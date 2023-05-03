BASEBALL

Seminole District

Liberty Christian 11, Brookville 0 (6 innings)

Dogwood District

Altavista 13, Gretna 3 (6 innings)

Chatham 3, Appomattox 1

Dan River 15, Nelson 8

Blue Ridge Athletic Conference

Virginia Episcopal 3, North Cross 0

SOFTBALL

Dogwood District

Appomattox 10, Chatham 0 (6 innings)

WP: Paisley Mann. LP: Cora Liggon. HR: Myah Kelso (A) solo to center with one out in bottom of second inning; Bailey Hamilton (A) leadoff to center in bottom of third; Sydney Bryant (A) to left with one out in bottom of fifth; Haleigh Tweedy (A) leadoff to left in bottom of sixth that served as a walkoff in the run-ruled game.