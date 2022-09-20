Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 20

GOLF
Dogwood District Championship
Appomattox 337, Dan River 355, Chatham 358, William Campbell 382, Nelson 434, Altavista 470
At Falling River Country Club, par 72
Individual scores: 76 — Trey Shrock (Appomattox); 81 — Jackson Blevins (Dan River); 82 — Troy Graham (Appomattox); 86 — Seth Taylor (Chatham), Landon Elder (William Campbell); 88 — Riley Chandler (Appomattox), Ryan Meadows (Chatham), Alex Van Pelt (Chatham); 89 — Thomas Bowling (Dan River); 91 — Keaton Chandler (Appomattox), Kyle Davis (Appomattox), Luke Ewing (Dan River); 93 — Gavyn Simpson (Appomattox); 94 — Hunter Crews (William Campbell), Dylan Howerton (Dan River), Jonathan Brantley (Nelson), Ollen Wade (Nelson); 96 — Cody Walden (Chatham); 100 — Dillon Faulconer (William Campbell); 102 — Hunter Moser (Chatham), Ethan Kerr (William Campbell), Braxton Taylor (Dan River); 104 — Randall Overbey (Altavista); 106 — Cooper Terry (Dan River); 107 — Isaiah Lowery (William Campbell); 111 — Lance Hutcherson (Altavista); 118 — Dawson Schmader (Nelson); 122 — Braxton Williamson (William Campbell); 125 — Neal Harter (Altavista); 128 — Raelyn Allen (Nelson); 130 — Evan Scruggs (Altavista); 133 — Tristan Bennett (Altavista); 135 — Jarrod Barksdale (Altavista).
All-district team: Trey Schrock (Appomattox), Jackson Blevins (Dan River), Troy Graham (Appomattox), Seth Taylor (Chatham), Landon Elder (William25-16Campbell), Riley Chandler (Appomattox), Ryan Meadows (Chatham), Alex Van Pelt (Chatham).
Player of the Year: Trey Schrock, Appomattox
Coach of the Year: Doug Marshall, Appomattox
Next: The Region 2C Championship will be held Sept. 27 at Olde Mille Golf Club in Laurel Fork. The Region 1B Championship is also scheduled for Sept. 27 at Dogwood Trace in Petersburg.
VOLLEYBALL
Seminole District
Rustburg 3, E.C. Glass 1
At E.C. Glass
Scores: 25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 25-16
Highlights: RHS — Sophia Coles 14 kills, 22 digs, 1 ace; Nahla Bigham 10 kills, 3 blocks; Ragan Archer 7 kills, 4 blocks; Emma Blankinship 45 assists, 2 kills, 2 aces. ECG — Nellie Fitzgerald 12 kills, 8 digs, 7 blocks; Devan Funke 8 kills, 3 aces, 3 assists, 19 digs, 5 blocks; Mary Elizabeth Kennedy 6 kills, 2 aces, 1 assist, 6 digs, 5 blocks.
Records: Rustburg 9-0, 5-0 Seminole. E.C. Glass 4-2, 1-2.
Brookville 3, Amherst 0
At Amherst
Scores: 25-15, 29-27, 25-22
Highlights: Brookville — Riley Blank 8 kills, Ashlyn Winfield 7 kills, Jamesyn Finnerty 9 kills, Natalie Palmer 20 assists.
Records: Brookville 9-1, 4-0 Seminole. Amherst 6-5, 2-4.
Dogwood District
Appomattox 3, Dan River 0
At Dan River
Scores: 25-16, 25-14, 25-13
Highlights: Appomattox — Kaydence Gilbert 10 kills, 11 digs; Regan Shields 8 kills, 8 digs; Paisley Mann 27 assists, 4 aces, 2 blocks; Shannon Coleman 5 kills, 2 blocks.
Records: Appomattox 9-0. Dan River 3-5.
Altavista 3, William Campbell 0
At Altavista
Scores: 25-9, 25-6, 25-11
Highlights: Altavista — Aaralyn Bowling 8 aces, 8 kills, 2 digs; Joleigh Bowling 2 aces, 1 kill. Chamille Pennix 9 kills, 1 ace, 1 dig; Zoie Watlington 2 kills, 1 ace, 1 dig; Katelyn Grace 26 assists, 3 aces; Gabrielle Green 2 digs, 1 ace; Riley Stinnette 3 digs; Carter Stinnette 3 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace; Emma Greer 4 kills; Emma Andres 4 aces, 2 digs; Malorey Paull 1 kill, 1 dig, 1 block.
Records: Altavista 3-6. William Campbell 0-10.
Virginia Independent
Virginia Episcopal 3, Chatham Hall 0
At VES
Scores: 25-9, 25-17, 25-18
Highlights: VES — Tara Sedlar 8 aces, 9 kills, 14 digs; Kyraha Parnell 10 aces, 6 kills, 2 blocks; Grace Battle 1 ace, 13 assists, 1 block, 1 kill.
Records: VES 2-2. Chatham Hall 1-4.
Timberlake Christian 3, Smith Mountain Lake Academy 0
At Timberlake
Scores: 25-5, 25-9, 25-6
Highlights: Timberlake — Kinley Phillips 6 aces, 13 assists, 9 kills; Cambre Phillips 10 kills, 10 digs; Ella Lam 9 kills.
Records: Timberlake Christian 15-1. SMLA 0-8.
WEDNESDAY'S EVENTS
CROSS COUNTRY
Seminole District meet at Sweet Briar, 4:30 p.m.
Dogwood District meet at Gretna, 5 p.m.
New Covenant, Chatham Hall, Carlisle, Southwest Virginia Homeschool at North Cross, 5 p.m.
GOLF
Jefferson Forest, Liberty Christian, Rustburg, Liberty at Bedford Country Club, 4:30 p.m.
Amherst, Brookville, Heritage, E.C. Glass at Colonial Hills Golf Club, 4:30 p.m.