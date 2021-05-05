 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, May 5
0 comments
agate

Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, May 5

  • 0

BASEBALL

Dogwood District

Appomattox 9, Gretna 0

Gretna;000;000;0;—;0;2;6

Appomattox;302;220;0;—;9;7;2

WP: Wyatt Sisk. LP: Nick Higgins. 

Highlights: ACHS —Alex Caruso 2-3, 2B, RBI; Hunter Garrett 2-2, 2B; Sisk 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 Ks; Camron Smith 1 IP, 0 H, 3 Ks; Jake Maner 1 IP, 0 H, 1 K; Colten O'Brien 1-4, 2 RBIs. GHS — Higgins 1-3, 2B; Hunter Hedrick 1-2. 

Records: Appomattox 2-0. Gretna 0-3. 

Dan River 13, Nelson 4

Dan River;022;411;3;—;13;13;0

Nelson;022;000;0;—;4;5;7

WP: M. Porter. LP: Landen Campbell. 

Highlights: DR — A. Anderson 3-5, 2 2B, 2 RBIs; M. Porter 3-4, 2 R (3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks. NC — Jack Rodgers 1-2, RBI; Colt Mauer 1-2, 2B, RBI, R; W. Willoughby 2-2, 2B. 

Records: Nelson 2-1. Dan River 2-1. 

SOFTBALL

Dogwood District

Chatham 20, William Campbell 0

Campbell;000;00;—;0;1;3

Chatham;250;(13)x;—;20;19;1

WP: Trinity Custer. LP: Abbie McDarris. HR: Caroline Vicks, with two on in fourth. 

Highlights: WC — Miniya Hancock 1-2. CHS — Nicole Emerson 4-4, 2B, 4 RBIs; Abigail Owen 3-4, 2B, 3B, 4 RBIs; Alexandra Gauldin 3-4, 2 2B, 4 RBIs. 

Records: William Campbell 0-3. Chatham 2-1. 

BOYS SOCCER

Dogwood District

Appomattox 4, Galileo 0

Appomattox;2;2;—;4

Galileo;0;0;—;0

Scoring: Jamal Napier (A) 2 goals; Tye Robertson 1 goal; Stephen Zdgiebloski 1 goal. 

Saves: Trey Torrence (A) 4. 

Records: Appomattox 1-0. 

BOYS TENNIS

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 9, Heritage 0

At E.C. Glass

Singles: Spencer Knight d. Dustin Manning 8-0; Wolfgang Ploch d. Charles Smallshaw 8-0; Sam Hite d. Morgan Thompson 8-0; Henry Scruggs d. Ethan Venters 8-0; Glass by forfeit; Glass by forfeit. 

Doubles: Knight/Hite d. Manning/Smallshaw 8-0; Ploch/Scruggs d. Thompson/Venters 8-0; Glass by forfeit. 

Records: Glass 4-0. Heritage 3-2. 

Jefferson Forest 8, Brookville 1

At Jefferson Forest

Singles: Jack Riordan (JF) d. Jacob Dickey 8-0; Blake Hogan (JF) d. Levi Wellman 8-2; Nash Prinzbach (JF) d. Ryan Abernathy 8-0; William Jeon (JF) d. Ben Surratt 8-0; Andrew Chang (JF) d. Chris Brewer 8-1; Simon Emery (B) d. Burke Bankston 9-8 (8-6). 

Doubles: Riordan/Hogan (JF) d. Dickey/Wellman 8-0; Jeon/Prinzbach (JF) d. Abernathy/Surratt 8-0; Chang/Adam Ellett (JF) d. Brewer/Emery 8-0. 

Records: Jefferson Forest 3-2. Brookville 0-4. 

Liberty Christian 9, Amherst 0

At LCA

Singles: Kael Swartz d. Riley Cox 8-0; Bennet Mowry d. Colson Davis 8-0; Hudson Brooks d. Nico Thomas 8-1; Jon Hoover d. Lane Terry 8-2; Kian Swartz d. Manford Campbell 8-0; Landon Bivens d. Jacob Tasker 8-3. 

Doubles: Ka. Swartz/Mowry d. Cox/Davis 8-0; Ki. Swartz/Bivens d. Thomas/Terry 8-1; Brooks/Hoover d. Campbell/Ryan Marsh 8-0. 

Records: LCA 3-1. Amherst 2-2.

GIRLS TENNIS

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 8, Heritage 1

At Heritage

Singles: Megan Knight (ECG) d. Kyara Johnson 8-0; Cierra Yuille (HHS) d. Grayson Laughon 8-6; Mary Kennedy (ECG) d. Sophia Viloria 8-1; Elizabeth Eskridge (ECG) d. Adrianna Cook 8-5; Lilly Hall (ECG) d. Faith Jacob 8-0; Amelia Uhl (ECG) d. Malia Manning 8-0. 

Doubles: Knight/Laughon (ECG) d. Johnson/Yuille 8-0; Kennedy/Eskridge (ECG) d. Viloria/Cook 8-0; Hall/Uhl (ECG) d. Jacob/Manning 8-2. 

Records: E.C. Glass 4-1. Heritage 3-2. 

Liberty Christian 8, Amherst 1

At Amherst

Singles: Ella Anderson (LCA) d. Kate Terry 8-0; Catherine Mowry (LCA) d. Reagan Bui 8-0; Kenzie Fritz (LCA) d. Cara Gowdy 8-0; Abby Anderson (LCA) d. Sameria Lamberth 8-0; Shayla Hoover (LCA) d. Adriana Ellis 8-0; Belle Rogers (LCA) d. Eden Hunter 8-0. 

Doubles: Terry/Gowdy (A) d. Taylor Hartless/Sara Muse 8-4; Eliana Wang/Sarah Lindsay (LCA) d. Bui/Lamberth 8-2; Abigail Singleton/Sophia Carraway (LCA) d. Kyleigh Falls/Hannah Mowrey 8-2. 

Records: LCA 4-0. Amherst 1-3. 

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Seminole District

Amherst 69, R.C. Glass 52, Rustburg 28, Liberty Christian 20

At Rustburg

100: Davis Lane (LCA) 11.01; 200: Kyle Kurtz (R) 24.07; 400: Will Gregory (A) 52.42; 800: Nathan Neblet (A) 2:17.00; 1,600: Dylan Myaing (ECG) 5:03.00; 300H: Isaiah Idore (A) 42.54; 4x100: Amherst 45.05; 4x400: E.C. Glass (Benjamin Barnett, Ryan Gallagher, Myaing, Brandon Pearson) 3:56.00; HJ: Andrew Burks (R) 5-04.00; LJ: Idore (A) 19-11.00; TJ: Burks (R) 37-00.00; SP: Nasir Williams (ECG) 45-01.00; DT: Malachi Perkins (ECG) 137-07.

Blue Ridge District

Lord Botetourt 85, Staunton River 58, Northside 43, William Fleming 24

At William Fleming

100: Micah Jones (WF) 11.09; 200: Jones (WF) 23.15; 400: Jacob Hodnett (LB) 52.04; 800: Kayden Ryder (SR) 2:08.35; 1,600: Carter Hudson (LB) 4:58.63; 3,200: Evan Gates (LB) 10:29.57; 110H: Jones (WF) 15.60; 300H: Dylan Knick (LB) 42.74; 4x100: Lord Botetourt 44.93; 4x400: Staunton River 3:56.70; LJ: Jones (WF) 21-10.00; TJ: Jesus Zenquis (N) 38-11.00; SP: Marcus Williams (SR) 37-01.00; DT: Cane Hornberger (SR) 112-02.

GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Seminole District

Rustburg 91, Amherst 54, E.C. Glass 31, Liberty Christian 22

At Rustburg

100: Emily Coates (R) 12.78; 200: Coates (R) 26.91; 400: Sarah Handel (ECG) 1:03.07; 800: Pate Jordan (R) 2:34.23; 1,600: Jessica Taylor (A) 6:33.45; 100H: Katlyn Smith (A) and Parker Goldstein (R) 17.52; 300H: Kate Hardie (R) 52.95; 4x400: Rustburg 4:41.00; HJ: Goldstein (R) 5-00.00; LJ: NaKayla Foster (R) 16-05.60; TJ: Kiara Smith (A) 33-11.00; SP: Kya Rucker (ECG) 33-02.00; DT: Jordyn Robbins (LCA) 88-02.

Blue Ridge District

Northside 59, Lord Botetourt 55, Staunton River 53, William Fleming 29

At William Fleming

100: Ayeshia Watson (WF) 13.55; 200: Watson (WF) 27.70; 400: Brooklyn Hornback (LB) 1:06.37; 800: Alexis Ice (SR) 2:31.09; 1,600: Ice (SR) 5:37.23; 3,200: Ella Johnston (LB) 12:57.21; 100H: Maddie Malue (LB) 17.93; 300H: Simone’ Hamlar (N) 54.03; 4x100: Northside 57.39; 4x400: Northside 4:39.17; LJ: Watson (WF) 14-09.25; TJ: Tamiyah Gates (N) 31-08.50; SP: Lilly Phillips (SR) 26-10.00; DT: Phillips (SR) 71-03.

THURSDAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

Staunton River at James River (Buchanan), 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Staunton River at Buffalo Gap, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Jefferson Forest at William Byrd, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Chatham Hall at VES, 4:30 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at William Byrd, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Heritage at Rustburg, 6 p.m.

Amherst at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Jefferson Forest at Heritage, 4:30 p.m. 

Lord Botetourt at Staunton River, 4:30 p.m.

Blue Ridge at VES, 5 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Heritage at Jefferson Forest, 4:30 p.m. 

OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Appomattox, Chatham, Galileo at William Campbell, 5 p.m.

Dan River, Gretna, Nelson at Altavista, 5 p.m.

Appomattox orb
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert