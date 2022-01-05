 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, January 5

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Blue Ridge District

Staunton River 50, William Byrd 26

WILLIAM BYRD (3-6)

Stover 2, Chrisley 6, Helton 4, McCaskill 12, Rosswer 2. Totals 11 4-4 26. 

STAUNTON RIVER (9-0, 1-0 Blue Ridge)

Jeni Levine 28, Jones 5, Hamren 2, Tolley 2, C. Levine 7, Phillips 1, Farr 5. Totals 20 8-11 50. 

William Byrd;8;4;6;8;—;26

Staunton River;16;5;9;20;—;50

3-point goals: Wm. Byrd none. Staunton River 2 (Jones, C. Levine). 

Non-district

Brookville 27, Altavista 23

BROOKVILLE (3-3)

Pennington 8, Reynoso 6, Bonds 4, Calloway 3, Dobyns 2, Steffens 2, Stinnett 2. Totals 11 5-20 27. 

ALTAVISTA (5-3)

Keelie Dawson 13, Shelton 4, Bailess 4, Pennix 2. Totals 10 3-8 23. 

Brookville;0;10;7;10;—;27

Altavista;2;2;9;10;—;23

3-point goals: Brookville none, Altavista none. 

GIRLS SWIMMING

Seminole District

Liberty 55, Rustburg 7

At Bedford YMCA

Top three individuals (when three or more were entered) — 200 Medley Relay: 1. Liberty (Olivia Esposito, Jagger Creasy, Hannah Peak, Sarah Peak) 2:20.02, 2. Liberty (Aleaxis Conklin, Kennedy Ferris, Parry Dooley, Jayden Clark) 3:02.34; 200 Free: 1. Aleaxis Conklin (L) 3:22.47, 2. Parry Dooley 3:53.48; 50 Free: 1. Jagger Creasy (L) 30.52, 2. Sydney Fairchild (R) 32.11, 3. Olivia Esposito 32.34; 100 Fly: 1. Sarah Peak (L) 1:21.34; 100 Free: 1. Fairchild (R) 1:19.69, 2. Kennedy Ferris (L) 1:31.23; 500 Free: 1. Hannah Peak (L) 7:07.97; 200 Free Relay: 1. Liberty (Conklin, Creasy, H. Peak, S. Peak) 2:09.96, 2. Liberty (Esposito, Charlotte Maxwell, Dooley, Clark) 2:37.45; 100 Back: 1. Esposito (L) 1:19.35, 2. S. Peak (L) 1:24.38, 3. Dooley (L) 1:51.48; 100 Breaststroke: 1. Creasy (L) 1:27.88, 2. H. Peak (L) 1:37.66, 3. Ferris (L) 1:54.02. 

BOYS SWIMMING

Seminole District

Rustburg 33, Liberty 7

At Bedford YMCA

Top three individuals (when three or more were entered) — 200 Medley Relay: 1. Rustburg (Joey Seigla, Austin Wright, Lantz Burton, Mathew Wright) 2:21.50; 50 Free: 1. Lantz Burton (R) 29.50, 2. Daniel Diaz (L) 31.91, 3. Joey Seigla (R) 32.82; 100 Free: 1. Burton (R) 1:12.76, 2. M. Wright (R) 1:17.52, 3. Jaeden Mattson (L) 3:28.13; 200 Free Relay: 1. Rustburg (Seigla, A. Wright, Burton, M. Wright) 2:04.68; 100 Back: 1. Seigla (R) 1:28.96; 100 Breaststroke: 1. A. Wright (R) 1:32.82, 2. Diaz (L) 1:41.27, 3. Jeffrey Jurkow (R) 1:49.72. 

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Non-district

Heritage 83, Rustburg 72, William Campbell 6

at Heritage's indoor track

Top three individuals — 55 Dash: 1. NaKayla Foster (R) 7.44, 2. Alaysia Oakes (H) 7.49, 3. Emily Coates (R) 7.54; 300 Dash: 1. Coates (R) 45.87, 2. Alexus Burks (R) 46.76, 3. Iyana Sherard (R) 43.42; 500 Dash: 1. Jamie Earsing (R) 1:37.35, 2. Cindy Cawthorne (R) 1:44.35, 3. Sera Faria (H) 1:54.51; 1,000 Run: 1. Addison Wiggs (R) 4:11.92, 2. Meredith Vance (R) 4:38.31; 1,600 Run: 1. Dezara Seward (H) 6:34.26, 2. Wiggs (R) 7:05.79, 3. Braelyn Wilson (WC) 8:48.19; 55 Hurdles: 1. Akera Molette (H) 9.72, 2. Alyssa Pillow (R) 9.82, 3. Earsing (R) 11.55; 4x200 Relay: 1. Heritage (Tamya Clark, Taylor Porter, McKenzie Ward, Adrianna Organ) 2:03.65, 2. Heritage (Neveah Huffman, Kaaliyah Graves, Kyla Richburg, Zakaria Jones) 2:26.81; 4x800 Relay: 1. Heritage (Faria, Reagan Patterson, Seward, Alisha Williams) 13:41.35; High Jump: 1. Molette (H) 4-10, 2. Shalese Sylve (H) 4-08, 3. Pillow (R) 4-06; Long Jump: 1. Oakes (H) 19-01.75, 2. Foster (R) 17-03.50, 3. Coates (R) 16-07; Triple Jump: 1. Molette (H) 35-00, 2. Porter (H) 32-00.75, 3. Kate Hardie (R) 29-09.75; Shot Put: 1. Jaelyn Arnold (H) 36-01, 3. Dionne Ellis (H) 27-09, 3. Tylia Jones (R) 24-09. 

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Non-district

Heritage 112, Rustburg 36, William Campbell 5

at Heritage's indoor track

Top three individuals — 55 Dash: 1. Zach Steele (H) 6.73, 2. Keshaun Hubbard (H) 6.78, 3. Jaidyn Johnson (H) 6.88; 300 Dash: 1. Steele (H) 41.00, 2. Ben Baker (R) 41.25, 3. Kam Burns (H) 42.03; 500 Dash: 1. Aran Jothi (H) 1:25.09, 2. Michael Holmes (R) 1:27.59, 3. Charles Armes (H) 1:30.13; 1,000 Run: 1. Logan Liberty (R) 3:16.84, 2. Griffin Quinones-Partain (H) 3:18.79, 3. Jayden Justice (R) 3:47.55; 1,600 Run: 1. Liberty (R) 5:39.34, 2. Justice (R) 6:11.02, 3. Christopher Klein (WC) 6:48.51; 4x200 Relay: 1. Heritage (Hubbard, Steele, Johnson, Deuce Crawford) 1:39.98, 2. Rustburg 1:46.84, 3. Heritage (Markus White, Xavier Calloway, Rashaun Morgan, Jaylin Armistead) 1:46.81; 4x800 Relay: 1. Heritage (Quinones-Partain, Jonathan Blanchette, Jothi, Andrew Aultice) 10:43.64; High Jump: 1. Carter Banks (H) J5-10, 2. Burns (H) J5-08, 3. Tyshawn Brown (H) J5-08; Long Jump: 1. Darius Brown (H) 20-07.75, 2. White (H) 20-07.75, 3. Steele (H) 19-08.75; Triple Jump: 1. D. Brown (H) 44-00.50, 2. White (H) 41-07.50, 3. Johnson (H) 39-08.50; Shot Put: 1. Antwon Wilson (H) 41-03, 2. Chase Jackson (H) 34-05, 3. Michael Oscal (R) 32-09. 

THURSDAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Liberty at Liberty Christian, 5 p.m.

Fuqua at New Covenant, 6:30 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Rustburg, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

New Covenant at Grace Christian, 6 p.m.

Brookville at Amherst, 7 p.m.

Rustburg at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

Heritage at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Staunton River orb
