agate

Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, March 16

  • 0

Note to readers: Due to early deadlines Wednesday, the information below did not appear in Thursday's print edition. 

BASEBALL

Non-district

E.C. Glass 6, Lord Botetourt 2

Lord Botetourt;002;000;0;—;2;3;0

E.C. Glass;002;022;x;—;6;10;1

WP: Cooper Campbell. LP: Nolan Medley. S: Ryan Litchford. HR: Kevin Breiman (ECG). 

Highlights: LB — Owen Prince 2-4, 2B, RBI. Glass — Carter Jones 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBIs; George Best 2-2; Breiman 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 R; John Ruhl 2-3, 2B, RBI. 

Records: E.C. Glass 1-0. LB 1-1. 

Buffalo Gap 8, Nelson 5 (6 innings)

Buffalo Gap;000;035;x;—;8;8;5

Nelson;003;020;x;—;5;4;6

Note: Game ended due to darkness.

WP: Blake Robertson. LP: Walker Willoughby. S: Micah Canterbury. 

Highlights: Buffalo Gap — Robertson 2-4, 3B; Kasey Fitzgerald 2-4; Blake Argenbright 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs, SB. Nelson —Blake Victor 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Tre Terry 1-3, RBI; Michael Fitzgerald 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 Ks; Willoughby 2 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 3 BB. 

Records: Nelson 1-1. Buffalo Gap 1-0. 

SOFTBALL

Non-district

Brookville 13, Charlottesville 0

Charlottesville;000;00;—;0;0;6

Brookville;(10)20;1x;—;13;11;0

WP: Destiny Calloway. 

Highlights: Brookville — Destiny Calloway and Kensley Hall combined to throw a no-hitter; Calloway 3 IP, 1 BB, 8 Ks; Hall 2 IP, 0 BB, 6 Ks (1-2, 3B, RBI, 2 R); Jada Fyffe 2-3, 3B, RBI, 2 R, SB;  Kaylie Hudson 2-2, 2B, 3B, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Liz Pennington 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBIs. 

Records: Brookville 1-0. Charlottesville 0-1. 

Staunton River 10, Liberty 1

Liberty;100;00;—;1;1;4

Staunton River;015;4x;—;10;9;1

WP: Emily Wood. LP: Katie Gordon. HR: Sawyer Tolley (SR) solo in bottom of fourth inning. 

Highlights: Liberty — Gordon 1-1. Staunton River — Wood 4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 Ks; Payton Evens 1 IP, 0 H, 1 K; Tolley 2-2, 3B, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Haley Goode 2-2, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Abby McGuire 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs. 

Records: Liberty 0-1. Staunton River 2-0. 

BOYS SOCCER

Non-district

Jefferson Forest 4, Franklin County 0

Franklin County;0;0;—;0

Jefferson Forest;4;0;—;4

Scoring: Walker Stebbings (JF) assisted by Chris Wiley, 6:00; Wiley (JF) assisted by Jonah Towles, 17:00; Stebbings (JF) assisted by Aidan Arthur, 22:00; Kyle Butcher (JF) assisted by Stebbings, 39:00. 

Saves: JF — Wilson Hetrick (60 minutes) 6 saves, Tyler Beck (20 minutes) 1 save. FC — Ryan Largen (60 minutes) 5 saves, Joshua Bouknight (20 minutes) 2 saves. 

Records: Franklin County 0-2. Jefferson Forest 1-0. 

OTHER SCORES

Baseball: Rustburg 11, William Campbell 2

THURSDAY'S EVENTS

SOFTBALL

E.C. Glass at William Fleming, 5 p.m.

Patrick Henry (Roanoke) at Jefferson Forest, 5 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Albemarle at E.C. Glass, 7:15 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Western Albemarle at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Southwest Virginia Homeschool at Temple Christian, 4:30 p.m. 

E.C. Glass at Charlottesville, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Staunton River at Magna Vista, 4:30 p.m. 

William Campbell at Brookville, 5:30 p.m.

E.C. Glass orb

A recap of the day's high school events. 

