Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, Dec. 28

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Non-District

Liberty 66, Alleghany 64

LIBERTY (9-0)

Shania Brown 32, Iyana Sigei 11, Cierra St. John 11, Adams 4, T. Brown 4, Whorley 4. Totals 25 12-14 66.

ALLEGHANY (6-1)

Macyn Cash 22, Kendell Keene 12, Abbie Fridley 10, Leitch 8, Hayslett 6, Nicely 6. Totals 21 13-19 64.

Liberty;12;12;19;23;—;66

Alleghany;10;19;16;19;—;64

3-point goals: Liberty 4 (Sigei 2, St. John 2). Alleghany 9 (Keene 3, Cash 2, Hayslett 2, Fridley 2).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Stinger Shootout

Brookville 55, Craig County 41

CRAIG COUNTY (0-5)

Matthew Lucas 22, Wolfe 2, Reynolds 3, Zachary Peters 10, Duncan 1, Hickson 3. Totals 14 9-19 41.

BROOKVILLE (3-7)

Hunt 2, Dom Collison 15, Allen 3, Martin 4, Dey 3, Bishop Harvey 16, Bowling 2, Evans 4, Payne 6. Totals 20 7-9 55.

Craig County;9;7;13;12;—;41

Brookville;20;11;14;10;—;55

3-point goals: Craig County 4 (Lucas, Reynolds, Peters 2). Brookville 8 (Collison 3, Allen, Martin, Harvey 3).

Spotswood Invitational

E.C. Glass 53, Lord Botetourt 44

E.C. GLASS (6-0)

D. Harris 3, Knox 7, Conner 4, O'Maundre Harris 11, Aidan Treacy 14, Gilbert 6, Hamlette 2, Ball 2, Anderson 2, Cashwell 2. Totals 17 17-23 53. 

LORD BOTETOURT (5-2)

Meade 4, Dowdy 3, Jackson Crawford 23, Bannwart 6, Lovern 4, Anderson 4. Totals 14 9-16 44. 

E.C. Glass;13;13;12;15;—;53

Lord Botetourt;10;14;4;16;—;44

3-point goals: E.C. Glass 2 (D. Harris, Treacy). Lord Botetourt 7 (Dowdy, Crawford 4, Bannwart, Lovern). 

Highlights: ECG — Treacy 6 rebounds, 1 assist; O. Harris 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals; Knox 5 rebounds. 

THURSDAY’S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Liberty at Salem, 2:30 p.m.

Ridgeview Christian at Timberlake Christian, 5 p.m.

Appomattox vs. Craig County in Stinger Shootout at Brookville, 5:30 p.m.

Jefferson Forest vs. Floyd County, at Cave Spring, 6 p.m.

Staunton River at Brookville in Stinger Shootout, 7:30 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Spotswood, 8 p.m.

Liberty Christian in Northside Invitational, TBA

Virginia Episcopal in Carolina Invitational (Charleston, S.C.), TBA

WRESTLING

Rustburg, Liberty Christian, Liberty, Brookville, Jefferson Forest at Heritage, 10 a.m.

Staunton River in Holy Angels Invitational at Greensboro (N.C.) Coliseum, 10 a.m.

