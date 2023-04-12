BASEBALL
Non-District
Liberty Christian 7, John Battle 0
Liberty Christian;020;102;2;—;7;7;1
John Battle;000;000;0;—;0;2;4
WP: Ben Blair. LP: Evan Hankins.
Highlights: LCA — Ben Blair 4 1/3 IP, 2 H, 5 BB, 5 Ks (1-4, 2B, 2 R); Landon Owen 2 2/3 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 3 Ks; Braden Weaver 3-4, 3B, RBI, 3 R. John Battle — Parker Gobble 1-1, Evan Hankins 1-2 (3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 Ks).
Records: LCA 6-0. John Battle 6-4.
Tarboro (N.C.) Classic
John A. Holmes (N.C.) 7, Jefferson Forest 4
Holmes;013;012;0;—;7;8;3
Forest;210;010;0;—;4;9;4
WP: Maddox Bass. LP: Breckin Nace. S: Darius Oliver. HR: Sam Bell (Forest) to left with two outs, one on in bottom of first inning. Hunter LaFon (Holmes) leadoff shot to center in top of second inning. Hank Downum (Holmes) to right with two outs, one on in top of sixth inning.
Highlights: Holmes — LaFon 1-4, HR, RBI, R; Downum 1-4, HR, 2 RBIs, R; Connor Copeland 2-3, R; Bass 5 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks (1-4, 2 RBIs). Forest — Bell 1-4, HR, 2 RBIs, R; Luke Gouldthorpe 1-3, 2B; Landon Mithcell 1-4, 2B, RBI; TJ George 1-2, R; Bailey Peek 2 R; Nace 4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 BB (1-4, 2B).
Records: John A. Holmes 6-9. Jefferson Forest 3-3.
OTHER SCORES
GIRLS SOCCER
Virginia Episcopal 5, Chatham Hall 2
THURSDAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
Jefferson Forest at Tarboro (N.C.) Classic, 1:30 p.m.
Covenant School at VES, 4:30 p.m.
Smith Mountain Lake Christian at Temple Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Nelson at Prince Edward, 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Nelson at Prince Edward, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
VES at North Cross, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Altavista at Prince Edward, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Alleghany at Nelson, 5:30 p.m.
New Covenant at Timberlake Christian, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Covenant School at VES, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
VES at Collegiate, 4 p.m.