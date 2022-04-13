Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, April 13

BASEBALL
Dogwood District
Appomattox 6, Dan River 1
Dan River;000;100;0;—;1;4;1
Appomattox;000;312;x;—;6;8;1
WP: Alex Caruso. LP: Noah Abercrombie. HR: Caruso (A) solo to left in bottom of sixth inning.
Highlights: Dan River — Abercrombie 1-3, 3B, R (6 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 3 Ks); Dylan Howerton 1-3, 2B, RBI. Appomattox — Caruso 2-3, HR, 3B, 2 RBIs, R (5 IP, 2 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 10 Ks); Collin Slagle 2-3, 2 2B, RBI; Ethan Walton 2-3, RBI, 2 R; Wyatt Sisk 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 Ks.
Records: Appomattox 9-0. Dan River 3-3.
Virginia Independent
Virginia Episcopal 16, Fuqua School 0 (5 innings)
Fuqua;000;00;—;0;2;1
VES;311;(11)x;—;16;10;0
WP: Jed Howard. LP: Jordan Johns.
Highlights: Fuqua — Nate Reed 1-2; Shawn Garceau 1-2. VES — Howard 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 10 Ks (2-2, 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 R); Sam Hurt 1-3, 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 R; David Basnight 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (0-1, 3 R); Billy Koudelka 3-4, 4 RBIs, R; John Waterworth 2-3, 2 RBIs, R.
Records: VES 3-7. Fuqua 5-5.
SOFTBALL
Dogwood District
Appomattox 1, Dan River 0
Appomattox;100;000;0;—;1;1;0
Dan River;000;000;0;—;0;1;1
WP: Haleigh Tweedy. LP: Emily McVay.
Highlights: Appomattox — Tweedy 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 10 Ks; Courtney Layne 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 Ks (1-2, 2B, RBI); Kenadee McCullough 0-2, R, SB. Dan River — McVay 7 IP, 1 H, 1 R/ER, 3 BB, 11 Ks; Katie Moser 1-3, 2B.
Records: Appomattox 8-0. Dan River 5-2.
BOYS LACROSSE
Virginia Independent
New Covenant 17, Fishburne Military 3
Tuesday's result
Scoring: New Covenant — Dalton Foster 5 goals, Doug Powell 3 goals, Nate Kirshberger 3 goals, Andrew Rodgers 2 goals, Jackson Taylor 4 assists, Diego Leal 1 goal, Michah Cortez 1 goal, Beau Brady 1 goal.
Saves: Jack Marotta (NC) 8.
THURSDAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
Western Albemarle at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Western Albemarle at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Appomattox at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Liberty Christian at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD
New Covenant in FUMA Spring Mini Invite at Fork Union Military, 4 p.m.
Appomattox, Gretna, Chatham, Galileo at Dan River, 5 p.m.