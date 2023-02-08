BOYS BASKETBALL
Dogwood District
Appomattox 42, Nelson 35
NELSON (2-16, 1-8 Dogwood)
Baker 4, Kristian Norris 10, Rose 2, Terry 8, Ward 9, Winter 2. Totals 14 7-16 35.
APPOMATTOX (3-16, 2-8 Dogwood)
Peterson 8, Redd 4, Coleman 7, Riley Chandler 10, Kelso 5, Nitti 2, Pennix 2, Taylor 4. Totals 15 7-18 42.
Nelson;8;11;11;5;—;35
Appomattox;9;13;14;6;—;42
3-point goals: Nelson none. Appomattox 5 (Coleman 2, Chandler 2, Kelso).
Highlights: Appomattox — Pennix 3 assists, 4 steals; Peterson 6 rebounds; Redd 3 assists, 2 steals; Nitti 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Taylor 5 rebounds, 1 steal.
THURSDAY’S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Timberlake Christian at Ridgeview Christian, 5 p.m.
Miller School at Virginia Episcopal, 5:30 p.m.
New Covenant at Eastern Mennonite, 6 p.m.
Rustburg at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Amherst at Heritage, 7 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Liberty, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Heritage at Amherst, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
Miller School at Virginia Episcopal, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
Region 2C championships, at Christiansburg Aquatic Center, 5:30 p.m.