0; Craig (N) d. Berkley Jamerson 8-6; Kristen Kidd (A) d. Price 8-3; Olivia Inglett (A) d. Harris 9-8 (7-2); Madelyn Austin (A) d. Wilson 8-4.

Doubles: Gilbert/Coleman (A) d. Craig/Price 8-0; Jamerson/Kidd (A) d. Marden/Marrs 8-1; Harris/McFadden (N) d. Christine Hamilton/Karlie Lyle 8-4.

Records: Nelson County 2-11, 2-3. Dogwood. Appomattox 9-2, 5-0.

OTHER SCORES

BASEBALL

Jefferson Forest 11, Heritage 0

SOFTBALL

Staunton River 14, William Fleming 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Jefferson Forest 8, Heritage 0

Nelson County 6, Bath County 1

WEDNESDAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

Liberty at Brookville, 5 p.m.

William Campbell at Chatham, 5:30 p.m.

Appomattox at Nelson, 5:30 p.m.

Gretna at Dan River, 5:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Nelson at Appomattox, 5:30 p.m.

Dan River at Gretna, 5:30 p.m.

Chatham at William Campbell, 5:30 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Staunton River. 6 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Brookville, Heritage, LCA at Jefferson Forest, 4:30 p.m.

E.C. Glass, Liberty, Rustburg at Amherst, 5 p.m.

Blue Ridge District meet at Staunton River, 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Virginia Episcopal vs. Covenant at Boar’s Head Sports Club, 3:30 p.m.

Heritage at LCA, 4:30 p.m.

Brookville at Amherst, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

LCA at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Altavista at Galileo Magnet, 5:30 p.m.

Nelson at Chatham, 5:30 p.m.

Appomattox at Dan River, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

New Covenant at Covenant in Blue Ridge Athletic Conference semifinals, 4:30 p.m.

Nelson at Chatham, 5:30 p.m.

Appomattox at Dan River, 5:30 p.m.

LCA at Heritage, 6 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Blacksburg, 6 p.m.

Brookville at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Virginia Episcopal in VISAA Division II state championship at Meadowbrook Country Club, 3:30 p.m.