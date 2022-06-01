 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, June 1

BASEBALL

Region 4D Championship

Jefferson Forest 2, Salem 1

Salem;000;000;1;—;1;2;4

Forest;100;000;1;—;2;5;0

One out when winning run scored.

WP: Luke Gouldthrope. LP: Elijah Bowery.

Highlights: S — Hunter Bayne 1-3, RBI. Bowery 0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (0-1, R); Trent Judd 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K. JF — Nate Pyle 1-2, GW RBI; Sam Bell 1-3, 2B, GW R; Evan Mace 1-3, 2B, RBI; Breckin Nace 1-3, 2B, R; Peyton Smith 6.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R/ER, 3 BB, 11 K; Gouldthorpe 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Records: Salem 16-6. Jefferson Forest 20-4.

Region 3C Semifinals

Liberty Christian 10, Rustburg 0 (6 innings)

Rustburg;000;000;—;0;3;1

LCA;200;431;—;10;10;0

WP: Will Palmer. LP: Trevor Justice. HR: Logan Duff (2) 1st inn., 1 on; 4th inn., 0 on; John Simmons 4th inn., 1 on; Andrew Burns 5th inn., 0 on.

Highlights: R — Jarrett Stone 1-3, 2B; Kyle Fields 1-2; Deiondre Seigla 1-2. LCA — Simmons 3-4, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Duff 2-4, 2 HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Burns 1-3, HR, RBI, R; Jackson Downey 1-1, RBI, 2 R; Lane Duff 2-4, 2 R; Will Palmer 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 12 Ks.

Records: Rustburg 14-8. Liberty Christian 19-2. 

Next: Spotswood at Liberty Christian in Region 3C championship, 7 p.m. Thursday.

BOYS SOCCER

Region 3C Semifinals

Monticello 3, Liberty Christian 0

Monticello;2;1;—;3

LCA;0;0;—;0

Scoring: Will Acgtblu, unassisted, 15:00; Acgtblu, assisted by Seth Winchel, 32:00; Acgtblu, assisted by Samuel Calhoun, 66:00.

Saves: Brady Garrett (M) 1. Austin Stephens (LCA) 11. 

Records: Monticello 7-10-1. Liberty Christian 13-5.

GIRLS SOCCER

Region 3C Semifinals

Liberty Christian 1, Wilson Memorial 0 (Penalty kicks)

LCA;0;0;0;0;0;0;—;0

WM;0;0;0;0;0;0;—;0

Note: Liberty Christian advances with 3-2 edge in penalty kicks.

Records: Liberty Christian 13-5. Wilson Memorial 11-5-1. 

Next: Liberty Christian hosts Fluvanna in Region 3C championship at 7 p.m. Thursday.

BOYS TENNIS

Region 4D Championship

Spencer Knight (E.C. Glass) d. Tobin Yates (Western Albemarle) 6-4, 7-6 (7-5). 

Next: Knight will play in the Class 4 state semifinals at 10 a.m. June 10 at Huntington Park in Newport News.

Region 3C Team Championship

Wilson Memorial 5, Liberty Christian 4

At Wilson Memorial, late Tuesday

Singles: Chase Pullin (WM) d. Bennett Mowry 6-1, 6-1; Conner Miller (WM) d. Hudson Brooks 6-0, 6-1; Kian Swartz (LCA) d. Jacob Wangler (WM) 6-3, 6-3; Jack Reed (WM) d. Jon Hoover 7-6, 6-3; Landon Bivens (LCA) d. Brandon Dewald 6-0, 4-6, 6-0; Matthew Palzewicz (LCA) d. Clay Meeks 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles:Pullman/Miller (WM) d. Mowry/Swartz 6-0, 6-2; Wangler/Reed (WM) d. Brooks/Bivens 6-1, 4-6, 6-3; Hoover/Caleb Pantana (LCA) d. Meeks/Dewald 7-5, 6-2.

Records: Liberty Christian 13-4.

Next: Liberty Christian at Christiansburg in Class 3 quarterfinals on Friday or Saturday.

THURSDAY’S EVENTS

BASEBALL

Spotswood at Liberty Christian in Region 3C championship, 7 p.m.

Appomattox vs. Alleghany in Region 2C championship at Radford University, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Western Albemarle at Jefferson Forest in Region 4D championship, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Fluvanna at Liberty Christian in Region 3C championship, 7 p.m. 

