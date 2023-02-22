BOYS BASKETBALL
Region 1B Semifinals
Altavista 93, Carver 71
CARVER (21-4)
Blackwell 5, Oliver 4, Camron Paul 20, T. Wilson 6, Tyson Marsh 10, Jeremiah Nevers 16, K. Wilson 7, Hudson 3. Totals 28 12-17 71.
ALTAVISTA (19-4)
Garvin 1, Anthony Clay 17, Jayden Boyd 29, Nekhi Robinson 10, Hart 8, Spence Fisher 10, Stuart Hunt 14, Ford 4. Totals 36 13-20 93.
Carver;10;17;24;20;—;71
Altavista;18;26;23;26;—;93
3-point goals: Carver 3 (Blackwell, K. Wilson, Hudson). Altavista 8 (Clay 5, Boyd, Robinson 2).
Highlights: Altavista — Clay 5 rebounds, 4 assists; Robinson 5 rebounds; Hart 9 assists; Hunt 7 assists, 4 rebounds.
Next: No. 2 seed Altavista receives an automatic berth into the Class 1 state tournament and travels to No. 1 seed Franklin for the region title game at 6 p.m. Friday.
THURSDAY’S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Region 3C Semifinals
Rustburg at Spotswood, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Region 3C Semifinals
Turner Ashby at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Liberty at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Region 1B Semifinals
William Campbell at Buffalo Gap, 6 p.m.
Blue Ridge Athletic Conference Semifinals
Covenant at Virginia Episcopal, 7 p.m.