Presented By Pap’s Cigar Company
agate

Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 25

E.C. Glass orb

BOYS BASKETBALL

MaxPreps.com Top 25 VHSL Rankings

Note: These polls are compiled by MaxPreps' computer rankings and are not produced by or affiliated with the Virginia High School League. They are not chosen by coaches, sportswriters or fans. Rankings take into account wins and losses, quality victories and strength of schedule. 

Class 1 (25 of 55): 1. Lancaster, 2. Franklin, 3. Auburn, 4. George Wythe (Wytheville), 5. Altavista, 6. Middlesex, 7. Northampton, 8. Lebanon, 9. Chilhowie, 10. Narrows, 11. Twin Springs, 12. Carver, 13. Westmoreland, 14. Bland County, 15. Buffalo Gap, 16. Chincoteague, 17. Eastside, 18. William Campbell, 19.Honaker, 20. Parry McCluer, 21. Essex, 22. Northumberland, 23. Covington, 24. J.I. Burton, 25. Sussex Central. 

Class 2 (25 of 47): 1. John Marshall, 2. Radford, 3. Floyd County, 4. Virginia High, 5. James River (Buchanan), 6. Brunswick, 7. Madison County, 8. Glenvar, 9. East Rockingham, 10. Gate City, 11. Ridgeview, 12. Thomas Jefferson, 13. Alleghany, 14. Nottoway, 15. Strasburg, 16. Greensville, 17. Nandua, 18. Patrick County, 19. Buckingham, 20. Martinsville, 21. Gretna, 22. Graham, 23. Union, 24. Clarke County, 25. John Battle. ... 42. Nelson, 43. Appomattox. 

Class 3 (25 of 52): 1. Northside, 2. Cave Spring, 3. Skyline, 4. Spotswood, 5. Tunstall, 6. Lord Botetourt, 7. Hopewell, 8. Lake Taylor, 9. Fluvanna, 10. Staunton, 11. Liberty Christian, 12. Petersburg, 13. Booker T. Washington, 14. Charlottesville, 15. Abingdon, 16. Broadway, 17. Heritage (Lynchburg), 18. Lafayette, 19. Rustburg, 20. Phoebus, 21. Wilson Memorial, 22. Carroll County, 23. Caroline, 24. William Byrd, 25. William Monroe. ... 37. Brookville, 44. Staunton River, 45. Liberty (Bedford). 

Class 4 (25 of 58): 1. E.C. Glass, 2. King's Fork, 3. Varina, 4. Tuscarora, 5. Western Albemarle, 6. Matoaca, 7. Jefferson Forest, 8. Loudoun County, 9. Broad Run, 10. Churchland, 11. Monacan, 12. Courtland, 13. King George, 14. Smithfield, 15. Hampton, 16. GW-Danville, 17. Sherando, 18. Dinwiddie, 19. Bassett, 20. Great Bridge, 21. Loudoun Valley, 22. Amherst, 23. Heritage (Newport News), 24. Rock Ridge, 25. Hanover. 

Scores

Buckingham 68, Rustburg 61, 2 OT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dogwood District

William Campbell 51, Dan River 34

DAN RIVER (5-9, 1-5 Dogwood)

Alicea Farmer 16, Scott 9, Lopez 2, Barrett 4, Davis 3. Totals 13 5-12 34. 

WILLIAM CAMPBELL (8-5, 4-2 Dogwood)

Nakyla Bradley 19, Dews 6, Cassie Townes 11, Samareya Thompson 11, Hamlett 2, Callaham 2. Totals 19 9-16 51. 

Dan River;10;8;4;12;—;34

Wm. Campbell;18;7;14;12;—;51

3-point goals: Dan River 3 (Farmer 2, Scott). William Campbell 4 (Bradley, Dews, Townes 2). 

Highlights: William Campbell — Bradley 12 rebounds, Callaham 13 rebounds. 

Other scores

Buckingham 63, Rustburg 20

MaxPreps.com Top 25 VHSL Rankings

Note: These polls are compiled by MaxPreps' computer rankings and are not produced by or affiliated with the Virginia High School League. They are not chosen by coaches, sportswriters or fans. Rankings take into account wins and losses, quality victories and strength of schedule. 

Class 1 (25 of 49): 1. Honaker, 2. Rappahannock County, 3. Eastside, 4. Eastern Montgomery, 5. Rappahannock, 6. Cumberland, 7. George Wythe (Wytheville), 8. Parry McCluer, 9. Rural Retreat, 10. Lebanon, 11. Fort Chiswell, 12. Twin Valley, 13. King & Queen Central, 14. J.I. Burton, 15. Buffalo Gap, 16. Franklin, 17. Galax, 18. Auburn, 19. Grundy, 20. Rye Cove, 21. Surry County, 22. Bland County, 23. William Campbell, 24. Colonial Beach, 25. Twin Springs. ... 32. Altavista. 

Class 2 (25 of 47): 1. Central-Wise, 2. Gate City, 3. Floyd County, 4. Ridgeview, 5. Richlands, 6. Clarke County, 7. John Marshall, 8. Strasburg, 9. Brunswick, 10. Luray, 11. Central Woodstock, 12. Alleghany, 13. Union, 14. Chatham, 15. Glenvar, 16. Marion, 17. Poquoson, 18. Page County, 19. James River (Buchanan), 20. East Rockingham, 21. Greensville, 22. Patrick County, 23. Nandua, 24. Windsor, 25. John Battle. ... 29. Gretna, 33. Nelson, 35. Appomattox. 

Class 3 (25 of 52): 1. Carroll County, 2. Cave Spring, 3. Hopewell, 4. Meridian, 5. Spotswood, 6. Lord Botetourt, 7. Liberty Christian, 8. Liberty (Bedford), 9. Turner Ashby, 10. William Monroe, 11. Norcom, 12. Fluvanna, 13. Brenstville District, 14. Lafayette, 15. Culpeper County, 16. Christiansburg, 17. Magna Vista, 18. Wilson Memorial, 19. Lakeland, 20. Northside, 21. Broadway, 22. Lake Taylor, 23. Charlottesville, 24. Fort Defiance, 25. Tabb. ... 28. Brookville, 36. Staunton River, 45. Heritage (Lynchburg), 50. Rustburg. 

Class 4 (25 of 58): 1. Pulaski, 2. Millbrook, 3. King's Fork, 4. Monacan, 5. Hampton, 6. Eastern View, 7. Sherando, 8. Manor, 9. Hanover, 10. Deep Creek, 11. Louisa, 12. Tuscarora, 13. Mechanicsville, 14. Grafton, 15. Jamestown, 16. Henrico, 17. Salem, 18. Blacksburg, 19. Matoaca, 20. Chancellor, 21. Warwick, 22. James Wood, 23. Heritage (Leesburg), 24. Jefferson Forest, 25. Powhatan. ... 30. E.C. Glass, 32. Amherst. 

THURSDAY’S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Episcopal, 6 p.m.

New Covenant at Fishburne Military, 6:30 p.m.

Timberlake Christian at Fuqua, 7 p.m.

Heritage at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Amherst at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Rustburg, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Timberlake Christian at Fuqua, 5:30 p.m.

Miller School at New Covenant, 6 p.m.

Brookville at Heritage, 7 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Amherst, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

Rustburg at Liberty, 7 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Appomattox, Caroline, Cumberland, Louisa, Eastern Mennonite at Woodberry Forest, 4 p.m.

SWIMMING

Staunton River, Lord Botetourt, Carroll County, at Botetourt Family YMCA, 6 p.m.

Altavista, Liberty Christian, Franklin County, Jefferson Forest, at Bedford YMCA, 7 p.m.

