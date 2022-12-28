Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, Dec. 28

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Non-District
Liberty 66, Alleghany 64
LIBERTY (9-0)
Shania Brown 32, Iyana Sigei 11, Cierra St. John 11, Adams 4, T. Brown 4, Whorley 4. Totals 25 12-14 66.
ALLEGHANY (6-1)
Macyn Cash 22, Kendell Keene 12, Abbie Fridley 10, Leitch 8, Hayslett 6, Nicely 6. Totals 21 13-19 64.
Liberty;12;12;19;23;—;66
Alleghany;10;19;16;19;—;64
3-point goals: Liberty 4 (Sigei 2, St. John 2). Alleghany 9 (Keene 3, Cash 2, Hayslett 2, Fridley 2).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Stinger Shootout
Brookville 55, Craig County 41
CRAIG COUNTY (0-5)
Matthew Lucas 22, Wolfe 2, Reynolds 3, Zachary Peters 10, Duncan 1, Hickson 3. Totals 14 9-19 41.
BROOKVILLE (3-7)
Hunt 2, Dom Collison 15, Allen 3, Martin 4, Dey 3, Bishop Harvey 16, Bowling 2, Evans 4, Payne 6. Totals 20 7-9 55.
Craig County;9;7;13;12;—;41
Brookville;20;11;14;10;—;55
3-point goals: Craig County 4 (Lucas, Reynolds, Peters 2). Brookville 8 (Collison 3, Allen, Martin, Harvey 3).
Spotswood Invitational
E.C. Glass 53, Lord Botetourt 44
E.C. GLASS (6-0)
D. Harris 3, Knox 7, Conner 4, O'Maundre Harris 11, Aidan Treacy 14, Gilbert 6, Hamlette 2, Ball 2, Anderson 2, Cashwell 2. Totals 17 17-23 53.
LORD BOTETOURT (5-2)
Meade 4, Dowdy 3, Jackson Crawford 23, Bannwart 6, Lovern 4, Anderson 4. Totals 14 9-16 44.
E.C. Glass;13;13;12;15;—;53
Lord Botetourt;10;14;4;16;—;44
3-point goals: E.C. Glass 2 (D. Harris, Treacy). Lord Botetourt 7 (Dowdy, Crawford 4, Bannwart, Lovern).
Highlights: ECG — Treacy 6 rebounds, 1 assist; O. Harris 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals; Knox 5 rebounds.
THURSDAY’S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Liberty at Salem, 2:30 p.m.
Ridgeview Christian at Timberlake Christian, 5 p.m.
Appomattox vs. Craig County in Stinger Shootout at Brookville, 5:30 p.m.
Jefferson Forest vs. Floyd County, at Cave Spring, 6 p.m.
Staunton River at Brookville in Stinger Shootout, 7:30 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Spotswood, 8 p.m.
Liberty Christian in Northside Invitational, TBA
Virginia Episcopal in Carolina Invitational (Charleston, S.C.), TBA
WRESTLING
Rustburg, Liberty Christian, Liberty, Brookville, Jefferson Forest at Heritage, 10 a.m.
Staunton River in Holy Angels Invitational at Greensboro (N.C.) Coliseum, 10 a.m.