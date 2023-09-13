GOLF
Jefferson Forest 141, E.C. Glass 158, Amherst 186
At Colonial Hills Golf Course, par 35
Individual scores: 33 — Blake Hogan (JF); 34 — Cody Cox (JF); 37 — Thomas Shadrick (JF), Gage Hogan (JF), Preston Laughon (ECG), Rob Sorenson (ECG); 39 — Jackson Gulley (ECG), Caitlyn Baxter (Amherst); 40 — Cooper Campbell (ECG); 41 — David Goodwill (JF); 42 — Carson Bonnette (JF); 43 — Davis Redmond (ECG); 44 — Matt Ebert (ECG), James Stevens (ECG), Luke Matthews (ECG); 45 — Evan Britton (JF); 46 — Alex Scecina (JF), Mason Harrup (Amherst), Holden Hauck (ECG); 47 — JT Ogden (JF); 50 — Lathan Bryan (Amherst), 51 — Parker Williams (Amherst); 52 — Brayden Cooke (Amherst); 53 — Grady Calhoun (Amherst).
BOYS SOCCER
Virginia Independent Schools
Virginia Episcopal 9, Fork Union 0
At Fork Union
VES;7;2;—;9
Fork Union;0;0;—;0
Scoring: Ethan Tebit (VES) unassisted, 1:00; Ethan Tebit (VES) assisted by Daughtry Jackson, 7:00; Aubrey Williams (VES) assisted by Amogh Thallapragada, 12:00; Juan-David Xacur Trujillo (VES) assisted by Channing Jackson, 14:00; Ethan Tebit (VES) assisted by Juan-David Xacur Trujillo, 19:00; Luke Huryk (VES) unassisted, 23:00; Max Feinman (VES) assisted by Beck Basham, 38:00; Amogh Thallapragada (VES) assisted by Aubrey Williams, 42:00; Dylan Martin (VES) assisted by Channing Jackson, 52:00.
Saves: Case Irby (VES) 2.
Records: VES 1-0. Fork Union 0-1.
GIRLS TENNIS
Virginia Independent Schools
Trinity Episcopal 5, Virginia Episcopal 3
Tuesday, at Oakwood Country Club
Singles: Blair Gill (VES) d. Susanna Whitehead 5-0 (rain); Hannah Saye (VES) tied Caroline Avery 3-3 (rain); Vie Updike (TE) d. Nan Barnhill 8-3; Sarah Rowe (TE) d. Livvy Flippin 8-1; Gabby Stickler (TE) d. Elle Langley 8-4; Emma Zhu (VES) d. Abbie Elliott 8-6.
Doubles: Gill/Saye (VES) d. Whitehead/Updike 8-4; Avery/Rowe (TE) d. Langley/Barnhill 8-2; Stickler/Catherine Pollard (TE) d. Flippin/Bo Mitchell 8-1.
THURSDAY'S EVENTS
VOLLEYBALL
Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Episcopal, 4 p.m.
Staunton River at Roanoke Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Altavista at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Gretna at Dan River, 7 p.m.
Nelson at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Amherst, 7 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
GOLF
Altavista, Nelson, Appomattox at Falling River Country Club, 5 p.m.
William Campbell, Chatham, Dan River at Hat Creek Golf Course, 5 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
New Covenant at Timberlake Christian, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Virginia Episcopal at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.