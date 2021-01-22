 Skip to main content
Prep scoreboard: VES basketball streaks past Woodberry Forest; Amherst boys, Rustburg girls notch track victories

Virginia Episcopal 131, Woodberry Forest 86

Virginia Episcopal continued its dominance Friday night, improving to 2-0 on the season with a blowout of Woodberry Forest. Justyn Fernandez led the Bishops with 32 points and six rebounds.

VES (2-0) shot a blistering 71% from (30 of 42) from inside the arc and 53% from 3-point range (15 of 28), while racking up 22 total assists. 

Walker Andrews finished with 26 points and Augie Brody notched a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Desmond Roberts added 12 points and a whopping 15 boards and five assists. He also took four charges. Piercen Young finished with 15 points and seven assists, while Robby Matos added 11 points and four assists. 

It was the second blowout win for VES, which also downed Hargrave Military 112-77 on Wednesday. 

VES hosts Woodberry Forest again Saturday at 3 p.m. 

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Seminole District

Amherst 26, E.C. Glass 19, Rustburg 12

at Heritage

First-place finishers — 55 Dash: Brandon Pearson (ECG) 6.92; 300 Dash: Will Gregory (A) 39.81; 500 Dash: Gregory (A) 1:14.80; 1,000 Run: Benjamin Barnett (ECG) 2:56.25; 1,600 Run: Turner Neblett (A) 5:23.12; 3,200 Run: Luke Cockerham (A) 11:39.10; Long Jump: Pearson (ECG) 19-07.50; Triple Jump: Qua'Tarius Foster (ECG) 41-10. 

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Seminole District 

Rustburg 60, Amherst 19, E.C. Glass 6

at Heritage

First-place finishers — 55 Dash: Emily Coates (R) 7.74; 300 Dash: Iyana Sherard (R) 47.18; 500 Dash: Pate Jordan (R) 1:34.04; 1,00 Run: Sarah Handel (ECG) 3:29.45; 1,600 Run: Haleigh Earsing (R) 6:04.25; 55 Hurdles: Parker Goldstein (R) 9.39; 800 Relay: Rustburg 1.59.99; High Jump: Goldstein (R) 5-00; Long Jump: Coates (R) 16-09; Triple Jump: Goldstein (R) 34-07.25.  

