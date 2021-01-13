 Skip to main content
Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 13
BOYS BASKETBALL

Dogwood District

Altavista 51, Appomattox 34

APPOMATTOX (0-1)

Scott 5, Davin 6, Shaw 1, Lawing 4, Scruggs 7, Revely 2, Collier 1, Pennix 8. Totals 13 6-17 34.  

ALTAVISTA (2-1, 1-1 Dogwood)

Jayllen Jones 17, Johnson 8, Marquel Dawkins 12, Tweedy 2, Hart 3, Reynolds 2, Hunt 7. Totals 18 14-19 51. 

Appomattox;8;3;10;13;—;34

Altavista;9;15;9;18;—;51

3-point goals: Appomattox 2 (Scruggs 2). Altavista 1 (Hart). 

Highlights: Hunt 5 assists, Hart 5 assists, Johnson 7 rebounds. 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dogwood District

WILLIAM CAMPBELL 45, Nelson 31

NELSON (1-1, 1-1 Dogwood)

Rachel Thompson 13, Vest-Turner 6, Giles 4, Meredith 8. 

WILLIAM CAMPBELL (1-0)

Boyd 6, Dejarnette 1, Amya Jackson 16, Jennings 6,  Bradley 5, Cash 2, Elam 9. Totals 20 5-10 45. 

Nelson;7;5;10;9;—;31

Wm. Campbell;10;9;16;10;—;45

3-point goals: Nelson 2 (Thompson, Giles). 

Appomattox 36, Altavista 33, OT

ALTAVISTA (0-3, 0-2 Dogwood)

Keelie Dawson 12, Berger 9, Shelton 5, Pannell 4, Pennix 2, Payne 1. Totals 10 12-18 33. 

APPOMATTOX (1-0)

Fulcher 9, Moore 7, Hargis 6, Vrooman 6, Troxler 4, Wilkerson 2, McCullough 2. Totals 11 13-30 36. 

Altavista;3;13;8;3;6;—;33

Appomattox;10;3;6;8;9;—;36

3-point goals: Altavista 1 (Shelton). Appomattox 1 (Vrooman). 

Highlights: Appomattox — Troxler 8 rebounds; Hargis 3 blocks; Moore 6 assists, 3 steals.  

WRESTLING

Seminole District

Heritage 24, Rustburg 18

At Rustburg

106: Double forfeit; 113: Double forfeit; 120: Gage Bomar (RHS) p. Zamarion Damones, 0:32; 126: Morgan Parrish (HHS) by forfeit; 132: Double forfeit; 138: Iaish Dove (HHS) by forfeit; 145: Caleb Potter (RHS) p. Ju Ju Mason, 3:19; 152: Barry Link (HHS) by forfeit; 160: Adam Foisy (RHS) p. Elijah Hawkins, 1:20; 170: Ethan Fox (HHS) by forfeit; 182: Double forfeit; 195: Sean Mitchell (RHS) by forfeit; 220: Double forfeit; 285: Double forfeit. 

Brookville 78, Heritage 3

At Rustburg

106: Andrew Turner (BHS) by forfeit; 113: Jackson Poling (BHS) by forfeit; 120: Thomas Bush (BHS) p. Zamarion Damones; 126: Addison Smawley (BHS) p. MOrgan Parrish in third period; 132: Quintavius Harris (BHS) by forfeit; 138: Lincoln Hunley (BHS) p. Iaish Dove; 145: Na'Shaun Johnson p. Ju Ju Mason; 152: Caleb Marshall (BHS) p. Elijah Hawkins; 160: Marshall (BHS) p. Barry Link; 170: Ethan Fox (HHS) d. Caleb Spano, 4-0; 182: Michael Viar (BHS) by forfeit; 195: Tommy Hunt (BHS) by forfeit; 220: Colby Ferguson (BHS) by forfeit; 285: Josh Gunter (BHS) by forfeit.

TODAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brookville at LCA, 7 p.m. 

Heritage at E.C. Glass,  7 p.m. 

Amherst at Rustburg, 7 p.m.  

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rustburg at Amherst, 6 p.m. 

E.C. Glass at Heritage, 6 p.m. 

LCA at Brookville,  7 p.m.  

