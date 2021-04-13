Prep volleyball roundup: Nelson, Rustburg advance in region tournaments

Mistakes doomed Dan River in the first two sets, and Nelson prevailed in a back-and-forth third set to capture a 3-0 victory in the first round of the Region 2C tournament Friday in Lovingston.

The Governors (8-3) cruised in a 25-10 win in the first set, used a late run in the second set for a 25-20 margin, then capped the match with a 26-24 victory.

Dan River (3-9) put together the most realistic threat in the final set, in which neither team led by more than three points. The set featured 13 ties.

“I think we played very well in the beginning, and then just got a little bit on the complacent side,” Nelson coach Vicki Crawford said.

After the 10th-seeded Wildcats went up 22-20 on an ace, forcing Crawford to call timeout, the Governors responded with a 3-0 run. A kill from Dan River and attacking error for Nelson swung the advantage back in the Wildcats’ favor, 24-23, and gave them game point.

But two offensive mistakes —issues that proved pervasive for the Dan River all night — and a kill from Rylee Truslow finished off the win for seventh-seeded NCHS.