BASEBALL

Blue Ridge Athletic Conference

Virginia Episcopal 8, North Cross 7

North Cross;301;021;0;—;7;6;2

Virginia Episcopal;310;310;x;—;8;8;6

WP: Nash Watson. LP: Tristan Lange. S: Campbell Howard.

Highlights: North Cross — Austin Thomas 1-3, 2 SB, R; Ashton Shannon 1-3, RBI, 2 R. VES — Charlie Felmlee 2-2, 2B, SB, 3 R; Jed Howard 1-2, 3B, SB,2 RBIs; Sam Hurt 1-4, 2 RBIs; C. Howard 1-3, RBI (2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 Ks); Watson 5 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 6 Ks (1-2, RBI).

Records: VES 9-3. North Cross 9-4.

Dogwood District

Chatham 7, Altavista 1

Altavista;000;100;0;—;1;2;6

Chatham;210;040;x;—;7;8;1

WP: Alex Van Pelt. LP: Shane McCorkle.

Highlights: Altavista — Eric Nichols 1-3; Shane McCorkle 1-3, RBI. Chatham — Jacob Moore 2-4, 2B; Van Pelt 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 Ks (1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs).

Records: Altavista 4-6, 1-3 Dogwood. Chatham 5-1, 3-1 Dogwood.

Nelson 11, Gretna 1 (5 innings)

Gretna;000;10;—;1;6;4

Nelson;422-3x;—;11;8;1

WP: Marshall Garrison. LP: Nathan Dalton. HR: Ty Mauer (Nelson) solo to left, no outs, in bottom of second inning.

Highlights: Gretna — James Allen 2-3, SB, 2 RBIs; Mauer 1-2, HR, RBI; Kevin Knight 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Garrison 1-2, SB, RBI (2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 5 Ks).

Records: Nelson 5-5, 2-3 Dogwood. Gretna 1-9, 0-4 Dogwood.

William Campbell 14, Dan River 3

Wm. Campbell;301;006;4;—;14;14;2

Dan River;100;020;0;—;3;5;2

WP: Tyler Mason. LP: Dylan Howerton. HR: Howerton (DR) to left with one on, two outs, in bottom of fifth.

Highlights: Wm. Campbell — Mason 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R/ER, 4 BB, 6 Ks (2-4, 3 RBIs, 3 R); Brian Trent 1-2, RBI, 3 R; Landon Elder 2-5, 2B, 6 RBIs, 2 R: Nelson 3-5; Hunter Crews 1-5, 2B, 2 R. Dan River — Howerton 2-2, HR, 2 RBIs (5 2/3 IP, 8 H, 7 R/ER, 3 BB, 7 Ks).

Records: William Campbell 5-4, 3-0 Dogwood. Dan River 1-7, 0-3 Dogwood.

SOFTBALL

Dogwood District

Nelson 3, Gretna 0

Nelson;001;020;0;—;3;5;0

Gretna;000;000;0;—;0;0;3

WP: Ambyre Taylor. LP: Alyssa Keesee.

Highlights: Nelson — Taylor throws perfect game; 7 IP, 16 Ks (1-4, 2 RBIs); Kaleigh Critzer 1-4, 2 R; Ansley Jenkins 1-3; Madison Nuckols 1-3; Harley Walker 1-3, R. Gretna — Keesee 7 IP. 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 10 Ks.

Records: Nelson 5-5, 2-2 Dogwood. Gretna 1-7, 1-3 Dogwood.

Chatham 10, Altavista 0 (5 innings)

Chatham;802;00;—;10;10;0

Altavista;000;00;—;0;3;1

WP: Trinity Custer. LP: Alissa Gonzalez. HR: Bralynn Patterson (Chatham) to center, one out, in top of third inning.

Highlights: Chatham — Custer 5 IP, 3 H. 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K; Nicole Emerson 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Patterson 3-4, 2B, HR, 4 RBIs. Altavista — Gonzalez 1-3; Bre Crozier 1-2; Gaby Green 1-2.

Records: Altavista 2-8, 0-4 Dogwood. Chatham 4-3, 2-1 Dogwood.

Dan River 17, William Campbell 5 (5 innings)

Dan River;312;0(11);—;17;15;1

Wm. Campbell;000;32;—;5;8;6

WP: Ashlynn Chappell. LP: Peighton Francis. HR: Emma Williams (DR) solo to center with two outs in top of third inning; Grayson Snead (DR) solo to left, no outs, in top of fifth; Olivia Morris (DR) to left with two on, two outs, in top of fifth.

Highlights: Dan River — Morris 3-4, HR, 4 RBIs; Lila DeMott 3-3, RBI, 4 R; Karsyn Smith 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R. William Campbell — Francis 2-3; Lilly Puckette 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Shakia Braxton 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs.

Records: Dan River 3-6, 1-2 Dogwood. William Campbell 3-6, 2-1 Dogwood.

GIRLS TENNIS

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 7, Liberty 2

At Liberty High

Singles: Mallory Marsteller (JF) d. Kayla Gravely 8-2; Danielle Syrek (JF) d. Laci Craig 8-4; Rita Zing (JF) d. Madi Painchard 8-1; Megan Bell (JF) d. Jayden Hurt 8-4; Amelia Edmonds (JF) d. Anna Carter 8-1; Raina Shah (JF) d. Morgan Tolley 8-3.

Doubles: Gravely/Craig (L) d. Bell/Kayla Wiltzius 8-6; Shah/Piper Cook (JF) d. Painchard/Hurt 8-5; Carter/Tolley (L) d. Andrea Miller/Kennedy Taylor 8-4.

Records: Jefferson Forest 5-2.

BOYS TENNIS

Seminole District

Heritage 9, Liberty 0

At Heritage

Singles: Zachary De la Fuente d. Tommy Kirby 8-1; Sean Kim d. Aiden Birkepile 8-0; Ethan Malone d. Chris Ashman 8-2; Morgan Thompson d. Marcus Crider 8-0; Alec Stickle d. Landon Cash 8-1; Calvin Guo d. Braiden Darnell 8-2.

Doubles: De la Fuente/Kim d. Kirby/Birkepile 8-0; Malone/Thompson d. Ashman/Cash 8-2; Stickle Guo d. Crider/Darnell 8-4.

Records: Heritage 4-2.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 77.50, Jefferson Forest 54.50, Rustburg 51, LCA 49

At Jefferson Forest

First-place individuals — 100 Dash: Ja'Mar Smith (Glass) 10.94; 200 Dash: Elijah Sherard (Rustburg) 22.13; 400 Dash: Jeb Moon (LCA) 51.74; 800 Run: Rafael Thurston (LCA) 2:21.85; 1,600 Run: Laim Hunt (Glass) 5:01.88; 3,200 Run: Jayden Justice (Rustburg) 12:33.70; 4x100 Relay: E.C. Glass (Christopher Wood, Devon Kopstein, Larry Waters, Drayden Kopstein) 43.47; 4x400 Relay: Jefferson Forest (Gavin Harrington, Andrew Johnson, Elijah Kline, David Hiss) 3:52.57; 4x800 Relay: Rustburg 9:24.35; 110 Hurdles: Ja'Mar Smith (Glass) 15.07; 300 Hurdles: Keagan Venable (JF) 42.77; Long Jump: Ja'Mar Smith (Glass) 21-00.50; High Jump: Mobu Nwakor (JF) J6-00; Triple Jump: Mobu Nwakor (JF) 43-10.50; Pole Vault: N/A; Shot Put: Ladanion Hudson (Glass) 44.04.50; Discus: Qua Rosser (Rustburg) 112-01.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 93, Rustburg 67, Jefferson Forest 24, LCA 19

At Jefferson Forest

First-place individuals — 100 Dash: Marianna Hall (Glass) 12.73; 200 Dash: Iyana Sherard (Rustburg) 26.02; 400 Dash: Mia Detwiler (LCA) 1:04.56; 800 Run: Lydia Liu (LCA) 2:42.45; 1,600 Run: Megan Maggiora (Rustburg) 6:12.04; 3,200 Run: N/A; 4x100 Relay: E.C. Glass (Heaven Harrington, Renya Russell, Julia Hull, Marianna Hall) 50.72; 4x400 Relay: E.C. Glass (Chanan Wilson, Daijamere Broggin, Heaven Harrington, Julia Hull) 4:35.33; 4x800 Relay: N/A; 100 Hurdles: Alyssa Pillow (Rustburg) 17.79; 300 Hurdles: Alyssa Pillow (Rustburg) 50.73; Long Jump: Julia Hull (Glass) 15-11.00; High Jump: Julia Hull (Glass) 4-10.00; Triple Jump: Julia Hull (Glass) 31-09.00; Pole Vault: N/A; Shot Put: Sonyae Gilbert (Glass) 37-05.00; Discus: Carmen Glover (Glass) 96-02.

OTHER SCORES

SOFTBALL

Rustburg 7, Fluvanna County 6

GIRLS LACROSSE

Virginia Episcopal 16, North Cross 2

BOYS SOCCER

Lord Botetourt 4, Brookville 1

Nelson 13, Altavista 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Brookville 2, Lord Botetourt 2

Nelson 6, Altavista 1

THURSDAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

Miller School at VES, 5 p.m.

Staunton River at William Fleming, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

LCA at Temple, 4:30 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Amherst, 6 p.m.

Brookville at Rustburg, 7 p.m.

Glenvar at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Jefferson Forest at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.

Liberty at Amherst, 4:30 p.m.

Heritage at E.C. Glass, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Amherst at Liberty, 4:30 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.

Brookville at Jefferson Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Rustburg at LCA, 4:30 p.m.

William Campbell at Randolph-Henry, 5 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Blue Ridge at New Covenant, 5 p.m.

E.C. Glass at William Byrd, 6 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Rockbridge, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

William Byrd at E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.

Rockbridge at Jefferson Forest, 7:45 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Staunton River at Glenvar, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Timberlake Christian at Roanoke Valley Christian, 5:45 p.m.

New Covenant at Southwest Virginia Homeschool, 6 p.m.

Amherst at Heritage, 6 p.m.

Glenvar at Staunton River, 6 p.m.

Rustburg at Brookville, 7 p.m.

E.C. Glass at LCA, 7 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Altavista, Gretna, Dan River at Chatham, 5 p.m.

Appomattox, Galileo Magnet, Nelson at William Campbell, 5 p.m.

GOLF

VES, Blue Ridge at North Cross, 4 p.m.