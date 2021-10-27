 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, Oct. 27
0 Comments
agate

Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, Oct. 27

  • 0

VOLLEYBALL

Dogwood District

Appomattox 3, William Campbell 0

At Appomattox

Scores: 25-12, 25-12, 25-10

Highlights: ACHS — Madison Shirey 3 kills, 4 assists, 4 aces; Kaydence Gilbert 11 kills, 7 digs, 4 aces; Kelsey Hackett 4 kills, 5 digs; Aubrey Fulcher 13 assists, 6 aces. 

Records: Appomattox 15-0. William Campbell 0-17. 

Next: Appomattox ends its regular season and heads into the postseason in Region 2C next week. 

THURSDAY'S EVENTS

FOOTBALL

Appomattox at William Campbell, 7 p.m. 

FIELD HOCKEY

E.C. Glass at Orange County in Region 4D first round, 5:30 p.m. 

North Cross at VES, 4 p.m. 

VOLLEYBALL

VES at Covenant, 5 p.m. 

E.C. Glass at Rustburg in Seminole District Tournament finals, 6 p.m. 

Altavista at Nelson, 7 p.m. 

GIRLS TENNIS

Chatham Hall vs. VES at Boonsboro Country Club, 3 p.m. 

BOYS SOCCER

VES at North Cross, 4 p.m. 

Appomattox orb
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-Patriots safety Patrick Chung arrested for domestic violence

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LCA's Rice commits to UNC
High-school

LCA's Rice commits to UNC

  • Updated

Rice settled on Chapel Hill, North Carolina, as his next stop, choosing the Tar Heels over the University of Virginia, Notre Dame, Alabama and Ohio State.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert