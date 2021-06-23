Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, June 23

BOYS SOCCER
Class 4 state championship
Smithfield 2, Jefferson Forest 1
At Smithfield High School
Jefferson Forest;1;0;—;1
Smithfield;1;1;—;2
Scoring: Braden Ross (S) unassisted, 33:00; Landon Howard (JF) assisted by Zach Hinton, 36:00; Trevor Miller (S) unassisted, 63:00.
Saves: Christian Hecker (JF) 6.
Records: Jefferson Forest 14-1. Smithfield 15-0.
SOFTBALL
Class 2 semifinals
Appomattox 2, Lebanon 0
Lebanon;000;000;0;—;0;2;0
Appomattox;000;002;x;—;2;8;0
WP: Courtney Layne. LP: Adrienne Morrison.
Highlights: Lebanon — Haley Finney 1-2, 2B; Ema Musick 1-3. Appomattox — Abbey Mann 1-3, 2 RBIs; Macee Hargis 1-3; Abigail Wilkerson 1-3; Carrington Moore 1-3; Julianna Southall 1-3; Emily Purcell 2-3; Layne 1-3 (7 IP, 2 H, 0 R/ER, 1 BB, 13 Ks).
Records: Lebanon 17-1. Appomattox 14-0.
Next: Appomattox travels to Randolph-Henry for the championship Saturday, time TBA.
Class 4 semifinals
Amherst 3, Tuscarora 1
Amherst;001;000;02;—;3;2;2
Tuscarora;000;001;00;—;1;5;2
WP: Dylan McNerney. LP: Lindsey Mullen. HR: Mullen (T) 6th inn., 0 on.
Highlights: A — McNerney 8 IP, 5 H, 1 R/ER, 2 BB, 6 K; Kaelyn Ramsey 1-4, 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI; Kaleigh Combs 1-3, 1 R, 1 RBI; Taryn Campbell 0-2, 1 BB, 1 R. T — Mullen 8 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 11 K (1-4, 1 R, 1 RBI); Lillian Scheivert 2-4.
Records: Amherst 14-2. Tuscarora 15-2.
Next: Amherst travels to Hanover for the championship Saturday, time TBA.