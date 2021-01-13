Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 13

BOYS BASKETBALL
Dogwood District
Altavista 51, Appomattox 34
APPOMATTOX (0-1)
Scott 5, Davin 6, Shaw 1, Lawing 4, Scruggs 7, Revely 2, Collier 1, Pennix 8. Totals 13 6-17 34.
ALTAVISTA (2-1, 1-1 Dogwood)
Jayllen Jones 17, Johnson 8, Marquel Dawkins 12, Tweedy 2, Hart 3, Reynolds 2, Hunt 7. Totals 18 14-19 51.
Appomattox;8;3;10;13;—;34
Altavista;9;15;9;18;—;51
3-point goals: Appomattox 2 (Scruggs 2). Altavista 1 (Hart).
Highlights: Hunt 5 assists, Hart 5 assists, Johnson 7 rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dogwood District
WILLIAM CAMPBELL 45, Nelson 31
NELSON (1-1, 1-1 Dogwood)
Rachel Thompson 13, Vest-Turner 6, Giles 4, Meredith 8.
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (1-0)
Boyd 6, Dejarnette 1, Amya Jackson 16, Jennings 6, Bradley 5, Cash 2, Elam 9. Totals 20 5-10 45.
Nelson;7;5;10;9;—;31
Wm. Campbell;10;9;16;10;—;45
3-point goals: Nelson 2 (Thompson, Giles).
Appomattox 36, Altavista 33, OT
ALTAVISTA (0-3, 0-2 Dogwood)
Keelie Dawson 12, Berger 9, Shelton 5, Pannell 4, Pennix 2, Payne 1. Totals 10 12-18 33.
APPOMATTOX (1-0)
Fulcher 9, Moore 7, Hargis 6, Vrooman 6, Troxler 4, Wilkerson 2, McCullough 2. Totals 11 13-30 36.
Altavista;3;13;8;3;6;—;33
Appomattox;10;3;6;8;9;—;36
3-point goals: Altavista 1 (Shelton). Appomattox 1 (Vrooman).
Highlights: Appomattox — Troxler 8 rebounds; Hargis 3 blocks; Moore 6 assists, 3 steals.
WRESTLING
Seminole District
Heritage 24, Rustburg 18
At Rustburg
106: Double forfeit; 113: Double forfeit; 120: Gage Bomar (RHS) p. Zamarion Damones, 0:32; 126: Morgan Parrish (HHS) by forfeit; 132: Double forfeit; 138: Iaish Dove (HHS) by forfeit; 145: Caleb Potter (RHS) p. Ju Ju Mason, 3:19; 152: Barry Link (HHS) by forfeit; 160: Adam Foisy (RHS) p. Elijah Hawkins, 1:20; 170: Ethan Fox (HHS) by forfeit; 182: Double forfeit; 195: Sean Mitchell (RHS) by forfeit; 220: Double forfeit; 285: Double forfeit.
Brookville 78, Heritage 3
At Rustburg
106: Andrew Turner (BHS) by forfeit; 113: Jackson Poling (BHS) by forfeit; 120: Thomas Bush (BHS) p. Zamarion Damones; 126: Addison Smawley (BHS) p. MOrgan Parrish in third period; 132: Quintavius Harris (BHS) by forfeit; 138: Lincoln Hunley (BHS) p. Iaish Dove; 145: Na'Shaun Johnson p. Ju Ju Mason; 152: Caleb Marshall (BHS) p. Elijah Hawkins; 160: Marshall (BHS) p. Barry Link; 170: Ethan Fox (HHS) d. Caleb Spano, 4-0; 182: Michael Viar (BHS) by forfeit; 195: Tommy Hunt (BHS) by forfeit; 220: Colby Ferguson (BHS) by forfeit; 285: Josh Gunter (BHS) by forfeit.
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Brookville at LCA, 7 p.m.
Heritage at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Amherst at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rustburg at Amherst, 6 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Heritage, 6 p.m.
LCA at Brookville, 7 p.m.