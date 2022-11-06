Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Nov. 7

VOLLEYBALL
Region 1B Championship
Rappahannock County 3, Altavista 1
At Rappahannock County
Set scores: 12-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-16
Highlights: Altavista — Joleigh Bowling 4 aces, 2 kills, 14 digs, 1 block; Chamille Pennix 14 kills, 1 ace, 3 digs; Zoie Watlington 3 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Katelyn Grace 32 assists, 4 digs; Gaby Green 9 digs, 1 ace; Carter Stinnette 3 aces, 4 kills, 4 digs; Emma Greer 12 kills; Emma Andrews 4 aces, 4 digs.
Records: Altavista 14-7. Rappahannock County 15-8.
FOOTBALL
VHSL Final Ratings and Playoff Field
Region 4D
Ratings
1. E.C. Glass (9-1);31.20
2. Louisa County (10-0);29.80
3. Salem (8-2);28.20
4. Orange County (8-2);25.60
5. Amherst (6-4);23.50
6. Western Albemarle (5-5);22.50
7. Jefferson Forest (4-6);22.20
8. Halifax County (5-5);21.80
9. Pulaski County (4-6);21.00
10. George Washington (3-6);20.89
11. Mecklenburg County (3-7);20.60
12. Blacksburg (0-10);16.70
First-Round Matchups
Halifax County at E.C. Glass
Jefferson Forest at Louisa County
Western Albemarle at Salem
Amherst at Orange County
Region 3C
Ratings
1. Liberty Christian (9-1);30.90
2. Heritage (8-2);29.30
3. Brookville (7-3);26.20
4. Spotswood (8-2);24.50
5. Turner Ashby (8-2);24.30
6. Wilson Memorial (7-3);24.30
7. Staunton (7-3);23.10
8. Rustburg (5-5);21.10
9. Rockbridge County (4-6);19.00
10. Charlottesville (3-7);17.60
11. Fort Defiance (3-7);17.10
12. Broadway (3-7);16.40
13. Monticello (1-9);15.90
14. Waynesboro (1-9);15.70
15. Liberty (0-10);14.50
16. Fluvanna County (0-10);14.50
First-Round Matchups
Rustburg at Liberty Christian
Staunton at Heritage
Wilson Memorial at Brookville
Turner Ashby at Spotswood
Region 3D
Ratings
1. Lord Botetourt (9-1);29.10
2. Magna Vista (7-3);25.60
3. Christiansburg (7-3);25.50
4. Bassett (7-3);25.00
5. Cave Spring (6-4);22.90
6. Abingdon (5-5);20.30
7. Staunton River (5-5);19.40
8. Hidden Valley (3-7);18.40
9. William Byrd (3-7);18.00
10. Carroll County (2-8);17.00
11. Northside (0-10);15.50
12. Tunstall (0-10);13.80
First-Round Matchups
Hidden Valley at Lord Botetourt
Staunton River at Magna Vista
Abingdon at Christiansburg
Cave Spring at Bassett
Region 2C
Ratings
1. Radford (9-1);27.10
2. Martinsville (9-10);26.90
3. Glenvar (7-3);23.80
4. Appomattox (7-3);23.00
5. Alleghany (6-4);21.10
6. Floyd County (7-3);20.80
7. Dan River (6-4);19.80
8. Gretna (5-5);18.50
9. Chatham (5-5);16.80
10. James River (3-7);16.60
11. Patrick County (2-8);14.70
12. Nelson (1-9);11.20
First-Round Matchups
Gretna at Radford
Dan River at Martinsville
Floyd County at Glenvar
Alleghany at Appomattox
Region 1B
Ratings
1. Riverheads (8-1);27.44
2. Central Lunenburg (10-0);25.60
3. Buffalo Gap (6-4);21.00
4. Sussex Central (6-4);18.30
5. Franklin (4-6);16.50
6. William Campbell (3-7);14.20
7. Surry (3-7);14.10
8. Altavista (1-9);12.30
9. Cumberland (0-10);10.40
First-Round Matchups
William Campbell at Buffalo Gap
Franklin at Sussex Central
Riverheads, Central Lunenburg receive byes
TUESDAY’S EVENTS
VOLLEYBALL
New Covenant at Westover Christian in VISAA Division III quarterfinals, 5 p.m.
Brunswick Academy at Timberlake Christian in VISAA Div. III quarterfinals, 5:30 p.m.
Appomattox vs. Patrick County, in Region 2C semifinals at Glenvar, 6 p.m.
Gretna at Glenvar in Region 2C semifinals, 8 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hampton Roads at Virginia Episcopal in VISAA Div. II quarterfinals, 2 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
New Covenant vs. Wakefield in VISAA Div. III semifinals at Richmond’s City Stadium, 5:30 p.m.