BASEBALL

Seminole District

Brookville 11, Liberty 1 (5 innings)

Liberty;000;10;—;1;5;3

Brookville;030;53;—;11;8;2

WP: Noah Wood. LP: Ethan Russell.

Highlights: Liberty — Parker Holdren 2-3, 2B (1 IP); Ethan Russell 1-2 (3 IP); Christian Kittrell 1-2 (2/3 IP). Brookville — Mason Coleman 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Ryne Glass 1-1, 2B, 3R; Riley Hawkins 1-3, 2 RBIs; Noah Wood CG 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB 4 Ks (2-3, RBI, R).

Records: Liberty 1-15, 1-9 Seminole. Brookville 6-11, 5-7.

Jefferson Forest 11, Heritage 0

JF;204;110;3;—;11;11;1

Heritage;000;000;0;—;0;1;5

Tuesday's result

WP: Connor Lane. LP: Landon Ross.

Highlights: Jefferson FOrset — Connor Lane 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 10 Ks; Adam Massie 2-4, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Nate Pyle 3-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Breckin Nace 3-3, 3 RBIs; Michael Rowlands 2-5, R; Drew Lucy 1-4, 2 R. Heritage — Nate Cash 1-3, 2B.

Records: Jefferson Forest 11-5, 6-4 Seminole. Heritage 3-13, 3-7.

Dogwood District

Appomattox 4, Nelson 1

Appomattox;010;011;1;—;4;9;1

Nelson;010;000;0;—;1;5;3

WP: Kyle Davis. LP: Mike Fitzgerald. S: Alex Caruso.

Highlights: Appomattox — Kyle Davis 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 2 Ks; Alex Caruso 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 Ks (2-4, R); Micah Wilson 2-3, R; Zach Busa 1-3, 2B, RBI; D. Hackett 1-3, RBI; Nate Dillon 1-2, SB, RBI; Trey Shrock 1-4, R. Nelson — Mike Fitzgerald 7 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 Ks; Ty Mauer 2-3, 2B, SB; James Allen 1-2, R; Kevin Knight 1-3; George Knight 1-3, RBI.

Records: Appomattox 12-4, 8-2 Dogwood. Nelson 9-7, 4-4.

Chatham 8, William Campbell 4 (5 innings)

Chatham;003;20;—;5;8;2

Wm. Campbell;004;00;—;4;2;2

Game 1 of 2

WP: Alex Van Pelt. LP: Tyler Mason.

Highlights: Chatham — Alex Van Pelt 2 2/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB. 4 Ks; Cody Walden 2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K; Jake Moore 2-4, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R; Caleb Cassell 2-3, RBI. William Campbell — Tyler Mason 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, SB; Hunter Crews 1-2, R; Landon Elder 0-2, sac fly, RBI.

Records: William Campbell 8-6, 6-2 Dogwood. Chatham 12-2, 7-1.

Chatham 6, William Campbell 0 (5 innings)

Wm. Campbell;000;00;—;0;2;1

Chatham;150;00;—;6;5;0

Game 2 of 2

WP: Alex Van Pelt. LP: Brian Trent.

Highlights: William Campbell — Tyler Mason 2-2, 3B. Chatham — Alex Van Pelt 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 Ks; Kennon Lewis 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Carrington Aaron 1-1, 2 RBIs.

Records: William Campbell 8-7, 6-3 Dogwood. Chatham 13-2, 8-1.

Dan River 12, Gretna 2 (5 innings)

Gretna;002;00;—;2;6;4

Dan River;105;33;—;12;14;3

WP: Colin Brooks. LP: Nathan Dalton.

Highlights: Gretna — Alex Adams 1-3; Nathan Dalton 1-3, RBI; Jackson Moore 1-3, RBI; Evan Adams 1-2; Melvin Wooden 1-2; Jacob Shelton 1-2. Dan River — Noah Abercrombie 3-3, 2B, RBI, 4 R; Luke Ewing 3-4, 2B, 3 RBIs; Colin Brooks 2-3, 3 RBIs (5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 Ks.

Records: Gretna 1-15, 0-9 Dogwood. Dan River 6-10, 3-5.

SOFTBALL

Dogwood District

Appomattox 10, Nelson 2

Nelson;002;000;0;—;2;4;4

Appomattox;201;502;x;—;10;14;0

WP: Paisley Mann. LP: Ambrye Taylor. HR: Ambrye Taylor (N) to left with one on in top of third inning.

Highlights: Nelson — Ambrye Taylor 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs; Kaileigh Critzer 1-3, R; Madison Nuckols 1-3. Appomattox — Aubrey Fulcher 2-3, 2 R; Paisley Mann 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 11 Ks (3-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, SB); Carrington Moore 3-42 RBIs; Bree Carrico 3 IP, 4 H, 2 R/ER, 0 BB, 7 Ks.

Records: Nelson 9-7, 4-4 Dogwood. Appomattox 17-1, 10-0.

Non-district

Staunton River 3, Jefferson Forest 2

Jefferson Forest;000;020;0;—;2;4;2

Staunton River;012;000;x;—;3;4;3

WP: Emily Wood. LP: Amelia Long.

Highlights: Jefferson Forest — Amelia Long 3 2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K; Hailee Fortune 2-2, 2B, R, SB; Katie Kidd 1-4; Lauren Smith 1-4. Staunton River — Emily Wood 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 Ks; Payton Evans 2-3, 2B, RBI; Kaylee Maxfield 1-3; Haley Goode 1-2. Payton Phillips 0-1, 2 SB, R; Allie Davidson 0-2, sac fly, RBI.

Records: Staunton River 16-3. Jefferson Forest 8-8.

Chatham 8, William Campbell 3 (5 innings)

Chatham;023;12;—;8;7;1

Wm. Campbell;102;00;—;3;4;2

Game 1 of 2

WP: Cora Liggon. LP: Peighton Francis. HR: Cora Liggon (C) solo to center in top of second inning; Lily Puckette (WC) to center with one on in bottom of third.

Highlights: Chatham — N. Emerson 2-3, 2B, RBI, 3 R; Sydney Scarce 1-3, 3B, 2 RBIs; Cora Liggon 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R/ER, 0 BB, 10 Ks (1-2, HR, 2 R). William Campbell — Lily Puckette 1-3, HR, 2 RBIs; Peighton Francis 1-3, R; Shakia Braxton 1-2, RBI; MiNiya Hancock 1-2.

Records: William Campbell 4-10, 3-5 Dogwood. Chatham 9-5, 6-2.

Chatham 9, William Campbell 3 (5 innings)

Chatham;150;12;—;9;11;1

Wm. Campbell;111;00;—;3;8;1

Game 2 of 2

WP: Trinity Custer. LP: Estella Short. HR: Laila Hamlett (WC) solo to left in bottom of second inning; Cora Liggon (C) solo to right in top of fourth.

Highlights: Chatham — Sydney Scarce 3-4. RBI, 2 R; Anna Whitlow 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Heidi Tosh 2-3, 3B, RBI; Cora Liggon 2-3, HR, 2 R. William Campbell — Arnesia Dews 2-2, 2B; Peighton Francis 2-3, R; Estella Short 1-2, RBI; Laila Hamlett 1-2, HR.

Records: William Campbell 4-11, 3-6 Dogwood. Chatham 10-5, 7-2.

Blue Ridge District

Staunton River 14, William Fleming 0 (5 innings)

Staunton River;932;00;—;14;7;0

Wm. Fleming;000;00;—;0;1;0

Tuesday's result

WP: Sawyer Tolley. LP: Brooklyn Hurt.

Highlights: Staunton River — Sawyer Tolley 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 Ks; C. Overstreet 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 Ks (1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 R); Cara Martin 3-3, 2B, RBI, 3 R, 2 SB; Hannah Frink 1-2, RBI, 2 R, 2 SB; Kaylee Maxfield 1-2, RBI, 2 R. William Fleming — Aysia Shortt 1-2.

Records: Staunton River 15-3, 7-2 Blue Ridge. William Fleming 0-17, 0-8.

BOYS SOCCER

Seminole District

E.C Glass 4, Rustburg 1

E.C. Glass;3;1;—;4

Rustburg;0;1;—;1

Wednesday's conclusion of Monday's game

Scoring: Ivan Viloria (ECG) assisted by Dylan Palys, 17:00; Carson Kavanaugh (ECG) assisted by Mac Webb, 26:00; Dylan Palys (ECG) assisted by Charlie Webb, 39:00; Derek O'Shaughnessy (Rustburg) unassisted, 57:00; Jonathan Wood (ECG) unassisted, 79:00.

Saves: Jack Dawson (ECG) 4. Justin Youngblood (R) 7, Michael Osal (R) 7.

Note: E.C. Glass led 2-0 when play was suspended Monday due to inclement weather in the 28th minute of play.

Records: E.C. Glass 9-4, 8-3 Seminole. Rustburg 2-11, 0-11.

Appomattox 5, Dan River 2

Scoring: Appomattox — Corey Williams 3 goals; Charlie Drinkard 1 goal; Martin Alexander 1 goal.

Records: Appomattox 10-2-1, 7-0 Dogwood.

BOYS TENNIS

Seminole District

Brookville 5, Amherst 4

At Amherst

Singles: Jacob Tasker (A) d. Simon Emery 8-1; Jack Pitts (A) d. Gavin Satterfield 8-1; Andrew Schages (B) d. Seth Johnson 9-7; Carter Arthur (B) d. Sawyer Berry 8-1; Cayden Garbee (B) d. Ashton Bryant 8-4; Jeremiah Bruce (B) d. Noah Saechao 8-5.

Doubles: Tasker/Johnson (A) d. Emery/Satterfield 8-6; Pitts/Berry (A) d. Schages/Arthur 8-5; Garbee/Bruce (B) d. Bryant/Saechaeo 8-4.

Records: Brookville 2-10, 2-10 Seminole. Amherst 3-7, 3-7.

Liberty Christian 9, Heritage 0

At LCA

Singles: Bennet Mowry d. Sean Kim 8-2; Jon Hoover d. Zachary De La Fuente 8-3; Landon Bivens d. Ethan Malone 8-2; Hudson Brooks d. Morgan Thompson 8-1; Hawkins Glenn d. Alex Stickle 8-4; Andrew Seipp won by forfeit.

Doubles: B. Mowry/Bivens d. Kim/De La Fuente 8-1; Hoover/Brooks (LCA) d. Malone/Thompson 8-1; Glenn/Seipp (LCA) won by forfeit.

Records: Liberty Christian 10-0, 9-0 Seminole. Heritage 6-7, 5-6.

Blue Ridge Athletic Conference Semifinals

Covenant 6, Virginia Episcopal 0

At Boar’s Head Resort

Singles: Cooper Weiss d. Connor Claiborne 10-0; Tomas Chao d. Thomas Hogshead 10-1; Dalton Weiss d. Jim Smith 10-1; Robert McClellan d. George Shull 10-0; Will Bonistalli d. Jackson Bauer 10-0; Neil Nethula d. Brian Kwon 10-1.

Records: Virginia Episcopal 6-7.

GIRLS TENNIS

Seminole District

Liberty Christian 9, Heritage 0

At Heritage

Singles: Abby Anderson d. Malia Manning 8-2; Lilly Anderson d. Faith Jacob 8-0; Carolina Curtis d. Kiera Riddle 8-1; Lauren Hartless d. Jenny Zhang 9-8; Ashley Pantana d. Lynzie Claros 8-0; Anna Moody d. Macy Neal 8-0.

Doubles: A. Anderson/L. Anderson d. Manning/Jacob 8-0; Curtis/Moody d. Riddle/Claros 8-0; Hartless/Pantana d. Zhang/Neal 8-3.

Records: Liberty Christian 9-3, 8-2 Seminole. Heritage 5-9, 5-7.

OTHER SCORES

BASEBALL

VACA State Quarterfinals: Temple Christian 16, Timberlake Christian 14

SOFTBALL

Dan River 14, Gretna 1

BOYS SOCCER

Brookville 3, Liberty 1

Galileo Magnet 7, Altavista 1

Nelson 3, Chatham 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Chatham 5, Nelson 3

Appomattox 8, Dan River 0

Liberty Christian 6, Heritage 0

Blacksburg 2, E.C. Glass 1

VACA State Quarterfinals: Timberlake Christian 6, Faith Christian (Roanoke) 0

BRAC Semifinals: Covenant 5, New Covenant 0

THURSDAY’S EVENTS

BASEBALL

North Cross at Virginia Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.

Staunton River at Franklin County, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Brookville at Bassett, 5 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Liberty Christian at Amherst, 7 p.m.

Brookville at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

Staunton River vs. Franklin County, at Ferrum College, 7 p.m.

Rustburg at Jefferson Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Heritage at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Liberty Christian at Amherst, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Christiansburg at E.C. Glass, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Christiansburg at E.C. Glass, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Jefferson Forest at Liberty, 4:30 p.m.

Amherst at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Liberty Christian, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Heritage at Amherst, 4:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at E.C. Glass, 4:30 p.m.

Liberty at Jefferson Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Brookville at Rustburg, 4:30 p.m.

Nelson at Altavista, 5 p.m.

Appomattox at William Campbell, 5 p.m.