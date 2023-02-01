Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 1

BOYS BASKETBALL
MaxPreps.com Top 25 VHSL Rankings
Note: These polls are compiled by MaxPreps' computer rankings and are not produced by or affiliated with the Virginia High School League. They are not chosen by coaches, sportswriters or fans. Rankings take into account wins and losses, quality victories and strength of schedule.
Class 1 (25 of 55): 1. Lancaster, 2. George Wythe (Wytheville), 3. Altavista, 4. Franklin, 5. Auburn, 6. Middlesex, 7. Chilhowie, 8. Narrows, 9. Lebanon, 10. Northampton, 11. Carver, 12. Twin Springs, 13. Westmoreland, 14. Buffalo Gap, 15. Bland County, 16. Eastside, 17. Honaker, 18. Essex, 19. Parry McCluer, 20. William Campbell, 21. Covington, 22. Patrick Henry (Glade Spring), 23. Chincoteague, 24. J.I. Burton, 25. Northumberland.
Class 2 (25 of 47): 1. John Marshall, 2. Radford, 3. Floyd County, 4. Virginia High, 5. Glenvar, 6. James River (Buchanan), 7. Brunswick, 8. Ridgeview, 9. Madison County, 10. Nandua, 11. Greensville County, 12. Nottoway, 13. Alleghany, 14. East Rockingham, 15. Patrick County, 16. Thomas Jefferson-Richmond, 17. Buckingham, 18. Gate City, 19. Strasburg, 20. Gretna, 21. Martinsville, 22. Clarke County, 23. Union, 24. John Battle, 25. Central Wise. ... 42. Appomattox ... 44. Nelson.
Class 3 (25 of 52): 1. Northside, 2. Spotswood, 3. Cave Spring, 4. Tunstall, 5. Skyline, 6. Hopewell, 7. Lord Botetourt, 8. Lake Taylor, 9. Fluvanna, 10. Staunton, 11. Liberty Christian, 12. Petersburg, 13. Lafayette, 14. Abingdon, 15. Booker T. Washington, 16. Broadway, 17. Charlottesville, 18. Carroll County, 19. Heritage, 20. Rustburg, 21. William Byrd, 22. Phoebus, 23. Wilson Memorial, 24. William Monroe, 25. Caroline. ... 36. Brookville ... 43. Liberty-Bedford, 44. Staunton River.
Class 4 (25 of 58): 1. King's Fork, 2. E.C. Glass, 3. Tuscarora, 4. Western Albemarle, 5. Varina, 6. Jefferson Forest, 7. Matoaca, 8. Churchland, 9. Loudoun County, 10. Broad Run, 11. Loudoun Valley, 12. King George, 13. Courtland, 14. GW-Danville, 15. Hampton, 16. Monacan, 17. Heritage-Newport News, 18. Sherando, 19. Smithfield, 20. Bassett, 21. Dinwiddie, 22. Great Bridge, 23. Rock Ridge, 24. Amherst, 25. Hanover.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dogwood District
William Campbell 39, Appomattox 23
APPOMATTOX (7-11, 4-5 Dogwood)
Nolan 8, McCullough 1, Mills 4, Harris 4, Glover 4, Irvin 2. Team totals not available.
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (11-5, 6-2 Dogwood)
Bradley 5, Dews 7, Townes 8, Samareya Thompson 16, Callaham 3. Totals 13 11-19 39.
Appomattox;4;8;4;7;—;23
Wm. Campbell;9;5;15;10;—;39
3-point goals: Appomattox (unavailable). William Campbell 2 (Townes 2).
Highlights: WC — Dews 3 steals; Callaham 9 rebounds.
MaxPreps.com Top 25 VHSL Rankings
Class 1 (25 of 49): 1. Honaker, 2. Eastside, 3. Rappahannock County, 4. Eastern Montgomery, 5. Cumberland, 6. Rappahannock, 7. George Wythe (Wytheville), 8. Parry McCluer, 9. Twin Valley, 10. Rural Retreat, 11. King & Queen Central, 12. J.I. Burton, 13. Lebanon, 14. Fort Chiswell, 15. Buffalo Gap, 16. Grundy, 17. Franklin, 18. Galax, 19. Auburn, 20. William Campbell, 21. Rye Cove, 22. Twin Springs, 23. Surry County, 24. Bland County, 25. Essex. ... 31. Altavista.
Class 2 (25 of 47): 1. Central Wise, 2. Gate City, 3. Floyd County, 4. Clarke County, 5. Richlands, 6. Ridgeview, 7. John Marshall, 8. Strasburg, 9. Luray, 10. Central Woodstock, 11. Alleghany, 12. Union, 13. Chatham, 14. Marion, 15. Brunswick, 16. Glenvar, 17. Poquoson, 18. Page County, 19. Nandua, 20. Windsor, 21. James River (Buchanan), 22. Buckingham, 23. East Rockingham, 24. Greensville County, 25. John Battle. ... 28. Gretna. ... 32. Nelson. ... 37. Appomattox.
Class 3 (25 of 52): 1. Carroll County, 2. Cave Spring, 3. Meridian, 4. Spotswood, 5. Hopewell, 6. Lord Botetourt, 7. Liberty Christian, 8. Liberty-Bedford, 9. Fluvanna, 10. Turner Ashby, 11. Norcom, 12. Brentsville District, 13. Culpeper, 14. Lafayette, 15. William Monroe, 16. Christiansburg, 17. Magna Vista, 18. Lakeland, 19. Wilson Memorial, 20. Charlottesville, 21. Lake Taylor, 22. Northside, 23. Broadway, 24. Fort Defiance, 25. Skyline. ... 28. Brookville. ... 35. Staunton River. ... 42. Heritage. ... 49. Rustburg.
Class 4 (25 of 58): 1. Pulaski, 2. King's Fork, 3. Monacan, 4. Millbrook, 5. Sherando, 6. Hampton, 7. Eastern View, 8. Manor, 9. Deep Creek, 10. Louisa County, 11. Tuscarora, 12. Mechanicsville, 13. Hanover, 14. Grafton, 15. Jamestown, 16. Salem, 17. Henrico, 18. James Wood, 19. Matoaca, 20. Chancellor, 21. Blacksburg, 22. Warwick, 23. Jefferson Forest, 24. E.C. Glass, 25. Western Albemarle. ... 35. Amherst
THURSDAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Cross at New Covenant, 6:30 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Amherst at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Cumberland at Nelson County, 7 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
Carlisle at Virginia Episcopal, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
New Covenant at Lynchburg Homeschool, 5 p.m.
Carlisle at Virginia Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Nelson at Cumberland, 6 p.m.
Mecklenburg County at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Amherst, 7 p.m.
Rustburg at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Liberty, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
Blue Ridge District championships, at Botetourt YMCA, 7 p.m.