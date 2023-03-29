BASEBALL

Dogwood District

Altavista 7, Gretna 0

Altavista;202;010;2;—;7;9;2

Gretna;000;000;0;—;0;0;4

WP: Nekhi Robinson. LP: Evan Adams.HR: Inge solo shot to left with one out in top of first inning.

Highlights: Altavista — Robinson and Inge combined on a no-hitter (Robinson started, 4 IP, 3 BB, 6 Ks; Inge 3 IP, 2 BB, 8 Ks) Inge 3-3, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Robinson 1-3, R; Shane McCorkle 2-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, R; Colby Haskins 2 R; Brady Chewning 2-4, 2 RBIs; Gretna — Jackson Moore 0-0, 3 BB; Adams 5.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 8 Ks.

Records: Altavista 4-4, 1-1 Dogwood. Gretna 1-8, 0-2 Dogwood.

Appomattox 11, Chatham 1 (5 innings)

Chatham;001;00;—;1;1;0

Appomattox;313;4x;—;11;11;1

WP: Wyatt Sisk. LP: Alex Van Pelt.

Highlights: Chatham — Payton Daniel 1-2, R. Appomattox — Sisk CG, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 Ks (1-3, 3B, RBI); Trey Shrock 3-3, 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Nate Dillon 2-2, 3B, 3 RBIs, R; Kyle Davis 1-2, 2B, 2 R.

Records: Chatham 3-1, 1-1 Dogwood. Appomattox 5-1, 3-0 Dogwood.

Nelson 12, Dan River 2 (5 innings)

Dan River;000;20;—;2;3;3

Nelson;208;2x;—;12;9;4

WP: Kevin Knight. LP: Noah Abercrombie.

Highlights: Dan River — Tilden Garland 1-2; Luke Ewing 1-3, 2B, R; Austin Pritchett 1-2; Abercrombie 2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 3 Ks. Nelson — Mike Fitzgerald 3-3, 3B, 4 RBIs; Landon Thacker 2-4, RBI, R; George Knight 2 RBIs, R; K. Knight 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 Ks (2-2, 2 RBIs, R).

Records: Dan River 1-4, 0-1 Dogwood. Nelson 3-4, 1-2 Dogwood.

Seminole District

Liberty Christian 11, Rustburg 1 (5 innings)

Rustburg;000;10;—;1;3;1

LCA;330;41;—;11;12;0

At Bank of the James Stadium

WP: Ben Blair. LP: Jackson Hall.

Highlights: Rustburg — Hunter Carlson 1-2; Aldon Epperson 1-2; Evan Martin 1-2, RBI. Liberty Christian — Lane Duff 3-3, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Bryce Torres 2-3, 3B, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Matt Vine 1-3, 2 RBIs; Danny Demoss 1-3, 2B, R; Blair 4.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R/ER 1 BB, 10 Ks (1-3, RBI, R).

Records: Rustburg 1-5, 0-1 Seminole. Liberty Christian 3-0, 1-0 Seminole.

Amherst 22, Liberty 0 (5 innings)

Amherst;(13)90;00;—;22;14;1

Liberty;000;00;—;0;2;5

At Bank of the James Stadium

WP: Jeremiah Davis. LP: Nicholas Krantz.

Highlights: Amherst — Dalton Wentz 0-1, 4 BB, RBI, 3 R; Christian Harris 2-3, 2B, 3 RBIs, 3 R; Christopher Knight 2-5, 2B, 2 RBIs, R; Hunter Welch 3-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Blake Mays 4-4, RBI, 2 R; J. Davis 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 4 Ks (1-3, 3B, 2 RBIs, 2 R). Liberty — Isaiah Bobbitt 1-2; Adam Overstreet 1-3 (1 IP in relief).

Records: Amherst 5-0, 1-0 Seminole. Liberty 0-7, 0-1 Seminole.

Non-District

William Campbell 9, Brookville 0

Brookville;000;000;0;—;0;2;4

Campbell;410;220;x;—;9;10;2

WP: Tyler Mason. LP: Dylan Hobbs.

Highlights: Brookville — Cody Bowling 1-3; Henry Simmons 1-3. William Campbell —Mason CG, 2 H, 2 BB, 16 Ks (3-3, 2B, RBI, 4 R); Hunter Crews 2-4, 2B, RBI, R; Rakell Yuille 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, R; Dylan Nelson 2-4, RBI.

Records: Brookville 3-3. William Campbell 3-3.

Randolph-Henry 10, Heritage 2

Heritage;000;200;0;—;2;6;1

Randolph-Henry;500;005;x;—;10;6;0

WP: Brayson Arrington. LP: Nate Cash.

Highlights: Heritage — Nate Cash 2-4; Lucas Nelson 1-3, 2B; Jaylen Armistead 1-3, 2B, R; Caden Godsie 2-4, 2B, RBI, R. Randolph-Henry — Arrington 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R/ER, 3 BB, 7 Ks (1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs, R); Camden Tucker 1-2, 2 RBIs, R; Kevin Earnes 2-3 2 RBIs; Lucas Skelton 2 RBIs, 2 R.

Records: Heritage 0-7. Randolph-Henry 5-1.

Virginia Independent Schools

Virginia Episcopal 22, Roanoke Catholic 1 (5 innings)

VES;566;50;—;22;12;0

RC;100;00;—;1;3;6

WP: John Waterworth. LP: Aries Oliver.

Highlights: Virginia Episcopal — Charlie Felmlee 0-1, 5 BB, RBI, 4 R; Jed Howard 3-4, 3B, 3 RBIs, 3 R; Sam Hurt 2-4, 4 RBIs, 3 R; Wil Baggett 1-1, 2B, 2 RBIs; Campbell Howard 2-2, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Waterworth CG, 3 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 12 Ks (1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 R). Roanoke Catholic — Preston Clark 1-2, R (0.2 IP in relief); Caleb Deeds 1-2 (0.2 IP in relief); Oliver 1-2 (started at P).

Records: Virginia Episcopal 4-2. Roanoke Catholic 3-5.

SOFTBALL

Dogwood District

Appomattox 4, Chatham 2 (9 innings)

Appomattox;001;000;102;—;4;5;2

Chatham;002;000;000;—;2;1;1

WP: Bree Carrico. LP: Cora Liggon.

Highlights: Appomattox — Carrington Moore 2-4, 2 2B, RBI, R; Kenadee McCullough 0-1, BB, 2 RBIs, R; Bailey Hamilton 1-4; Emily Purcell 0-2, BB, RBI; Myah Kelso 1-3, R; Carrico 2.2 IP in relief, 1 H, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 7 Ks (1-2, R). Chatham — Heidi Tosh 1-4, 2B.

Records: Appomattox 5-1, 3-0 Dogwood. Chatham 3-1, 2-0 Dogwood.

Nelson 1, Dan River 0

Nelson;001;000;0;—;1;11;3

Dan River;000;000;0;—;0;1;0

WP: Ambrye Taylor. LP: Ashlyn Chappell.

Highlights: Nelson — Taylor CG shutout, 1 H, 0 BB, 14 Ks (3-4); Ansley Jenkins 2-4; Madison Casey 2-3. Dan River — Grayson Snead 1-3; Chappell CG, 1 BB, 3 Ks.

Records: Nelson 3-4, 1-2 Dogwood. Dan River 2-4, 0-1 Dogwood.

Gretna 10, Altavista 7

Gretna;045;001;0;—;10;8;4

Altavista;023;100;1;—;7;7;5

WP: Alyssa Keesee. LP: Alissa Gonzalez. HR: Bre Crozier (ACS) leadoff to center in bottom of third inning.

Highlights: Gretna — Hailey Walker 3-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R; Hailey Owen 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Brooklyn Layne 1-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Keesee CG, 7 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 11 Ks (2-3, 2B, RBI, R). Altavista — Gonzalez 1-4, 2B, RBI, R (5 IP in relief); Crozier 2-4, HR, RBI, R; Emma Andrews 2-4, RBI; Kaycie Puryear RBI.

Records: Gretna 1-5, 1-1 Dogwood. Altavista 2-6, 0-2 Dogwood.

Non-District

Staunton River 7, Liberty 1

Liberty;000;000;1;—;1;8;3

Staunton River;100;051;x;—;7;10;2

WP: Emily Wood. LP: Kady Gordon.

Highlights: Liberty — Brook Nester 2-2, 2B, R; Gordon 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 Ks (1-4, 2B, RBI). Staunton River — Wood CG, 8 H, 1 R/ER, 3 BB, 8 Ks (3-4, 2 R); Payton Phillips 2-4, 2B, 2 R; Allie Davidson 3-3, 2B, 4 RBIs, R; Payton Evans 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R.

Records: Liberty 0-5. Staunton River 7-0.

Brookville 15, William Campbell 5 (5 innings)

Wm. Campbell;400;01;—;5;8;3

Brookville;460;14;—;15;7;0

WP: Riley Smith. LP: Lilly Puckette. HR: Laila Hamlett (WC) to center with one on, one out in top of first inning.

Highlights: William Campbell — Hamlett 1-2, HR, 2 RBIs, R; Shakia Braxton 3-3, 2B, 3 RBIs, R; Arnesia Dews 1-3, 2B; Estella Short 1-2, 2B; Puckette 2-3, 2B, 2 R (1.2 IP). Brookville — Addison Wray 1-2, 2B, RBI, R; Karsyn Hudnall 0-2, SF, 2 BB, 3 RBIs; Ashley Ferguson 1-3, 3 RBIs, R; Addison Bond 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Kimmie Padgett 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Smith 3 IP in relief, 4 H, 1 R/ER, 0 BB, 2 Ks (R).

Records: William Campbell 1-5. Brookville 4-2.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 112, Jefferson Forest 107, Brookville 74, LCA 69

At E.C. Glass

First-place finishers — 100 Dash: Zamavion Jones (ECG) 10.96; 200 Dash: Zamavion Jones (ECG) 22.32; 400 Dash: Jeb Moon (LCA) 51.46; 800 Run: Jacob White (JF) 2:08.01; 1,600 Run: Andrew Johnson (JF) 4:50.15; 100 Hurdles: Sam O'Regan (LCA) 16.26; 300 Hurdles: Najee Ford (ECG) 45.31; 4x100 Relay: E.C. Glass (Amartazis Johnson, Christopher Wood, Devon Kopstein, Zion Morgan) 48.41; 4x400 Relay: E.C. Glass (Elizha Carthens, Za'onn Witcher, Jaylen Graves, Triston Clark) 4:39.53; High Jump: Dalton Nesseltotte (LCA) 6-00; Long Jump: Larry Waters (ECG) 21-02.75; Triple Jump: Larry Waters (ECG) 42-07.50; Shot Put: Alonza Mitchell (ECG) 43-03.50; Discus: Dennis Glover (ECG) 111-03.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 143, Jefferson Forest 99, Brookville 95, LCA 56

At E.C. Glass

First-place finishers — 100 Dash: Kaelon Tucker (BHS) 12.70; 200 Dash: Brooklyn Jenkins (LCA) 26.67; 400 Dash: Imani Booker (BHS) 1:02.65; 800 Run: Alexis Plaster (JF) 2:43.90; 1,600 Run: Alexis Plaster (JF) 5:48.15; 100 Hurdles: Kona Moore (LCA) 16.20; 300 Hurdles: Stacia Lewis (ECG) 1:02.81; 4x100 Relay: E.C. Glass (Jakiyah Patterson, H'Niyah Phillips, Barbara Jenkins, Aniyah Richerson) 57.12; 4x400 Relay: E.C. Glass (Chanen Wilson, Daijamere Broggin, Gamyaa Slaughter, Heaven Harrington) 5:05.42; High Jump: Stacia Lewis (ECG) 4-04; Long Jump: Kona Moore (LCA) 16-01.50; Triple Jump: none; Shot Put: Sonyae Gilbert (ECG) 31-03.00; Discus: Sonyae Gilbert (ECG) 97-04.

THURSDAY'S EVENTS

BOYS LACROSSE

Jefferson Forest at New Covenant, 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

LCA at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Amherst, 4:30 p.m.

Liberty at E.C. Glass, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Rustburg at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Liberty, 4:30 p.m.

Amherst at Jefferson Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Brookville at LCA, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Amherst, Liberty, Rustburg at Heritage, 5 p.m.

Gretna, Chatham, Galileo at Dan River, 5 p.m.

Altavista, Appomattox, William Campbell at Nelson, 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Rustburg at Heritage, 6 p.m.

Brookville at LCA, 7 p.m.

Liberty at E.C. Glass (City Stadium), 7:30 p.m.

Amherst at Jefferson Forest, 7:30 p.m.