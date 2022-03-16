Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, March 16

Note to readers: Due to early deadlines Wednesday, the information below did not appear in Thursday's print edition.
BASEBALL
Non-district
E.C. Glass 6, Lord Botetourt 2
Lord Botetourt;002;000;0;—;2;3;0
E.C. Glass;002;022;x;—;6;10;1
WP: Cooper Campbell. LP: Nolan Medley. S: Ryan Litchford. HR: Kevin Breiman (ECG).
Highlights: LB — Owen Prince 2-4, 2B, RBI. Glass — Carter Jones 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBIs; George Best 2-2; Breiman 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 R; John Ruhl 2-3, 2B, RBI.
Records: E.C. Glass 1-0. LB 1-1.
Buffalo Gap 8, Nelson 5 (6 innings)
Buffalo Gap;000;035;x;—;8;8;5
Nelson;003;020;x;—;5;4;6
Note: Game ended due to darkness.
WP: Blake Robertson. LP: Walker Willoughby. S: Micah Canterbury.
Highlights: Buffalo Gap — Robertson 2-4, 3B; Kasey Fitzgerald 2-4; Blake Argenbright 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs, SB. Nelson —Blake Victor 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Tre Terry 1-3, RBI; Michael Fitzgerald 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 Ks; Willoughby 2 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 3 BB.
Records: Nelson 1-1. Buffalo Gap 1-0.
SOFTBALL
Non-district
Brookville 13, Charlottesville 0
Charlottesville;000;00;—;0;0;6
Brookville;(10)20;1x;—;13;11;0
WP: Destiny Calloway.
Highlights: Brookville — Destiny Calloway and Kensley Hall combined to throw a no-hitter; Calloway 3 IP, 1 BB, 8 Ks; Hall 2 IP, 0 BB, 6 Ks (1-2, 3B, RBI, 2 R); Jada Fyffe 2-3, 3B, RBI, 2 R, SB; Kaylie Hudson 2-2, 2B, 3B, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Liz Pennington 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBIs.
Records: Brookville 1-0. Charlottesville 0-1.
Staunton River 10, Liberty 1
Liberty;100;00;—;1;1;4
Staunton River;015;4x;—;10;9;1
WP: Emily Wood. LP: Katie Gordon. HR: Sawyer Tolley (SR) solo in bottom of fourth inning.
Highlights: Liberty — Gordon 1-1. Staunton River — Wood 4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 Ks; Payton Evens 1 IP, 0 H, 1 K; Tolley 2-2, 3B, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Haley Goode 2-2, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Abby McGuire 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs.
Records: Liberty 0-1. Staunton River 2-0.
BOYS SOCCER
Non-district
Jefferson Forest 4, Franklin County 0
Franklin County;0;0;—;0
Jefferson Forest;4;0;—;4
Scoring: Walker Stebbings (JF) assisted by Chris Wiley, 6:00; Wiley (JF) assisted by Jonah Towles, 17:00; Stebbings (JF) assisted by Aidan Arthur, 22:00; Kyle Butcher (JF) assisted by Stebbings, 39:00.
Saves: JF — Wilson Hetrick (60 minutes) 6 saves, Tyler Beck (20 minutes) 1 save. FC — Ryan Largen (60 minutes) 5 saves, Joshua Bouknight (20 minutes) 2 saves.
Records: Franklin County 0-2. Jefferson Forest 1-0.
OTHER SCORES
Baseball: Rustburg 11, William Campbell 2
THURSDAY'S EVENTS
SOFTBALL
E.C. Glass at William Fleming, 5 p.m.
Patrick Henry (Roanoke) at Jefferson Forest, 5 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Albemarle at E.C. Glass, 7:15 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Western Albemarle at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Southwest Virginia Homeschool at Temple Christian, 4:30 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Charlottesville, 6 p.m.
Liberty at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Staunton River at Magna Vista, 4:30 p.m.
William Campbell at Brookville, 5:30 p.m.
