BASEBALL

Non-district

Brookville 12, William Campbell 0 (5 innings)

Wm. Campbell;000;00;—;0;0;3

Brookville;004;8x;—;12;3;1

WP: Noah Wood (1-0). LP: Landon Elder (0-1).

Highlights: Brookville — Wood throws no hitter 5 IP, 0 R, 0 BB, 12 Ks; Mason Coleman 1-2, RBI, R; Riley Hawkins 1-1, 2 R; Nathan Deaton 1-1, RBI, 2 R; Bransen Jones 0-2, 3 RBIs, 2 R. William Campbell — Elder 3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 Ks.

Records: William Campbell 0-1. Brookville 1-0.

Amherst 5, Appomattox 0

Appomattox;000;000;0;—;0;3;2

Amherst;203;000;x;—;6;4;0

WP: Nick Dawson (1-0). LP: Alex Caruso (0-1).

Highlights: Appomattox — Nate Dillon 1-1; Zach Busa 2-3; Caruso 3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks. Amherst — Dawson 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 Ks (1-3, 3B, R); Dalton Wentz 1 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 3 Ks (1-1, 2B, RBI, 2 R); Caleb Knight 1-3, 2 RBIs.

Records: Amherst 1-0. Appomattox 0-1.

Altavista 5, Rustburg 1

Altavista;001;121;0;—;5;8;1

Rustburg;001;000;0;—;1;3;1

WP: Evan Scruggs (1-0). LP: Bryant Maddox (0-1). S: Nekhi Robinson.

Highlights: Altavista — Scruggs 4 IP, 1 H, 1 R/ER, 4 BB, 9 Ks (1-3, RBI); Robinson 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 Ks (2-4); Ethan Inge 2-4, 2B, RBI, R; Colby Haskins 1-3, RBI. Rustburg — Maddox 4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 Ks; Aldon Epperson 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R/ER, 3 BB, 7 Ks (1-3, R).

Records: Altavista 1-1. Rustburg 0-1.

William Byrd 9, Liberty 6

Wm. Byrd;123;100;2;—;9;7;3

Liberty;000;032;1;—;6;12;3

WP: Brogan Dent. LP: Nicholas Krantz. HR: ian Burnett (WB) solo to center in top of fourth inning; Parker Holdren (L) to left with one on in bottom of sixth.

Highlights: Byrd — Burnett1-3, HR; Evan Mullen 1-3, 2B, 3 RBIs; James Purcell 1-3, 2B, RBI. Liberty — Krantz 3-4, 3B, RBI; Kadin Byers 2-2, 2B, R; P. Holdren 2-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Mason Oliver 3-4, 2 RBIs; Christian Kittrell 1-3, 2B, R.

Records: Liberty 0-1. William Byrd 1-0.

Bassett 8, Heritage 6

Bassett;401;002;1;—;8;8;1

Heritage;240;000;0;—;6;8;3

WP: Bryson Baker. LP: Landon Ross.

Highlights: Bassett — Landon Harbour 3-5, 2 R; Jacob Ryan 2-3, R; Cole Compton 1-3, RBI. Heritage — Nate Cash 2-3; Caden Godsie 2-3, 2 RBIs; Ross 1-4, 2B, R.

Records: Heritage 0-2. Bassett 1-0.

Jefferson Forest 10, Staunton River 0 (6 innings)

Staunton River;000;000;—;0;4;1

Jefferson Forest;050;203;x;—;10;13;1

WP: Colby Bates. LP: John Barrett.

Highlights: Staunton River — Jesse Brown 2-3, Nathanael Eubank 1-3, Will Yates 1-2. Jefferson Forest — Sam Bell 3-3, 3 2B, 2 R (2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 Ks); Breckin Nace 3-5, 3 RBIs; Landon Mitchell 2-3, 3B, 2 RBIs; Drew Lucy 2-3, 2B, 3B, 3 RBIs; Adam Massie 2-4; Barrett 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 Ks.

Records: Jefferson Forest 1-0. Staunton River 1-1.

Nelson 13, Buffalo Gap 2 (5 innings)

Buffalo Gap;002;00;—;2;5;2

Nelson Co.;(11)11;0x;—;13;10;0

WP: Marshall Garrison (1-0). LP: Kasey Fitzgerald.

Highlights: Buffalo Gap — Dylan Alphin 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Nelson — Mike Fitzgerald 1-3, 2B, 4 RBIs; Caleb Thompson 3-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Blake Victor 2-2, 2 RBIs; Kevin Knight 1-3, RBI; Garrison 3.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R/ER, 2 BB, 3 Ks.

Records: Nelson 1-0. Buffalo Gap 0-1.

SOFTBALL

Non-district

Rustburg 18, Altavista 1 (5 innings)

Rustburg;(10)34;01;—;18;7;0

Altavista;000;10;—;1;5;1

WP: Paiten Archer. LP: Madilyn Kirby. HR: Rustburg's Melinda Hubbard (2) to left with one on in top of first inning and to left with two on in top of third; Paiten Archer (R) solo to center in top of fifth.

Highlights: Rustburg — Carly Marakian 2-2, 3 RBIs; Jenna Bryant 1-2, 2 R, RBI; Archer 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R/ER, 0 BB, 4 Ks (1-2, 2 R, HR); Hubbard 2-3, 2 HR, 6 RBIs. Altavista — Emma Andrews 2-2, RBI; Bre Crozier 1-2, R.

Records: Rustburg 1-0. Altavista 0-2.

Brookville 21, William Campbell 3 (5 innings)

Brookville;359;22;—;21;24;2

Wm. Campbell;100;20;—;3;6;4

WP: Riley Smith. LP: Peighton Francis. HR: Brookville's Ashley Ferguson (2) to left with one on in top of first inning and solo to left in top of second; Addison Wray (B) with two on in top of third; Lillian Puckette (WC) solo to center in bottom of fourth.

Highlights: Brookville — Jada Fyffe 4-6, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Karsyn Hudnall 4-5, 2B, 5 RBIs, R; Ferguson 2-3, 2 HR, 3 RBIs, 3 R; Wray 3-5, 2B, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Addie Bond 4-5, 2 2B, RBI, 4 R; Smith 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 9 Ks (2-4, 2B, RBI); Paige Witt 3-4, 2 2B, 2 RBIs. William Campbell — Puckette 2-3, HR; Estella Short 2-2, 2B.

Records: Brookville 2-0. William Campbell 0-1.

Amherst 11, Appomattox 0 (5 innings)

Appomattox;000;00;—;0;3;2

Amherst;401;06;—;11;7;0

WP: Dylan McNerney. LP: Paisley Mann.

Highlights: Appomattox — Mann 1-2 (4 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 8 Ks); Carrington Moore 1-2, Myah Kelso 1-2, 2B; Amherst — Hannah Hooper 2-4, R; Sienna Fielder 2-2, 3 RBIs; Scarlett Funk 1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs; McNerney 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 Ks.

Records: Appomattox 0-1. Amherst 1-0.

Nelson 2, Buffalo Gap 1

Buffalo Gap;000;000;1;—;1;3;1

Nelson Co.;010;010;x;—;2;3;1

WP: Ambrye Taylor. LP: Caroline Alger.

Highlights: Buffalo Gap — Alger 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R/ER, 3 BB, 8 Ks (1-3, R); Sadie Patterson 1-3, RBI. Nelson — Taylor 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 12 Ks (1-2); Delaney Brown 1-3, R; Meghan Nuckols 1-1, RBI.

Records: Nelson County 1-0. Buffalo Gap 0-1.

THURSDAY’S EVENTS

BASEBALL

Temple Christian at Westover Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Parry McCluer at Liberty (doubleheader), 5 p.m.

Rustburg at William Campbell, 5 p.m.

Fluvanna at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Westover Christian at Temple Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Staunton River at Glenvar, 7 p.m.

William Campbell at Rustburg, 5 p.m.

Western Albemarle at E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Glenvar at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

Altavista at Rustburg, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Staunton River at Glenvar, 7 p.m.

Rustburg at Altavista, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Jefferson Forest at Halifax, 4:30 p.m.

Liberty at Staunton River, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Halifax at Jefferson Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Brookville at William Campbell, 5 p.m.

