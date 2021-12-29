 Skip to main content
Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, Dec. 29

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northside Invitational Tournament

Blacksburg 51, Liberty Christian 26

BLACKSBURG (7-1)

Shealor 0 0-0 0, Appea 1 0-0 2, Walters 4 2-3 10, Trexell 3 0-0 6, Joyce 2 0-0 5, Davis 7 1-2 19, Bland 0 0-0 0, Campbell 2 0-0 5, Howard 2 0-0 4, Garza 0 0-0 0, Distler 0 0-0 0, Kelley 0 0-0 0, Maher 0 0-0 0, Bhojwani 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 3-5 51.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (9-1)

Akins 2 8-11 12, Etzel 0 0-0 0, Harris 1 0-0 2, Thomas 3 1-2 7, Duff 2 0-0 5, Ninajiofor 0 0-0 0, Hartless 0 0-0 0, Eshleman 0 0-0 0, Jenkins 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 9-13 26.

Blacksburg;18;10;14;9;—;51

Liberty Christian;2;5;4;15;—;26

3-Point Goals: Blacksburg 6 (Davis 4, Joyce, Campbell), Liberty Christian 1 (Duff).

Brookville 56, Rockbridge County 48

BROOKVILLE (4-6)

Martin 7 1-4 15, Howard 3 2-2 8, Payne 1 0-0 2, Butler 1 1-3 4, Harvey 2 4-10 9, Wood 3 0-0 6, Bowles 2 0-0 5, McDaniel 2 0-0 4, Preston 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 8-19 56.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (4-7)

Higgins 2 0-0 6, Sikira 5 2-2 17, Jay 4 0-0 8, A.Poindexter 2 2-2 6, Owens 0 2-4 2, I.Poindexter 2 0-0 4, Owsley 1 0-1 2, Mays 1 0-0 3, Entsminger 0 0-0 0, Stores 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-9 48.

Brookville;10;21;11;14;—;56

Rockbridge County;5;10;15;18;—;48

3-Point Goals: Brookville 4 (Butler, Harvey, Howard, Bowles), Rockbridge County 8 (Sikira 5, Higgins 2, Mays).

Twila Showalter Holiday Classic

E.C. Glass 45, Sherando 26

Harlan County Extravaganza

Metrolina Christian (N.C.) 79, Heritage 41

John Wall Holiday Invitational

J.L. Chambers 58, Virginia Episcopal 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Knights Winter Classic

Staunton River 62, Floyd County 41

STAUNTON RIVER (8-0)

J. Levine 6 5-5 17, C Levine 5 2-5 15, Hamren 5 5-6 15, Jones 0 2-2 2, Farr 4 2-2 10, Phillips 0 1-2 1, Roach 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 17-22 62.

FLOYD COUNTY (3-3)

Harman 5 11-14 24, Thompson 2 0-0 4, Hamlin 0 0-2 0, Hylton 2 2-2 6, J. Nichols 2 0-0 5, K. Nichols 0 2-3 2. Totals 11 15-21 41.

Staunton River;10;19;23;10;—;62

Floyd County;8;13;8;12;—;41

3-Point Goals: Staunton River 3 (C. Levine 3), Floyd County 4 (Harman 3, J. Nichols).

Twila Showalter Holiday Classic

Carroll County 62, E.C. Glass 27

E.C. GLASS (7-1)

Jamiyah Henry 6 1-3 15, Osborne 2 0-2 4, Wright-Goode 1 2-2 4, Williamson 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 3-7 27.

CARROLL COUNTY (3-1)

Alyssa Ervin 9 1-3 21, Gardner 0 2-2 2, Kalee Easter 4 1-1 12, Iam 3 0-0 9, Hagee 3 2-5 8, Crotts 4 0-0 8, Alderman 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 6-11 62.

E.C. Glass;4;12;7;4;—;27

Carroll County;18;17;21;6;—;62

3-Point Goals: E.C. Glass 2 (Henry 2), Carroll County 8 (Easter 3, Iam 3, Ervin 2).

Boo Williams Christmas Classic

Manor 54, Virginia Episcopal 50

WRESTLING

Holy Angels Invitational

At Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina

106 — Round of 32: Colin Martin (Staunton River) tf. Calbert Martinez (Central Cabarrus), 2:14 (15-0); Round of 16: Martin p. Leyton Bean (Olympic), 1:32.

113 — Round of 32: Noah Nininger (Staunton River) p. Nathan Meyer (Deep Creek), 0:18; Round of 16: Nininger p. Trent Almond (Mount Pleasant), 0:59.

132 — Round of 64: Carson Enix (Clover) p. Peyton Hatcher (Staunton River), 1:44; Consolation: Aidan Nasta (Cuthbertson) d. Hatcher, 5-4.

145 — Round of 32: Logan Arnold (Staunton River) d. Jason Sanders (Hough), 3-0; Round of 16: Arnold d. Enoch Long (Clover), 2:00

170 — Round of 32: Nathan Mallery (Deed Creek) p. Josh Kelly (Staunton River), 2:49; Consolation: Kelly p. Mason Kincaid (South Rowan), 1:41; Kelly md. Dylan Roberts (Cherokee Bluff), 17-8

220 — Round of 32: Hunter Brown (Staunton River) d. Cayden Smith (Hunter Huss), 9-2; Round of 16: Jaden Marion (Uwharrie Charter) d. Brown, 2-0; Consolation: Brown p. Ryder Mullins (Mallard Creek), 2:55.

THURSDAY’S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nelson at Parry McCluer, 7 p.m.

Staunton River at Salem, 7 p.m.

John Wall Holiday Invitational 
At Wake Tech North Campus

Virginia Episcopal vs. Winston-Salem (N.C.) Christian, 10 a.m.

KGuard Holiday Classic
At Cave Spring

Jefferson Forest vs. Broadway, 4 p.m.

Northside Invitational Tournament

Fifth-place game: Brookville vs. William Byrd, 4:15 p.m.

Third-place game: Liberty Christian vs. Christiansburg, 6 p.m.

Twila Showalter Holiday Classic
At Spotswood

Championship: E.C. Glass vs Spotswood, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Parry McCluer at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Twila Showalter Holiday Classic
At Spotswood

Consolation: E.C. Glass vs. Spotswood, 2 p.m.

Boo Williams Christmas Classic
At Boo Williams Sports Complex

Virginia Episcopal vs. New Hope Academy (Md.) B Team, 4:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Staunton River in Holy Angels Invitational at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, 10 a.m.

