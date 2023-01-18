Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 18

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Non-district
Salem (Roanoke) 52, Brookville 19
SALEM (9-6)
Crawley 4, Adkins 2, Charli Wynn 10, Robtison 2, Rider 8, Emma Custer 13, My'La Green 11, Sparger 2. Totals 21 8-11 52.
BROOKVILLE (7-7)
Farnsworth 5, Reynoso 5, Stinnett 5, Yancey 4. Totals 7 5-12 19.
Salem;18;14;11;9;—;52
Brookville;6;5;6;2;—;19
3-point goals: Salem 2 (Wynn 2). Brookville none.
OTHER SCORES
Heritage 48, Randolph-Henry 31
BOYS SWIMMING
Seminole District
Brookville 99, Liberty 13
at Bedford YMCA
First-place individuals — 200 Medley Relay: Brookville (Sam Wagoner, Simon Emery, George Xu, Wyatt Sutphin) 1:52.25; 200 Free: Talon Tanner (Brookville) 2:33.94; 50 Free: Simon Emery (Brookville) 25.67; 100 Fly: George Xu (Brookville) 56.45; 100 Free: Wyatt Sutphin (Brookville) 59.05; 500 Free: William Perrow (Brookville) 6:38.36; 200 Free Relay: Brookville (Jake Watson, Simon Emery, Wyatt Sutphin, George Xu) 1:45.14; 100 Back: Micah Brune (Brookville) 1:09.79; 100 Breaststroke: William Perrow (Brookville) 1:21.17; 400 Free Relay: Brookville (Simon Emery, Sam Wagoner, Micah Brune, George Xu) 3:47.28.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Seminole District
Liberty 99, Brookville 32
at Bedford YMCA
First-place individuals — 200 Medley Relay: Liberty (Olivia Esposito, Jagger Creasy, Sarah Peak, Dayna Northrup) 2:18.56; 200 Free: Olivia Esposito (Liberty) 3:00.81; 200 IM: Ella Tinsley (Brookville) 2:47.14; 50 Free: Addison Bond (Brookville) 29.56; 100 Fly: Sarah Peak (Liberty) 1:22.41; 100 Free: Ella Tinsley (Brookville) 1:04.23; 500 Free: Sarah Peak (Liberty) 6:48.28; 200 Free Relay: Liberty (Jagger Creasy, Olivia Esposito, Sarah Peak, Dayna Northrup) 2:06.79; 100 Back: Olivia Esposito (Liberty) 1:17.66; 100 Breaststroke: Jagger Creasy (Liberty) 1:25.51; 400 Free Relay: Liberty (Ashley Garbarini, Jolee Miller, Charlotte Maxwell, Cyara DeHart) 6:36.53.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Non-district
at Heritage High
Participating teams: LCA, Amherst, Appomattox, Prince Edward
First-place individuals (results for 10 events were available by press time) — 55 Dash: Eric West (Amherst) 6-72; 300 Dash: Jeremiah Bates (Prince Edward) 40.70; 500 Dash: Landon Hoy (LCA) 1:15.41; 1,000 Run: Isaiah Leonard (Prince Edward) 3:27.37; 1,600 Run: Emerson Bryant (Amherst) 5:14.51; 4x200 Relay: LCA (Levi Mattoon, Will Palmer, Nathaniel Tyree, Weston Woodard) 1:45.14; 4x400 Relay: LCA (Drew Detwiler, Rafael Thurston, Blake Rogers, Nate Davis) 4:16.43; 4x800 Relay: LCA (Aiden Wilen, Joshua Schubert, Rafael Thurston, Blake Rogers) 10:40.82; 55 Hurdles: Landon Hoy (LCA) 8.30.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Non-district
at Heritage High
Participating teams: LCA, Amherst, Appomattox, Prince Edward
First-place individuals (results for 10 events were available by press time) — 55 Dash: Courtnee Holand (Appomattox) 7.77; 300 Dash: Haley Krycinski (LCA) 48.71; 500 Dash: Madison Martin (Appomatox) 1:37.16; 1,000 Run: Sylvia Hemmer (Prince Edward) 3:27.11; 1,600 Run: Sylvia Hemmer (Prince Edward) 5:48.52; 4x200 Relay: Appomattox 1:57.55; 4x400 Relay: Prince Edward 5:06.45; 4x800 Relay: LCA (Reece Sherwin, Lydia Long, Eva Stuewert, Lydia Liu) 12:38.68; 55 Hurdles: Nadiyah Abdussalaam (Appomattox) 9.14.
THURSDAY’S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Smith Mountain Lake Christian at New Covenant, 6:30 p.m.
Virginia Episcopal at Miller School, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at Craig County, 7 p.m.
Buckingham at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Amherst, 7 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
New Covenant at Smith Mountain Lake Christian, 5 p.m.
Virginia Episcopal at Miller School, 5:30 p.m.
Chatham Hall at Timberlake Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Appomattox at Buckingham, 7 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
Rustburg at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Amherst at Liberty, 7 p.m.