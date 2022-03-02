Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, March 2

BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Class 1/2 Indoor Championships
At Liberty Indoor Track Complex
Top 3 finishers — 4x800 Relay: 1. Galileo (Jamison Mantooth, Dylan Kirk, Jackson Herndon, Alexander Gomez-Hernandez) 8:18.12, Lancaster (Michael Foulkes, Carter McGee, Matthew Kane, Jameson Scott) 8:44.08, 3. Auburn (Mitchell Scaggs, Andy Vaughan, Chase Gwynn, Andrew Tickle) 8:44.09; Shot Put: 1. Keyandre Davis (Union) 51-01.00, 2. Trey Orren (Parry McCluer) 46-11.75, 3. Jason Gaines (Bruton) 46-03.00; Pole Vault: 1. Mitchell Tallman (Covington) 12-03.00, 2. Andy Vaughan (Auburn) 11-09.00, 3. Blake Fulcher (Appomattox) 10-03.00; Triple Jump: 1. Tyler Banks (Nottoway) 43-03.00, 2. Vori Copeland (Appomattox) 42-06.25, 3. Jaxon Brewer (Floyd County) 41-04.00.
Other top 8 locals — Pole Vault: 4. Hunter Garrett (Nelson County) 8-09.00, 5. Ken Cyrus (Altavista) 8-03.00; Triple Jump: 8. Matthew Epperson (Appomattox) 39-04.50.
People are also reading…
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Class 1/2 Indoor Championships
At Liberty Indoor Track Complex
Top 3 finishers — 4x800 Relay: 1. Lancaster (Lizzy Woolard, Chyra Boyd, Ayla Saunders, Hailey Smith) 10:41.53, 2. Tazewell (Josie Whit, Lauren Keene, Sage Dagout, Abigail Rhudy) 10:42.67, 3. Auburn (Stacey Lewis, Lauren Connelly, Amelia Terry, Katelyn Lafon) 11:09.44; High Jump: 1. Amaya Millner (Bruton) 5-04.00, 2. Sydney Loder (Glenvar) 5-03.00, 3. Summer Wallace (Riverheads) 5-02.00; Long Jump: 1. Summer Wallace (Riverheads) 16-03.00, 2. Olivia Crigger (Rural Retreat) 16-00.00, 3. Mia Spangler (Floyd County) 15-11.00.
Other top 8 locals — Long Jump: 4. Amyah Bolar (Appomattox) 15-08.50, 7. Nadiyah Abdussalaam (Appomattox) 15-03.00.
THURSDAY'S EVENTS
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Class 1/2 state championships at Liberty Indoor Track Complex, 10:30 a.m.