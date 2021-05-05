Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, May 5

BASEBALL
Dogwood District
Appomattox 9, Gretna 0
Gretna;000;000;0;—;0;2;6
Appomattox;302;220;0;—;9;7;2
WP: Wyatt Sisk. LP: Nick Higgins.
Highlights: ACHS —Alex Caruso 2-3, 2B, RBI; Hunter Garrett 2-2, 2B; Sisk 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 Ks; Camron Smith 1 IP, 0 H, 3 Ks; Jake Maner 1 IP, 0 H, 1 K; Colten O'Brien 1-4, 2 RBIs. GHS — Higgins 1-3, 2B; Hunter Hedrick 1-2.
Records: Appomattox 2-0. Gretna 0-3.
Dan River 13, Nelson 4
Dan River;022;411;3;—;13;13;0
Nelson;022;000;0;—;4;5;7
WP: M. Porter. LP: Landen Campbell.
Highlights: DR — A. Anderson 3-5, 2 2B, 2 RBIs; M. Porter 3-4, 2 R (3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks. NC — Jack Rodgers 1-2, RBI; Colt Mauer 1-2, 2B, RBI, R; W. Willoughby 2-2, 2B.
Records: Nelson 2-1. Dan River 2-1.
SOFTBALL
Dogwood District
Chatham 20, William Campbell 0
Campbell;000;00;—;0;1;3
Chatham;250;(13)x;—;20;19;1
WP: Trinity Custer. LP: Abbie McDarris. HR: Caroline Vicks, with two on in fourth.
Highlights: WC — Miniya Hancock 1-2. CHS — Nicole Emerson 4-4, 2B, 4 RBIs; Abigail Owen 3-4, 2B, 3B, 4 RBIs; Alexandra Gauldin 3-4, 2 2B, 4 RBIs.
Records: William Campbell 0-3. Chatham 2-1.
BOYS SOCCER
Dogwood District
Appomattox 4, Galileo 0
Appomattox;2;2;—;4
Galileo;0;0;—;0
Scoring: Jamal Napier (A) 2 goals; Tye Robertson 1 goal; Stephen Zdgiebloski 1 goal.
Saves: Trey Torrence (A) 4.
Records: Appomattox 1-0.
BOYS TENNIS
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 9, Heritage 0
At E.C. Glass
Singles: Spencer Knight d. Dustin Manning 8-0; Wolfgang Ploch d. Charles Smallshaw 8-0; Sam Hite d. Morgan Thompson 8-0; Henry Scruggs d. Ethan Venters 8-0; Glass by forfeit; Glass by forfeit.
Doubles: Knight/Hite d. Manning/Smallshaw 8-0; Ploch/Scruggs d. Thompson/Venters 8-0; Glass by forfeit.
Records: Glass 4-0. Heritage 3-2.
Jefferson Forest 8, Brookville 1
At Jefferson Forest
Singles: Jack Riordan (JF) d. Jacob Dickey 8-0; Blake Hogan (JF) d. Levi Wellman 8-2; Nash Prinzbach (JF) d. Ryan Abernathy 8-0; William Jeon (JF) d. Ben Surratt 8-0; Andrew Chang (JF) d. Chris Brewer 8-1; Simon Emery (B) d. Burke Bankston 9-8 (8-6).
Doubles: Riordan/Hogan (JF) d. Dickey/Wellman 8-0; Jeon/Prinzbach (JF) d. Abernathy/Surratt 8-0; Chang/Adam Ellett (JF) d. Brewer/Emery 8-0.
Records: Jefferson Forest 3-2. Brookville 0-4.
Liberty Christian 9, Amherst 0
At LCA
Singles: Kael Swartz d. Riley Cox 8-0; Bennet Mowry d. Colson Davis 8-0; Hudson Brooks d. Nico Thomas 8-1; Jon Hoover d. Lane Terry 8-2; Kian Swartz d. Manford Campbell 8-0; Landon Bivens d. Jacob Tasker 8-3.
Doubles: Ka. Swartz/Mowry d. Cox/Davis 8-0; Ki. Swartz/Bivens d. Thomas/Terry 8-1; Brooks/Hoover d. Campbell/Ryan Marsh 8-0.
Records: LCA 3-1. Amherst 2-2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 8, Heritage 1
At Heritage
Singles: Megan Knight (ECG) d. Kyara Johnson 8-0; Cierra Yuille (HHS) d. Grayson Laughon 8-6; Mary Kennedy (ECG) d. Sophia Viloria 8-1; Elizabeth Eskridge (ECG) d. Adrianna Cook 8-5; Lilly Hall (ECG) d. Faith Jacob 8-0; Amelia Uhl (ECG) d. Malia Manning 8-0.
Doubles: Knight/Laughon (ECG) d. Johnson/Yuille 8-0; Kennedy/Eskridge (ECG) d. Viloria/Cook 8-0; Hall/Uhl (ECG) d. Jacob/Manning 8-2.
Records: E.C. Glass 4-1. Heritage 3-2.
Liberty Christian 8, Amherst 1
At Amherst
Singles: Ella Anderson (LCA) d. Kate Terry 8-0; Catherine Mowry (LCA) d. Reagan Bui 8-0; Kenzie Fritz (LCA) d. Cara Gowdy 8-0; Abby Anderson (LCA) d. Sameria Lamberth 8-0; Shayla Hoover (LCA) d. Adriana Ellis 8-0; Belle Rogers (LCA) d. Eden Hunter 8-0.
Doubles: Terry/Gowdy (A) d. Taylor Hartless/Sara Muse 8-4; Eliana Wang/Sarah Lindsay (LCA) d. Bui/Lamberth 8-2; Abigail Singleton/Sophia Carraway (LCA) d. Kyleigh Falls/Hannah Mowrey 8-2.
Records: LCA 4-0. Amherst 1-3.
BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Seminole District
Amherst 69, R.C. Glass 52, Rustburg 28, Liberty Christian 20
At Rustburg
100: Davis Lane (LCA) 11.01; 200: Kyle Kurtz (R) 24.07; 400: Will Gregory (A) 52.42; 800: Nathan Neblet (A) 2:17.00; 1,600: Dylan Myaing (ECG) 5:03.00; 300H: Isaiah Idore (A) 42.54; 4x100: Amherst 45.05; 4x400: E.C. Glass (Benjamin Barnett, Ryan Gallagher, Myaing, Brandon Pearson) 3:56.00; HJ: Andrew Burks (R) 5-04.00; LJ: Idore (A) 19-11.00; TJ: Burks (R) 37-00.00; SP: Nasir Williams (ECG) 45-01.00; DT: Malachi Perkins (ECG) 137-07.
Blue Ridge District
Lord Botetourt 85, Staunton River 58, Northside 43, William Fleming 24
At William Fleming
100: Micah Jones (WF) 11.09; 200: Jones (WF) 23.15; 400: Jacob Hodnett (LB) 52.04; 800: Kayden Ryder (SR) 2:08.35; 1,600: Carter Hudson (LB) 4:58.63; 3,200: Evan Gates (LB) 10:29.57; 110H: Jones (WF) 15.60; 300H: Dylan Knick (LB) 42.74; 4x100: Lord Botetourt 44.93; 4x400: Staunton River 3:56.70; LJ: Jones (WF) 21-10.00; TJ: Jesus Zenquis (N) 38-11.00; SP: Marcus Williams (SR) 37-01.00; DT: Cane Hornberger (SR) 112-02.
GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Seminole District
Rustburg 91, Amherst 54, E.C. Glass 31, Liberty Christian 22
At Rustburg
100: Emily Coates (R) 12.78; 200: Coates (R) 26.91; 400: Sarah Handel (ECG) 1:03.07; 800: Pate Jordan (R) 2:34.23; 1,600: Jessica Taylor (A) 6:33.45; 100H: Katlyn Smith (A) and Parker Goldstein (R) 17.52; 300H: Kate Hardie (R) 52.95; 4x400: Rustburg 4:41.00; HJ: Goldstein (R) 5-00.00; LJ: NaKayla Foster (R) 16-05.60; TJ: Kiara Smith (A) 33-11.00; SP: Kya Rucker (ECG) 33-02.00; DT: Jordyn Robbins (LCA) 88-02.
Blue Ridge District
Northside 59, Lord Botetourt 55, Staunton River 53, William Fleming 29
At William Fleming
100: Ayeshia Watson (WF) 13.55; 200: Watson (WF) 27.70; 400: Brooklyn Hornback (LB) 1:06.37; 800: Alexis Ice (SR) 2:31.09; 1,600: Ice (SR) 5:37.23; 3,200: Ella Johnston (LB) 12:57.21; 100H: Maddie Malue (LB) 17.93; 300H: Simone’ Hamlar (N) 54.03; 4x100: Northside 57.39; 4x400: Northside 4:39.17; LJ: Watson (WF) 14-09.25; TJ: Tamiyah Gates (N) 31-08.50; SP: Lilly Phillips (SR) 26-10.00; DT: Phillips (SR) 71-03.
THURSDAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
Staunton River at James River (Buchanan), 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Staunton River at Buffalo Gap, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Jefferson Forest at William Byrd, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Chatham Hall at VES, 4:30 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at William Byrd, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Heritage at Rustburg, 6 p.m.
Amherst at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Jefferson Forest at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.
Lord Botetourt at Staunton River, 4:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge at VES, 5 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Heritage at Jefferson Forest, 4:30 p.m.
OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Appomattox, Chatham, Galileo at William Campbell, 5 p.m.
Dan River, Gretna, Nelson at Altavista, 5 p.m.