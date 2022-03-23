Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, March 23

BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 4 all-state teams
First team: Alphonzo Billups (Varina), George Beale (King's Fork), O'Maundre Harris (E.C. Glass), Xavier Brown (Jamestown), Kennard Wyche, Jr. (Varina), Brendan Boyers (Loudoun County), Ben Hall (Loudoun Valley), Josh Sime (Western Albemarle).
Second team: Samuel Brannen (King's Fork), Corey Long (Eastern View), Michael Smith (Manor), Jayden Johnson (Loudoun Valley), Jimmy Daughtrey (Loudoun County), Isaac Sumpter (Western Albemarle), Scott Mullin (Jamestown).
Player of the Year: Alphonzo Billups, Varina.
Coach of the Year: Kenneth Randolph, Varina.
Class 3 all-state teams
First team: Christopher Fields Jr. (Petersburg), Carmelo Pacheco (Spotswood), Tucker Shifflett (William Monroe), Ayrion Journette (Northside), Stark Jones (Cave Spring), Owyn Dawyot (Cave Spring), Cameron Mise (Hopewell), Bobby Gardner (Fluvanna).
Second team: Zach Diggs (Skyline), Tyheim Love (Hopwell), Kobe Edmonds (Fluvanna), Lawrence Cole (Northside), Finn Irving (Wilson Memorial), Payton Simmons (Manassas Park), Bernard Fuller Jr. (Petersburg), Jordan Leaks (Phoebus).
Player of the Year: Christopher Fields Jr., Petersburg.
Coach of the Year: Jacob Gruse, Cave Spring.
Class 2 all-state teams
First team: Tyler Nickel (East Rockingham), Dennis Parker Jr. (John Marshall), Jayson Eaton (James River), Bradley Bunch (Union), Zavion Franklin (Greensville), Steve Stinson Jr. (John Marshall), Reggie Robertson Jr. (John Marshall), Damon Thompson Jr. (John Marshall).
Second team: Jamarkell Mays (Brunswick), Xavion Walton (Greensville), David Graves (Graham), Parker Sheetz (Central-Woodstock), Jaren Purvis (Nelson County), Kaiden Swortszel (Floyd County), Gavin Cormany (Radford), Grant Williams (Marion).
Player of the Year: Tyler Nickel, East Rockingham.
Coach of the Year: Ty White, John Marshall.
Class 1 all-state teams
First team: Troy Henderson (Lancaster), Stuart Hunt (Altavista), Spencer Hamilton (Parry McCluer), Connor Lane (Twin Springs), Tyson Henderson (Lancaster), Siler Watson (Fort Chiswell), Ethan Millirons (Auburn), Bennett Bowers (Buffalo Gap).
Second team: Cade McCulloch (West Point), Brandon Washington (Washington & Lee), Russell Thompson (William Campbell), Mason Ramey (Rappahannock County), Kolier Pruett (Narrows), Cole Rolen (Northwood), Aiden Lowe (Honaker), Ethan Chavez (Rye Cove).
Player of the Year: Spencer Hamilton, Parry McCluer.
Coach of the Year: Terry Millirons, Auburn.
Virginia Independent Schools all-state teams
Division II
First team: Maliq Brown (Blue Ridge), Isaiah Abraham (Highland), Walker Andrews (Virginia Episcopal), Austin Ball (Miller School), Curtis Blair III (Steward School), Cam Cole (Highland), Houston Emory (Blue Ridge), Chris Brown (Peninsula Catholic), Jack Vander Woude (Seton School).
Second team: Eli DeLaurier (Miller School), Jaden Freeman (Nansemond-Suffolk), Camren Gregory (Steward), Patrick Ngongba (Highland), Devin Walker (Blue Ridge).
Player of the Year: Maliq Brown, Blue Ridge
Coach of the Year: Cade Lemcke, Blue Ridge.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 4 all-state teams
First team: Yasmine Brown (King's Fork), Avery O'Roke (Millbrook), Keslyn Secrist (Pulaski County), Faith Henderson (Powhatan), Jayla Hearp (Smithfield), Sylvie Jackson (Louisa County), Yvonne Lee (Broad Run), Kennidi Rooks (Millbrook).
Second team: AJ Richardson (Manor), Logan Nuckols (Patrick Henry-Ashland), Niyah Gaston (King's Fork), Kennedy Harris (Hampton), Olivia McGhee (Louisa County), Cyriah Lee-Griffin (King's Fork), Trinity Washington (Eastern View), Jordyn Wright-Goode (E.C. Glass).
Player of the Year: Yasmine Brown, King's Fork.
Coach of the Year: Maurice Fofano, King's Fork.
Class 2 all-state teams
First team: Emilee Weakley (Luray), Emmah McAmis (Central-Wise), Jaedyn Cook (John Marshall), Laney Cline (Radford), Hailey Sutherland (Ridgeview), Jaidyn McClung (Luray), Macey Mullins (Gate City), Alexandria Harrison (Brunswick).
Second team: Brooklyn Fraizer (Ridgeview), Ellie Brumback (Clarke County), Amber Kimberlin (Marion), MiAngel Harris (John Marshall), Destiny Harmon (Floyd County), Macyn Cash (Alleghany), Lexi Ervin (Gate City).
Player of the Year: Emilee Weakley, Luray.
Coach of the Year: Robin Dotson, Central-Wise.
Class 1 all-state teams
First team: Katie Claytor (Parry McCluer), Lakin Burke (Thomas Walker), Kylie Vance (Honaker), Candace Slaw (Rappahannock), Tori Atkins (Rappahannock County), Allyson Martin (Auburn), Anna Claytor (Parry McCluer), Hailey Patel (George Wythe-Wytheville).
Second team: Azzy Hammons (Eastside), Mackenzie Sacra (Riverheads), Joice Small (Mathews), Macy Chapman (West Point), Hannah Huffman (Auburn), Haylee Moore (Twin Valley), Madison Looney (Grundy), Kourniya White (Sussex Central).
Player of the Year: Katie Claytor, Parry McCluer
Coach of the Year: Misty Miller, Honaker.
Virginia Independent Schools all-state teams
Division II
First team: Presleigh Braxton (Miller School), Elana Bertrand (Highland), Sasha Brody (Virginia Episcopal), Alary Bell (Miller), Sanai Green (Steward School), Brooklyn Ingram (Miller), Delaney Poindexter (Covenant), Cammy Reid (Nansemond-Suffolk), Taylor Thomas (Fredericksburg Christian).
Second team: Maren Council (Nansemond-Suffolk), Elisabeth Dunch (Oakcrest), Gates Fox (Steward), Makayla Hargrove (Covenant), Alex Warren (Hampton Roads).
Player of the Year: Presleigh Braxton, Miller School.
Coach of the Year: Caroline Wilke, Covenant.
Division III
First team: Joi Williams (Virginia Academy), Jailyn Alston (Virginia Academy), Brooklyn Finnerty (Timberlake Christian), Zaria Gaskins (Christ Chapel), Aubrey Greenmun (Grace Christian-Staunton), Nicole Hagopian (Walsingham), Kate Oliver (Trinity School-Meadowview), Keyarah Rainy (Christ Chapel), Caiyiah Smith (Virginia Academy).
Second team: Sarah Oduro (Virginia Academy), Caroline Slate (Southampton), Mikayla Teifer (StonBridge), Brooke Thompson (StoneBridge), Julia Wilson (Walsingham).
Player of the Year: Joi Williams, Virginia Academy.
Coach of the Year: Walter Hamilton, Virginia Academy.
OTHER SCORE
Boys Tennis: Staunton River 7, Bassett 2 (Tuesday's result)
THURSDAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
Westover Christian at Timberlake Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Heritage at Randolph-Henry, 5 p.m.
James River (Buchanan) at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
Charlottesville at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Charlottesville at E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Western Albemarle, 6 p.m.
Rustburg at Randolph-Henry, 6 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Liberty at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Heritage, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Timberlake Christian at Westover Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Brookville at Altavista, 5 p.m.
South West Virginia Homeschool at New Covenant, 6 p.m.
Lord Botetourt at E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.
Appomattox at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Blacksburg at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Jefferson Forest at Blacksburg, 7:15 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Liberty at Liberty Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Brookville at E.C. Glass, 5 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
E.C. Glass at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Liberty, 4:30 p.m.
Lord Botetourt at E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.