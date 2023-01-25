Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 25

BOYS BASKETBALL
MaxPreps.com Top 25 VHSL Rankings
Note: These polls are compiled by MaxPreps' computer rankings and are not produced by or affiliated with the Virginia High School League. They are not chosen by coaches, sportswriters or fans. Rankings take into account wins and losses, quality victories and strength of schedule.
Class 1 (25 of 55): 1. Lancaster, 2. Franklin, 3. Auburn, 4. George Wythe (Wytheville), 5. Altavista, 6. Middlesex, 7. Northampton, 8. Lebanon, 9. Chilhowie, 10. Narrows, 11. Twin Springs, 12. Carver, 13. Westmoreland, 14. Bland County, 15. Buffalo Gap, 16. Chincoteague, 17. Eastside, 18. William Campbell, 19.Honaker, 20. Parry McCluer, 21. Essex, 22. Northumberland, 23. Covington, 24. J.I. Burton, 25. Sussex Central.
Class 2 (25 of 47): 1. John Marshall, 2. Radford, 3. Floyd County, 4. Virginia High, 5. James River (Buchanan), 6. Brunswick, 7. Madison County, 8. Glenvar, 9. East Rockingham, 10. Gate City, 11. Ridgeview, 12. Thomas Jefferson, 13. Alleghany, 14. Nottoway, 15. Strasburg, 16. Greensville, 17. Nandua, 18. Patrick County, 19. Buckingham, 20. Martinsville, 21. Gretna, 22. Graham, 23. Union, 24. Clarke County, 25. John Battle. ... 42. Nelson, 43. Appomattox.
Class 3 (25 of 52): 1. Northside, 2. Cave Spring, 3. Skyline, 4. Spotswood, 5. Tunstall, 6. Lord Botetourt, 7. Hopewell, 8. Lake Taylor, 9. Fluvanna, 10. Staunton, 11. Liberty Christian, 12. Petersburg, 13. Booker T. Washington, 14. Charlottesville, 15. Abingdon, 16. Broadway, 17. Heritage (Lynchburg), 18. Lafayette, 19. Rustburg, 20. Phoebus, 21. Wilson Memorial, 22. Carroll County, 23. Caroline, 24. William Byrd, 25. William Monroe. ... 37. Brookville, 44. Staunton River, 45. Liberty (Bedford).
Class 4 (25 of 58): 1. E.C. Glass, 2. King's Fork, 3. Varina, 4. Tuscarora, 5. Western Albemarle, 6. Matoaca, 7. Jefferson Forest, 8. Loudoun County, 9. Broad Run, 10. Churchland, 11. Monacan, 12. Courtland, 13. King George, 14. Smithfield, 15. Hampton, 16. GW-Danville, 17. Sherando, 18. Dinwiddie, 19. Bassett, 20. Great Bridge, 21. Loudoun Valley, 22. Amherst, 23. Heritage (Newport News), 24. Rock Ridge, 25. Hanover.
Scores
Buckingham 68, Rustburg 61, 2 OT
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dogwood District
William Campbell 51, Dan River 34
DAN RIVER (5-9, 1-5 Dogwood)
Alicea Farmer 16, Scott 9, Lopez 2, Barrett 4, Davis 3. Totals 13 5-12 34.
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (8-5, 4-2 Dogwood)
Nakyla Bradley 19, Dews 6, Cassie Townes 11, Samareya Thompson 11, Hamlett 2, Callaham 2. Totals 19 9-16 51.
Dan River;10;8;4;12;—;34
Wm. Campbell;18;7;14;12;—;51
3-point goals: Dan River 3 (Farmer 2, Scott). William Campbell 4 (Bradley, Dews, Townes 2).
Highlights: William Campbell — Bradley 12 rebounds, Callaham 13 rebounds.
Other scores
Buckingham 63, Rustburg 20
Class 1 (25 of 49): 1. Honaker, 2. Rappahannock County, 3. Eastside, 4. Eastern Montgomery, 5. Rappahannock, 6. Cumberland, 7. George Wythe (Wytheville), 8. Parry McCluer, 9. Rural Retreat, 10. Lebanon, 11. Fort Chiswell, 12. Twin Valley, 13. King & Queen Central, 14. J.I. Burton, 15. Buffalo Gap, 16. Franklin, 17. Galax, 18. Auburn, 19. Grundy, 20. Rye Cove, 21. Surry County, 22. Bland County, 23. William Campbell, 24. Colonial Beach, 25. Twin Springs. ... 32. Altavista.
Class 2 (25 of 47): 1. Central-Wise, 2. Gate City, 3. Floyd County, 4. Ridgeview, 5. Richlands, 6. Clarke County, 7. John Marshall, 8. Strasburg, 9. Brunswick, 10. Luray, 11. Central Woodstock, 12. Alleghany, 13. Union, 14. Chatham, 15. Glenvar, 16. Marion, 17. Poquoson, 18. Page County, 19. James River (Buchanan), 20. East Rockingham, 21. Greensville, 22. Patrick County, 23. Nandua, 24. Windsor, 25. John Battle. ... 29. Gretna, 33. Nelson, 35. Appomattox.
Class 3 (25 of 52): 1. Carroll County, 2. Cave Spring, 3. Hopewell, 4. Meridian, 5. Spotswood, 6. Lord Botetourt, 7. Liberty Christian, 8. Liberty (Bedford), 9. Turner Ashby, 10. William Monroe, 11. Norcom, 12. Fluvanna, 13. Brenstville District, 14. Lafayette, 15. Culpeper County, 16. Christiansburg, 17. Magna Vista, 18. Wilson Memorial, 19. Lakeland, 20. Northside, 21. Broadway, 22. Lake Taylor, 23. Charlottesville, 24. Fort Defiance, 25. Tabb. ... 28. Brookville, 36. Staunton River, 45. Heritage (Lynchburg), 50. Rustburg.
Class 4 (25 of 58): 1. Pulaski, 2. Millbrook, 3. King's Fork, 4. Monacan, 5. Hampton, 6. Eastern View, 7. Sherando, 8. Manor, 9. Hanover, 10. Deep Creek, 11. Louisa, 12. Tuscarora, 13. Mechanicsville, 14. Grafton, 15. Jamestown, 16. Henrico, 17. Salem, 18. Blacksburg, 19. Matoaca, 20. Chancellor, 21. Warwick, 22. James Wood, 23. Heritage (Leesburg), 24. Jefferson Forest, 25. Powhatan. ... 30. E.C. Glass, 32. Amherst.
THURSDAY’S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Episcopal, 6 p.m.
New Covenant at Fishburne Military, 6:30 p.m.
Timberlake Christian at Fuqua, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Amherst at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Timberlake Christian at Fuqua, 5:30 p.m.
Miller School at New Covenant, 6 p.m.
Brookville at Heritage, 7 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Amherst, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
Rustburg at Liberty, 7 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Appomattox, Caroline, Cumberland, Louisa, Eastern Mennonite at Woodberry Forest, 4 p.m.
SWIMMING
Staunton River, Lord Botetourt, Carroll County, at Botetourt Family YMCA, 6 p.m.
Altavista, Liberty Christian, Franklin County, Jefferson Forest, at Bedford YMCA, 7 p.m.