Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, Oct. 27

VOLLEYBALL
Dogwood District
Appomattox 3, William Campbell 0
At Appomattox
Scores: 25-12, 25-12, 25-10
Highlights: ACHS — Madison Shirey 3 kills, 4 assists, 4 aces; Kaydence Gilbert 11 kills, 7 digs, 4 aces; Kelsey Hackett 4 kills, 5 digs; Aubrey Fulcher 13 assists, 6 aces.
Records: Appomattox 15-0. William Campbell 0-17.
Next: Appomattox ends its regular season and heads into the postseason in Region 2C next week.
THURSDAY'S EVENTS
FOOTBALL
Appomattox at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
E.C. Glass at Orange County in Region 4D first round, 5:30 p.m.
North Cross at VES, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
VES at Covenant, 5 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Rustburg in Seminole District Tournament finals, 6 p.m.
Altavista at Nelson, 7 p.m.