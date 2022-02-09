Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 9

BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Amherst 41, Brookville 39
AMHERST (9-10, 6-7 Seminole)
Brown 4, Jordan 9, Burns 8, Morris 2, Elliott 7, Andrews 4, Idore 2, Cashwell 5. Totals 15 9-16 41.
BROOKVILLE (5-13, 2-10)
Bowles 6, Martin 2, Butler 6, Harvey 6, Ethan Howard 12, McDaniel 2, Wood 5. Totals 15 6-10 39.
Amherst;9;11;10;11;—;41
Brookville;6;8;14;11;—;39
3-point goals: Amherst 2 (Jordan, Elliott). Brookville 3 (Bowles, Howard 2).
Highlights: Amherst — Justin Burns hit the game-winning basket with 35 seconds remaining. Brookville — Wood 6 rebounds; Butler 3 assists, 3 steals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dogwood District
Nelson 47, Dan River 25
DAN RIVER (10-5, 7-2 Dogwood)
Wells 9, Marable 4, Edmunds 7, Noble 5. Totals 10 4-11 25.
NELSON (7-12, 6-3)
Destiny Meredith 17, Giles 8, Green 6, Horsley 6, Thompson 4, Tinsley 4, Vest-Turner 2. Totals 19 8-12 47.
Dan River;3;6;10;6;—;25
Nelson;15;9;9;14;—;47
3-point goals: Dan River 1 (Wells). Nelson 1 (Meredith).
Highlights: NCHS — Meredith 10 rebounds, 8 steals; 21 offensive rebounds as a team.
Tuesday's late score
Dan River 36, William Campbell 34 (2OT)
DAN RIVER (10-4, 7-1 Dogwood)
Allye Wells 13, Marable 7, India Edmunds 10, Noble 6. Totals 11 10-34 36.
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (2-11, 1-8)
Nakyla Bradley 16, Jones 2, Elam 6, Thompson 6, DeJarnette 4. Totals 11 11-21 34.
Dan River;2;10;5;12;3;4;—;36
Campbell;2;8;8;11;3;2;—;34
3-point goals: Dan River 4 (Wells 4), William Campbell 1 (Bradley)
Highlights: DR — Edmunds 25 rebounds; Wells 8 rebounds.
Virginia Independent Schools
Weekly rankings
Division I
1. St. Paul V1, 2. St. Anne's-Belfield, 3. Saint Gertrude, 4. Bishop Ireton, 5. Catholic High, 6. The Potomac School, 7. Flint Hill, 8. Episcopal High, 9. St. Catherine's, 10. Bishop O'Connell, 11. St. Stephen's and St. Agnes, 12. Saint John Paul the Great, 13. Collegiate, 14. Norfolk Academy.
Division II
1. Miller School, 2. Nansemond-Suffolk, 3. Steward School, 4. The Covenant School, 5. Highland, 6. Seton School, 7. Virginia Episcopal School, 8. Norfolk Christian, 9. Hampton Roads, 10. Roanoke Catholic, 11. North Cross, 12. Oakcrest, 13. Fredericksburg Christian, 14. Norfolk Collegiate.
Division III
1. Virginia Academy, 2. Christ Chapel, 3. Walsingham, 4. StoneBridge, 5. Grace Christian (Staunton), 6. Atlantic Shores, 7. Timberlake Christian, 8. Trinity School at Meadow View, 9. Southampton, 10. Denbigh Baptist, 11. Brunswick Academy, 12. Kenston Forest, 13. New Covenant.
BOYS SWIMMING
Region 4D Championships
At Christiansburg Aquatic Center
Team scores — Western Albemarle 159, Jefferson Forest 134, Blacksburg 84, Salem 73, Louisa County 35, E.C. Glass 31, Amherst 10, Halifax 6, George Washington 2.
Top 3 event finishers — 200 Medley Relay: 1. Western Albemarle 1:38.00, 2. Jefferson Forest (Brendan Whitfield, Max Schonfelder, Jack Mills, Ryan Frasier) 1:38.27, 3. Salem 1:41.10; 200 Free: 1. Jonathan Alexander (WA) 1:48.01, 2. Jeremiah Nicholson (WA) 1:49.98, 3. Evan Shopbell (JF) 1:51.95; 200 IM: 1. Thomas Olson (WA) 2:02.05, 2. Jack Mills (JF) 2:02.31, 3. Max Schonfelder (JF) 2:04.51; 50 Free: 1. Brendan Whitfield (JF) 21.34, 2. Dyllan Hartman (LC) 22.76, 3. Lucas Quatrara (WA) 22.80; 1-meter dive: 1. David Roethlisberger (BHS) 394.65, 2. Drew Byrd (BHS) 242.10, 3. William Prince (BHS) 226.30; 100 Fly: 1. Brendan Whitfield (JF) 51.29, 2. Jack Mills (JF) 52.45, 3. Eli Babcock (BHS) 55.09; 100 Free: 1. Hunter King (SHS) 49.12, 2. Dyllan Hartman (LC) 50.05, 3. Joseph Poush (SHS) 50.45; 500 Free: 1. Boone Fleenor (4:53.38, 2. Evan Shopbell 4:57.60, 3. Luke King (E.C. Glass) 5:03.97; 200 Free Relay: 1. Western Albemarle 1:30.36, 2. Salem 1:31.21, 3. Jefferson Forest (Jackson Hunt, Evan Schonfelder, Ben Hiss, Ryan Frasier) 1:35.22; 100 Back: 1. Noah Johnson (WA) 54.71, 2. Eli Babcock (BHS) 57.05, 3. Henry Addison (WA) 57.27; 100 Back: 1. Ben Hiss (JF) 1:02.30, 2. Max Schonfelder (JF) 1:02.68, 3. Ryan Kennedy (WA) 1:03.66; 400 Free Relay: 1. Western Albemarle 3:12.62, 2. Jefferson Forest (Evan Shopbell, Jack Mills, Max Schonfelder, Brendan Whitfield) 3:17,47, 3. Blacksburg 3:22.98.
Region 3C Championships
At Brooks Family YMCA
Team scores — Fluvanna County 104, Spotswood 86, Brookville 63, Liberty Christian 59, Waynesboro 52, Monticello 50, Rockbridge County High School, 46, Charlottesville 42, Turner Ashby 29, Heritage 14.
Top 3 event finishers — 200 medley relay: 1. Fluvanna (Jacob Ondek, Gus Jones, Anthony Caruso, Ahmad Woodson) 1:43.54, 2. Spotswood (Dylan King, Aiden Dupuis, Cole Martin, Addison Sheahan) 1:44.61, 3. Monticello (Valentin Dowd, Cooper Roy, Trevor Tharp, Graham Dugas) 1:46.71; 200 free: 1. JC Gordon (LCA) 1:46.16, 2. Ahmad Woodson (FC) 1:50.26, 3. William Gibbs (RC) 1:51.43; 200 IM: 1. Phineas Kasten (TA) 2:05.49, 2. Anthony Caruso (FC) 2:12.68, 3. Graham Dugas (MHS) 2:15.24; 50 free: 1. Aiden Dupuis (SHS) 22.39,2. William Keenan (CHS) 23.19, 3. Jacob Ondek (FC) 23.37; 100 butterfly: 1. Dylan King (SHS) 52.24, 2. Gus Jones (FCHS) 53.84, 3. William Gibbs (RC) 54.58; 100 free: 1. Cole Martin (SHS) 49.10, 2. Aiden Dupuis (SHS) 49.38, 3. Ahmad Woodson (FC) 50.08; 500 free: 1. JC Gordon (LCA) 4:53.36, 2. Kyle Sennett (BHS) 5:08.21, 3. Cameron St. Clair (BHS) 5:09.00; 200 free relay: 1. Fluvanna County (Ahmad Woodson, Jackson Kinsella, Anthony Caruso, Gus Jones) 1:33.00, 2. Liberty Christian (Gabe Provost, Landon Bivens, Jake Choi, JC Gordon) 1:33.21, 3, Rockbridge County (William Gibbs, Spencer Pfaff, Well Pearson, Lincoln Garcia) 1:35.38; 100 back: 1. Adam Bautista (WHS) 57.72 2. Phineas Kasten (TA) 57.99, 3. Cameron St. Clair (BHS 1:00.10; 100 breaststroke: 1. Adam Bautista (WHS) 1:03.67, 2. Dylan King (SHS) 1:03.91, 3. Sean Kim (HHS) 1:04.29; 400 free relay: 1. Spotswood (Aiden Dupuis, Addison Sheahan, Dylan King, Cole Martin) 3:26.32, 2. Charlottesville (Quin Ragsdale, Harrison Greenhoe, Dylan Halbert, William Keenan) 3:32.54, 3. Brookville (Kyle Sennett, Ethan Mayfield, Solomon Lewis, Cameron St. Clair) 3:35.62.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Region 4D Championships
At Christiansburg Aquatic Center
Team scores — Western Albemarle 184, Blacksburg 89, Jefferson Forest 88, E.C. Glass 63, Salem 45, Orange County 37, Louisa County 19, Amherst 6, Pulaski County 6, Halifax County 6.
Top 3 event finishers — 200 medley relay: 1. Western Albemarle 1:49.10, 2. Blacksburg 1:54.47, 3. E.C. Glass (Caroline Russell, Lily Jablonski, Emory Hill, Libbie Sommardahl) 1:58.87; 200 free: 1. Annabell Badgley (BHS) 2:00.83, 2. Caroline Russell (ECG) 2:01.61, 3. Sophia Garono (WA) 2:05.24; 200 IM: 1. Charlotte Samuels (OC) 2:12.80, 2. Eliza Fleenor (SHS) 2:17.96, 3. Ellis Shaps (WA) 2:24.03; 50 free: 1. Emory Hill (ECG) 24.32, 2. Charlotte Samuels (OC) 25.34, 3. Gigi Hathaway (WA) 26.43; 1M diving: 1. Emma LaFountain (SHS) 352.40, 2. Ella Semtner (BHS) 316.20, 3. Maddie Zolovick (BHS) 286.30; 100 butterfly: 1. Hannah Shannon (WA) 1:05.20, 2. Hannah Martin (BHS) 1:05.36, 3. Lauren Britt (WA) 1:06.89; 100 free: 1. Emory Hill (ECG) 54.05, 2. Annabeth Stancil (WA) 57.05, 3. Sophia Ma (WA) 57.79; 500 free: 1. Sophia Garono (WA) 5:36.94, 2. Molly Streit (WA) 5:45.41, 3. Sarah Moore (WA) 6:04.75; 200 free relay: 1. Western Albemarle 1:42.56, 2. Blacksburg 1:43.22, 3. Jefferson Forest (Ruby Duis, Rylee Champney, Payton Heimbach, Avery Mahland) 1:50.81; 100 back: 1. Caroline Russell (ECG) 1:00.56, 2. Elke Beaumont (WA) 1:02.18, 3. Noa Steven (WA) 1:03.75; 100 breaststroke: 1. Eliza Fleenor (SHS) 1:10.12, 2. Gigi Hathaway (WA) 1:13.55, 3. Emily Hansen (JF) 1:13.71; 400 free relay: 1. Western Albemarle 3:38.25, 2. Blacksburg 3:46.73, 3. E.C. Glass (Lily Jablonski, Caroline Russell, Libbie Sommardahl, Emory Hill) 4:03.95.
Region 3C Championships
At Brooks Family YMCA
Team scores — Monticello 114, Rockbridge County 96, Turner Ashby 74, Spotswood 55, Fluvanna 46, Heritage 32, Liberty Christian 26, Wilson Memorial 25, Waynesboro 23, Charlottesville 20, Brookville 11, Rustburg 9, Liberty High School 2, Broadway 1.
Top 3 event finishers — 200 medley relay: 1, Monticello (Izzy Bradley, Elisabeth Bendall, Mariam Mithqal, Eloise Weary) 1:47.65, 2. Turner Ashby (Mia Flory, Katelyn Lough, Alexia Wright, Molly Beckwith) 1:57.14, 3. Fluvanna County (Vaile Altherr, Ally Lounsbury, Alexandra Fuller, Anne Charlotte Robinson) 1:59.65; 200 free: 1. Ali Pfaff (RC) 1:53.85, 2. Molly Beckwith (TA) 1:55.95, 3. Zoe Deeble (SHS) 2:09.35; 200 IM: 1. Elisabeth Bendall (MHS) 2:11.28, 2. Emily Judy (HHS) 2:12.33, 3. Alexia Wright (TA) 2:14.39; 50 free: 1. Ali Pfaff (RC) 23.66, 2. Sarah Dunham (SHS) 24.74, 3. Lucy Hanstedt (RC) 25.05; 100 butterfly: 1. Izzy Bradley (MHS) 56.66, 2. Alexia Wright (TA) 59, 3. Julia Dunham (SHS) 1:01.29; 100 free: 1. Alexandra Fuller (FC) 52.59, 2. Sarah Dunham (SHS) 53.21, 3. Lucy Hanstedt (RC) 54.66; 500 free: 1. Molly Beckwith (TA) 5:16.20, 2. Allisan Bendall (MHS) 5:23.96, 3. Emily Breeden (WHS) 5:26.14; 200 free relay: 1. Monticello (Mariam Mithqal, Allisan Bendall, Elisabeth Bendall, Izzy Bradley) 1:38.05, 2. Rockbridge County (Lucy Hanstedt, Sofia Vargas, Susanne Mayock-Bradley, Ali Pfaff) 1:44.64, 3. Spotswood (Julia Dunham, Kate Davis, Zoe Deeble, Sarah Dunham) 1:44.93; 100 back: 1. Izzy Bradley (MHS) 56.82, 2. Mariam Mithqal (MHS) 1:00.69, 3. Greta Guse (RCHS) 1:08.27; 100 breaststroke: 1. Emily Judy (HHS) 1:10.32, 2. Susanne Mayock-Bradley (RC) 1:10.70, 3. Emily Breeden (WHS) 1:13.09; 400 free relay: 1. Monticello (Eloise Weary, Allisan Bendall, Elisabeth Bendall, Mariam Mithqal) 3:41.89, 2. Rockbridge County (Lucy Hanstedt, Ella Vaught, Susanne Mayock-Bradley, Ali Pfaff) 3:53.85, 3. Charlottesville (Claire DeGuzman, Izzy Reed, Audrey Ragsdale, Claire Wilderman) 4:07.35.
THURSDAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Virginia Episcopal at Covenant, 6 p.m.
Brookville at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Amherst, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Altavista at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
Northside at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jefferson Forest at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Amherst at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Rustburg at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at Northside, 7 p.m.