 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pap’s Cigar Company
agate

Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Nov. 7

  • 0

VOLLEYBALL

Region 1B Championship

Rappahannock County 3, Altavista 1

At Rappahannock County

Set scores: 12-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-16

Highlights: Altavista — Joleigh Bowling 4 aces, 2 kills, 14 digs, 1 block; Chamille Pennix 14 kills, 1 ace, 3 digs; Zoie Watlington 3 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Katelyn Grace 32 assists, 4 digs; Gaby Green 9 digs, 1 ace; Carter Stinnette 3 aces, 4 kills, 4 digs; Emma Greer 12 kills; Emma Andrews 4 aces, 4 digs. 

Records: Altavista 14-7. Rappahannock County 15-8. 

FOOTBALL

VHSL Final Ratings and Playoff Field

Region 4D

People are also reading…

Ratings

1. E.C. Glass (9-1);31.20

2. Louisa County (10-0);29.80

3. Salem (8-2);28.20

4. Orange County (8-2);25.60

5. Amherst (6-4);23.50

6. Western Albemarle (5-5);22.50

7. Jefferson Forest (4-6);22.20

8. Halifax County (5-5);21.80

9. Pulaski County (4-6);21.00

10. George Washington (3-6);20.89

11. Mecklenburg County (3-7);20.60

12. Blacksburg (0-10);16.70

First-Round Matchups

Halifax County at E.C. Glass

Jefferson Forest at Louisa County

Western Albemarle at Salem

Amherst at Orange County

Region 3C

Ratings

1. Liberty Christian (9-1);30.90

2. Heritage (8-2);29.30

3. Brookville (7-3);26.20

4. Spotswood (8-2);24.50

5. Turner Ashby (8-2);24.30

6. Wilson Memorial (7-3);24.30

7. Staunton (7-3);23.10

8. Rustburg (5-5);21.10

9. Rockbridge County (4-6);19.00

10. Charlottesville (3-7);17.60

11. Fort Defiance (3-7);17.10

12. Broadway (3-7);16.40

13. Monticello (1-9);15.90

14. Waynesboro (1-9);15.70

15. Liberty (0-10);14.50

16. Fluvanna County (0-10);14.50

First-Round Matchups

Rustburg at Liberty Christian

Staunton at Heritage

Wilson Memorial at Brookville

Turner Ashby at Spotswood

Region 3D

Ratings

1. Lord Botetourt (9-1);29.10

2. Magna Vista (7-3);25.60

3. Christiansburg (7-3);25.50

4. Bassett (7-3);25.00

5. Cave Spring (6-4);22.90

6. Abingdon (5-5);20.30

7. Staunton River (5-5);19.40

8. Hidden Valley (3-7);18.40

9. William Byrd (3-7);18.00

10. Carroll County (2-8);17.00

11. Northside (0-10);15.50

12. Tunstall (0-10);13.80

First-Round Matchups

Hidden Valley at Lord Botetourt

Staunton River at Magna Vista

Abingdon at Christiansburg

Cave Spring at Bassett

Region 2C

Ratings

1. Radford (9-1);27.10

2. Martinsville (9-10);26.90

3. Glenvar (7-3);23.80

4. Appomattox (7-3);23.00

5. Alleghany (6-4);21.10

6. Floyd County (7-3);20.80

7. Dan River (6-4);19.80

8. Gretna (5-5);18.50

9. Chatham (5-5);16.80

10. James River (3-7);16.60

11. Patrick County (2-8);14.70

12. Nelson (1-9);11.20

First-Round Matchups

Gretna at Radford

Dan River at Martinsville

Floyd County at Glenvar

Alleghany at Appomattox

Region 1B

Ratings

1. Riverheads (8-1);27.44

2. Central Lunenburg (10-0);25.60

3. Buffalo Gap (6-4);21.00

4. Sussex Central (6-4);18.30

5. Franklin (4-6);16.50

6. William Campbell (3-7);14.20

7. Surry (3-7);14.10

8. Altavista (1-9);12.30

9. Cumberland (0-10);10.40

First-Round Matchups

William Campbell at Buffalo Gap

Franklin at Sussex Central

Riverheads, Central Lunenburg receive byes

TUESDAY’S EVENTS

VOLLEYBALL

New Covenant at Westover Christian in VISAA Division III quarterfinals, 5 p.m.

Brunswick Academy at Timberlake Christian in VISAA Div. III quarterfinals, 5:30 p.m.

Appomattox vs. Patrick County, in Region 2C semifinals at Glenvar, 6 p.m.

Gretna at Glenvar in Region 2C semifinals, 8 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hampton Roads at Virginia Episcopal in VISAA Div. II quarterfinals, 2 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

New Covenant vs. Wakefield in VISAA Div. III semifinals at Richmond’s City Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Altavista Orb
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Warriors make NBA history in a bad way

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert