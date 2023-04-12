BASEBALL

Non-District

Liberty Christian 7, John Battle 0

Tarboro (N.C.) Classic

John A. Holmes (N.C.) 7, Jefferson Forest 4

WP: Maddox Bass. LP: Breckin Nace. S: Darius Oliver. HR: Sam Bell (Forest) to left with two outs, one on in bottom of first inning. Hunter LaFon (Holmes) leadoff shot to center in top of second inning. Hank Downum (Holmes) to right with two outs, one on in top of sixth inning.