Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, Oct. 5

GIRLS TENNIS
Blue Ridge Athletic Conference
North Cross 5, Virginia Episcopal 4
At Virginia Episcopal
Singles: Blair Gill (VES) d. Anne Bradley Cullen 8-0; Kylie Schaefer (NC) d. Sierra Lewis 8-1; Hannah Saye (VES) d. Kate Bishop 8-0; Cate Cook (NC) d. Elle Langley 8-0; Anna Ciccozzi (NC) d. Nikitha Prabhu 8-4; Nan Barnhill (VES) d. Sally Terrill 8-3.
Doubles: Gill/Saye (VES) d. Schaefer/Cook 8-2; Cullen/Ciccozzi (NC) d. Lewis/Langley 8-3; Bishop/Terrill (NC) d. Barnhill/Mitchell 8-5.
Records: Virginia Episcopal 5-3. North Cross 5-3.
Virginia Episcopal 9, Carlisle 0
At Virginia Episcopal, Tuesday's results
Singles: Blair Gill, Nikitha Prabhu, Nan Barnhill all won 8-0; Sierra Lewis, Hannah Saye, Elle Langley all won 8-1.
Doubles: Gill/Saye, Langley/Lewis and Bo Mitchell/Livvy Flippin all won 8-0.
THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE
VOLLEYBALL
Staunton River at Franklin County, 6 p.m.
Temple Christian at Smith Mountain Lake Christian, 6 p.m.
Altavista at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Gretna, 7 p.m.
Chatham at Nelson, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Amherst at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
E.C. Glass at Western Albemarle, 6 p.m.