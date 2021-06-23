 Skip to main content
Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, June 23
Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, June 23

BOYS SOCCER

Class 4 state championship

Smithfield 2, Jefferson Forest 1

At Smithfield High School

Jefferson Forest;1;0;—;1

Smithfield;1;1;—;2

Scoring: Braden Ross (S) unassisted, 33:00; Landon Howard (JF) assisted by Zach Hinton, 36:00; Trevor Miller (S) unassisted, 63:00. 

Saves: Christian Hecker (JF) 6. 

Records: Jefferson Forest 14-1. Smithfield 15-0. 

SOFTBALL

Class 2 semifinals

Appomattox 2, Lebanon 0

Lebanon;000;000;0;—;0;2;0

Appomattox;000;002;x;—;2;8;0

WP: Courtney Layne. LP: Adrienne Morrison.

Highlights: Lebanon — Haley Finney 1-2, 2B; Ema Musick 1-3. Appomattox — Abbey Mann 1-3, 2 RBIs; Macee Hargis 1-3; Abigail Wilkerson 1-3; Carrington Moore 1-3; Julianna Southall 1-3; Emily Purcell 2-3; Layne 1-3 (7 IP, 2 H, 0 R/ER, 1 BB, 13 Ks).

Records: Lebanon 17-1. Appomattox 14-0.

Next: Appomattox travels to Randolph-Henry for the championship Saturday, time TBA.

Class 4 semifinals

Amherst 3, Tuscarora 1

Amherst;001;000;02;—;3;2;2

Tuscarora;000;001;00;—;1;5;2

WP: Dylan McNerney. LP: Lindsey Mullen. HR: Mullen (T) 6th inn., 0 on.

Highlights: A — McNerney 8 IP, 5 H, 1 R/ER, 2 BB, 6 K; Kaelyn Ramsey 1-4, 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI; Kaleigh Combs 1-3, 1 R, 1 RBI; Taryn Campbell 0-2, 1 BB, 1 R. T — Mullen 8 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 11 K (1-4, 1 R, 1 RBI); Lillian Scheivert 2-4.

Records: Amherst 14-2. Tuscarora 15-2.

Next: Amherst travels to Hanover for the championship Saturday, time TBA.

