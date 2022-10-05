 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, Oct. 5

GIRLS TENNIS

Blue Ridge Athletic Conference

North Cross 5, Virginia Episcopal 4

At Virginia Episcopal

Singles: Blair Gill (VES) d. Anne Bradley Cullen 8-0; Kylie Schaefer (NC) d. Sierra Lewis 8-1; Hannah Saye (VES) d. Kate Bishop 8-0; Cate Cook (NC) d. Elle Langley 8-0; Anna Ciccozzi (NC) d. Nikitha Prabhu 8-4; Nan Barnhill (VES) d. Sally Terrill 8-3.

Doubles: Gill/Saye (VES) d. Schaefer/Cook 8-2; Cullen/Ciccozzi (NC) d. Lewis/Langley 8-3; Bishop/Terrill (NC) d. Barnhill/Mitchell 8-5.

Records: Virginia Episcopal 5-3. North Cross 5-3.

Virginia Episcopal 9, Carlisle 0

At Virginia Episcopal, Tuesday's results

Singles: Blair Gill, Nikitha Prabhu, Nan Barnhill all won 8-0; Sierra Lewis, Hannah Saye, Elle Langley all won 8-1. 

Doubles: Gill/Saye, Langley/Lewis and Bo Mitchell/Livvy Flippin all won 8-0.

THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE

VOLLEYBALL

Staunton River at Franklin County, 6 p.m.

Temple Christian at Smith Mountain Lake Christian, 6 p.m.

Altavista at Appomattox, 7 p.m.

William Campbell at Gretna, 7 p.m.

Chatham at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Heritage at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Amherst at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Rustburg, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

E.C. Glass at Western Albemarle, 6 p.m.

VES Orb
