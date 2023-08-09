GOLF
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 302, E.C. Glass 313, Brookville 377, Heritage 418
At Colonial Hills Golf Course, par 71
Individual results: 68 — Blake Hogan (Jefferson Forest); 71 — Cody Cox (JF); 75 — Jackson Gullley (E.C. Glass); 78 — Preston Laughon (ECG); 79 — Robert Sorenson (ECG); 81 — David Goodwill (JF), Matthew Ebert (ECG); 82 — Gage Hogan (JF); 83 — Kaden Fus (Brookville); 85 — Thomas Shadrick (JF); 86 — Holden Houck (ECG); 89 — Abigail DeBass (JF), Grayson Lynn (Brookville); 92 — Jacob Kuhn (Heritage); 95 — Charlie Landes ECG); 99 — David Cash (Heritage); 102 — Hayden Evans (Brookville); 103 — JP Newman (Brookville); 105 — Nic Plude (Heritage); 108 — Grayson Cooke (Brookville); 122 — Alex Neiss (Heritage); 125 — Serena Hernandez (Heritage).
Liberty Christian 315, Amherst 344, Rustburg 347, Liberty NS
At Winton Country Club, par 71
Individual results: 71 — Tanner Hesse (LCA); 72 — Caitlyn Baxter (ACHS); 76 — Mason Harrup (ACHS); 77 — Elisha Bold (LCA); 81 — Brennan Stephens (LCA), Jack Elliott (RHS); 84 — Jackson Hall (RHS); 86 — Lathan Bryan (ACHS), Reid Fanney (LCA); 87 — Evan Neighbors (RHS); 95 —Will Humpries (RHS); 110 — Brayden Cooke (ACHS).