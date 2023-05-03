BASEBALL
Seminole District
Liberty Christian 11, Brookville 0 (6 innings)
LCA;220;304;—;11;12;1
BHS;000;000;—;0;0;6
WP: Ben Blair. LP: Nick Agee.
Highlights: LCA — Ben Blair no-hitter, 6 IP, 0 BB, 14 Ks; 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs); Braden Weaver 2-4, 3B, 3 RBIs; Lane Duff 2-5, 2 R; Landon Owen 3-4, RBI, R; Boston Torres 1-4, 2B, RBI, R. Brookville — Nick Agee 5 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3Ks; Nathan Deaton lone BHS runner to reach on 1-out error in bottom of 1st inning.
Records: Liberty Christian 12-0, 9-0 Seminole. Brookville 4-10, 2-6.
Dogwood District
Altavista 13, Gretna 3 (6 innings)
Gretna;030;000;—;3;1;7
Altavista;225;004;—;13;12;3
WP: Nehki Robinson. LP: Evan Adams.
Highlights: Gretna — Haden Moon 1-3. Altavista — Nehki Robinson 4 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 Ks (1-3); Shane McCorkle 2 IP, 0 H, 0 , 0 BB, 4 Ks (2-4, 2 2B, RBI); Eric Nichols 2-4, 3 RBIs, 3 SB; Xavier Brumfield 2-4, 2 RBIs, 3 R, SB; Evan Scruggs 2-3, 3 RBIs, 2 SB.
Records: Altavista 5-8, 2-5 Dogwood. Gretna 1-12, 0-7.
Chatham 3, Appomattox 1
Appomattox;000;100;0;—;1;4;2
Chatham;100;020;x;—;3;6;0
WP: Alex Van Pelt. LP: Alex Caruso.
Highlights: Appomattox — Trey Schrock 1-1, 2B; Zach Busa 1-3, R; Evan Carwile 1-3, RBI; Alex Caruso 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 Ks. Chatham — Kennan Lewis 2-3, R; Carrington Aaron 1-3, 2B, RBI; Zander Cornell 1-2, 2 RBIs.
Records: Appomattox 9-4, 5-2 Dogwood. Chatham 7-1, 5-1.
Dan River 15, Nelson 8
Nelson;050;010;2;—;8;4;5
Dan River;104;604;x;—;15;13;3
WP: Colin Brooks. LP: Mike Fitzgerald.
Highlights: Nelson — Mike Fitzgerald 2-4, 2B, RBI; Ty Mauer 1-4, 2B, 2 R; Caleb Thompson 1-2, 2 R. Dan River — Jackson Blevins 3-4, RBI; Luke Ewing 2-4, 2B, RBI, 3 R; Colin Brooks 3-4, RBI (5 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 Ks).
Records: Nelson 8-6, 4-4 Dogwood. Dan River 5-8, 2-4.
Blue Ridge Athletic Conference
Virginia Episcopal 3, North Cross 0
Virginia Episcopal;000;020;1;—;3;6;0
North Cross;000;000;0;—;0;1;2
WP: Jed Howard. LP: Hanchen Ou.
Highlights: VES — Jed Howard 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 4 Ks (1-2, R); Campbell Howard 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 Ks (1-3, SB); Michael Shamus 2-4, 2 RBIs; Sam Hurt 1-4, 2B, RBI, SB; Charlie Felmlee 1-3, SB, R. North Cross — Hanchen Ou 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R/ER, 4 BB, 9 Ks; Austin Thomas 1-3.
Records: VES 13-6. North Cross 11-5.
SOFTBALL
Dogwood District
Appomattox 10, Chatham 0 (6 innings)
Chatham;000;000;—;0;1;3
Appomattox;015;121;—;10;12;0
WP: Paisley Mann. LP: Cora Liggon. HR: Myah Kelso (A) solo to center with one out in bottom of second inning; Bailey Hamilton (A) leadoff to center in bottom of third; Sydney Bryant (A) to left with one out in bottom of fifth; Haleigh Tweedy (A) leadoff to left in bottom of sixth that served as a walkoff in the run-ruled game.
Highlights: Appomattox — Bailey Hamilton 2-4, 2B, HR, 2 R; Aubrey Fulcher 1-3, 3B, RBI; Haleigh Tweedy 2-4, HR, 2 R; Sydney Bryant 3-3, 2B, 3B, HR, 2 RBIs, R; Paisley Mann 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 17 Ks.
Records: Appomattox 12-1, 7-0 Dogwood. Chatham 7-5, 4-2.
Gretna 8, Altavista 7
Altavista;321;001;0;—;7;9;0
Gretna;011;500;1;—;8;10;2
WP: Alyssa Keesee. LP: Gaby Green.
Highlights: Altavista — Alissa Gonzalez 2-4, 2 R; Bre Crozier 2-4, 2B, R; Bella Radford 1-4, 3 RBIs. Gretna — Hailey Walker 4-4, 2B, RBI, scored walkoff run on passed ball with two outs in bottom of seventh inning; Sophia Brooks 2-4, 2B, RBI; Alyssa Keesee 2-4.
Records: Altavista 3-10, 1-6 Dogwood. Gretna 3-9, 3-4.
BOYS SOCCER
Blue Ridge District
Staunton River 2, William Byrd 2
Staunton River;1;1;0;0;—;2
Wm. Byrd;2;0;0;0;—;2
Scoring: SRHS — Asa Flowers assisted by Solomon Hines; Andy Torres unassisted.
Saves: SRHS — Nate Martin 6.
Records: Staunton River 4-7-1.
THURSDAY'S EVENTS
SOFTBALL
Liberty at Franklin County, 5 p.m.
United Christian at Temple Christian, 5 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Jefferson Forest, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
LCA at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Rustburg at Amherst, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
VES at New Covenant, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Liberty at LCA, 4:30 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.
New Covenant at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
LCA at Liberty, 4:30 p.m.
Brookville at Amherst, 4:30 p.m.
Rustburg at E.C. Glass, 4:30 p.m.
Heritage at Jefferson Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Appomattox at Altavista, 5 p.m.
William Campbell at Nelson, 5 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Liberty at William Fleming Invite, 4 p.m.
Altavista, Gretna, Nelson at Galileo Magnet, 4 p.m.
Gretna, Dan River, Bassett at Tunstall, 4:30 p.m.
Chatham, Dan River, William Campbell at Appomattox, 5 p.m.
Staunton River, Liberty at William Fleming Cosmo, 5 p.m.