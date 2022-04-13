 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, April 13

BASEBALL

Dogwood District

Appomattox 6, Dan River 1

Dan River;000;100;0;—;1;4;1

Appomattox;000;312;x;—;6;8;1

WP: Alex Caruso. LP: Noah Abercrombie. HR: Caruso (A) solo to left in bottom of sixth inning. 

Highlights: Dan River — Abercrombie 1-3, 3B, R (6 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 3 Ks); Dylan Howerton 1-3, 2B, RBI. Appomattox — Caruso 2-3, HR, 3B, 2 RBIs, R (5 IP, 2 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 10 Ks); Collin Slagle 2-3, 2 2B, RBI; Ethan Walton 2-3, RBI, 2 R; Wyatt Sisk 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 Ks. 

Records: Appomattox 9-0. Dan River 3-3. 

Virginia Independent 

Virginia Episcopal 16, Fuqua School 0 (5 innings)

Fuqua;000;00;—;0;2;1

VES;311;(11)x;—;16;10;0

WP: Jed Howard. LP: Jordan Johns. 

Highlights: Fuqua — Nate Reed 1-2; Shawn Garceau 1-2. VES — Howard 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 10 Ks (2-2, 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 R); Sam Hurt 1-3, 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 R; David Basnight 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (0-1, 3 R); Billy Koudelka 3-4, 4 RBIs, R; John Waterworth 2-3, 2 RBIs, R. 

Records: VES 3-7. Fuqua 5-5. 

SOFTBALL

Dogwood District

Appomattox 1, Dan River 0

Appomattox;100;000;0;—;1;1;0

Dan River;000;000;0;—;0;1;1

WP: Haleigh Tweedy. LP: Emily McVay. 

Highlights: Appomattox — Tweedy 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 10 Ks; Courtney Layne 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 Ks (1-2, 2B, RBI); Kenadee McCullough 0-2, R, SB. Dan River — McVay 7 IP, 1 H, 1 R/ER, 3 BB, 11 Ks; Katie Moser 1-3, 2B. 

Records: Appomattox 8-0. Dan River 5-2. 

BOYS LACROSSE

Virginia Independent

New Covenant 17, Fishburne Military 3

Tuesday's result

Scoring: New Covenant — Dalton Foster 5 goals, Doug Powell 3 goals, Nate Kirshberger 3 goals, Andrew Rodgers 2 goals, Jackson Taylor 4 assists, Diego Leal 1 goal, Michah Cortez 1 goal, Beau Brady 1 goal. 

Saves: Jack Marotta (NC) 8. 

THURSDAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

Western Albemarle at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Western Albemarle at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Appomattox at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Liberty Christian at Appomattox, 7 p.m.

OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

New Covenant in FUMA Spring Mini Invite at Fork Union Military, 4 p.m.

Appomattox, Gretna, Chatham, Galileo at Dan River, 5 p.m.

