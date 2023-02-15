BOYS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 49, Radford 24

RADFORD (18-4)

Prioleau 6, Martin 2, Cormany 6, Kelly 9, Kanipe 1. Totals 9 4-8 24.

E.C. GLASS (20-2)

D. Harris 4, Jason Knox 13, O'Maundre Harris 22, Gilbert 4, Brestel 2, Wood 2, Anderson 2. Totals 22 5-7 49.

Radford;5;1;9;9;—;24

Glass;15;8;10;16;—;49

3-point goals: Radford 2 (Prioleau 2). E.C. Glass none.

Highlights: Glass — O. Harris 14 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Knox 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Wood 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal.

Note: Glass will be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Region 4D tournament.

Dogwood District

Altavista 76, Nelson 53

ALTAVISTA (18-4, 12-0 Dogwood)

Garvin 4, Anthony Clay 18, Jayden Boyd 19, Maulbeck 3, Robinson 1, Eades 2, Ryan Hart 20, Fisher 1, Hunt 6, Ford 2. Totals 31 6-14 76.

NELSON (2-19, 1-11 Dogwood)

Allen 4, Baker 1, G. Knight 5, Norris 8, Rose 3, Terry 6, Colton Ward 18, Winter 8. Totals 19 13-23.

Altavista;17;19;21;19;—;76

Nelson;10;12;16;15;—;53

3-point goals: Altavista 8 (Clay 4, Hart 2, Boyd, Maulbeck). Nelson 2 (Allen, Norris).

Highlights: Altavista — Garvin 5 rebounds; Boyd 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals; Robinson 7 assists, 6 rebounds; Hart 6 assists, 4 steals; Hunt 4 rebounds, 3 assists.

Note: Altavista hosts the winner of Carver vs. Riverheads in the Region 1B semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

MaxPreps.com Top 25 VHSL Rankings

Note: These polls are compiled by MaxPreps' computer rankings and are not produced by or affiliated with the Virginia High School League. They are not chosen by coaches, sportswriters or fans. Rankings take into account wins and losses, quality victories and strength of schedule.

Class 1 (25 of 55): 1. Lancaster, 2. George Wythe (Wytheville), 3. Auburn, 4. Altavista, 5. Franklin, 6. Middlesex, 7. Lebanon, 8. Chilhowie, 9. Northampton, 10. Narrows, 11. Westmoreland, 12. Twin Springs, 13. Carver College, 14. Bland County, 15. Essex, 16. Buffalo Gap, 17. Eastside, 18. Parry McCluer, 19. Honaker, 20. William Campbell, 21. J.I. Burton, 22. Covington, 23. Grindy, 24. Patrick Henry-Glade Springs, 25. Northumberland.

Class 2 (25 of 47): 1. John Marshall, 2. Radford, 3. Floyd County, 4. Virginia High, 5. Glenvar, 6. Brunswick, 7. James River-Buchanan, 8. Nandua, 9. Alleghany, 10. Nottoway, 11. Gate City, 12. Madison County, 13. Greensville County, 14. Ridgeview, 15. Martinsville, 16. East Rockingham, 17. Thomas Jefferson, 18. Buckingham, 19. Union, 20. Gretna, 21. Strasburg, 22. Patrick County, 23. Clarke County, 24. Graham, 25. Central Wise. ... 41. Appomattox. ... 45. Nelson. Note: John Marshall is ranked the No. 2 team in the United States, regardless of classification, behind No. 1 Paul VI of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association.

Class 3 (25 of 52): 1. Northside, 2. Spotswood, 3. Cave Spring, 4. Tunstall, 5. Hopewell, 6. Skyline, 7. Lake Taylor, 8. Lord Botetourt, 9. Lafayette, 10. Abingdon, 11. Staunton, 12. Fluvanna, 13. Petersburg, 14. Booker T. Washington, 15. Heritage-Lynchburg, 16. Carroll County, 17. Liberty Christian, 18. Charlottesville, 19. William Byrd, 20. Rustburg, 21. Wilson Memorial, 22. Broadway, 23. Phoebus, 24. Caroline, 25. Meridian. ... 35. Brookville. ... 40. Staunton River. ... 43. Liberty-Bedford.

Class 4 (25 of 58): 1. E.C. Glass, 2. King's Fork, 3. Western Albemarle, 4. Tuscarora, 5. Varina, 6. Jefferson Forest, 7. Churchland, 8. Broad Run, 9. Loudoun County, 10. Matoaca, 11. GW-Danville, 12. Monacan, 13. Loudoun Valley, 14. King George, 15. Hampton, 16. Eastern View, 17. Bassett, 18. Heritage-Newport News, 19. Smithfield, 20. Dinwiddie, 21. Sherando, 22. Courtland, 23. Hanover, 24. Amherst, 25. John Handley.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MaxPreps.com Top 25 VHSL Rankings

Class 1 (25 of 49): 1. Honaker, 2. Eastside, 3. Rappahannock County, 4. Cumberland, 5. Eastern Montgomery, 6. Parry McCluer, 7. George Wythe-Wytheville, 8. Rappahannock, 9. Rural Retreat, 10. J.I. Burton, 11. Twin Valley, 12. Buffalo Gap, 13. Fort Chiswell, 14. Lebanon, 15. King & Queen Central, 16. William Campbell, 17. Grundy, 18. Auburn, 19. Franklin, 20. Galax, 21. Twin Springs, 22. Surry County, 23. Rye Cove, 24. Essex, 25. Narrows. ... 35. Altavista.

Class 2 (25 of 47): 1. Gate City, 2. Central Wise, 3. Floyd County, 4. John Marshall, 5. Richlands, 6. Ridgeview, 7. Clarke County, 8. Strasburg, 9. Central Woodstock, 10. Alleghany, 11. Brunswick, 12. Luray, 13. Union, 14. Marion, 15. Chatham, 16. Poquoson, 17. Glenvar, 18. Page County, 19. Nandua, 20. Windsor, 21. Buckingham, 22. John Battle, 23. James River-Buchanan, 24. East Rockingham, 25. Patrick County. ... 29. Appomattox, 30. Gretna. ... 34. Nelson.

Class 3 (25 of 52): 1. Carroll County, 2. Meridian, 3. Spotswood, 4. Lord Botetourt, 5. Hopewell, 6. Cave Spring, 7. Liberty Christian, 8. Turner Ashby, 9. Brentsville District, 10. Culpeper County, 11. I.C. Norcom, 12. Liberty-Bedford, 13. Lafayette, 14. Fluvanna, 15. Magna Vista, 16. Christiansburg, 17. Lakeland, 18. William Monroe, 19. Fort Defiance, 20. Broadway, 21. Charlottesville, 22. Wilson Memorial, 23. Lake Taylor, 24. Northside, 25. Skyline. ... 27. Brookville. ... 34. Staunton River. ... 44. Heritage-Lynchburg. ... 51. Rustburg.

Class 4 (25 of 58): 1. Pulaski, 2. King's Fork, 3. Millbrook, 4. Monacan, 5. Hampton, 6. Sherando, 7. Louisa, 8. Deep Creek, 9. Manor, 10. Grafton, 11. Tuscarora, 12. Eastern View, 13. Hanover, 14. Jamestown, 15. Salem, 16. Henrico, 17. James Wood, 18. Matoaca, 19. Blacksburg, 20. Chancellor, 21. Jefferson Forest, 22. Warwick, 23. Mechanicsville, 24. Kettle Run, 25. Warhill. ... 31. E.C. Glass. ... 36. Amherst.

THURSDAY’S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hargrave Military at Virginia Episcopal, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Virginia Episcopal at Roanoke Catholic, 5 p.m.