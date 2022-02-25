Pulaski uses strong second half to beat Glass girls for Region 4D crown

Scott Ratcliff watched from the stands two years ago when the Pulaski girls battled E.C. Glass. He looked on as the Hilltoppers worked desperately to claw back before the Cougars pulled off the victory in 2020, so Ratcliff knew a win Friday in the rematch of the Region 4D championship wasn’t a foregone conclusion.

Now at the helm for Pulaski, the coach and his squad got everything they expected out of the contest at McCue Gymnasium — the same rowdy atmosphere and another similarly scrappy group of Hilltoppers. Glass had the advantage early, put together perhaps its best 12 minutes of basketball this season and stayed locked in a fight for the majority of the night, but the Cougars left with another crown and a 54-43 triumph.

“This win was a win I’ve talked about for two years now,” Ratcliff said. “That was a heck of a ball game here the last time.” This one, too, was “a heck of a ball game,” he added.

Two relentless teams kept the fan bases invested from start to finish, though a run late in the first half and a couple of second-half spurts ultimately paved the path to victory for Pulaski (23-3).

E.C. Glass (22-4) built a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter, getting a massive boost from the player coach Cedric Jones calls the Hilltoppers’ “X-factor,” Emily Williams.

Williams pulled down an offensive rebound and stuck back a shot for the game’s first points, then hit a pair of 3s to spark Glass. Jordyn Wright-Goode accounted for the other points in the frame for the home team, scoring seven points on 2-of-4 shooting and a 3-for-3 showing at the free-throw line.

By the midway mark of the second quarter, Glass had earned a 24-14 advantage.

“First half was probably the best half we’ve had all season,” Jones said. “We showed everybody we could compete with a team like that.”

Jones was referring to the third-seeded Pulaski squad that knocked off defending state champ and No. 2 seed Louisa in the semifinals. The Cougars won that one by double digits, after dominating Jefferson Forest in a 101-39 win.

Glass held Pulaski to 26 points in the first half — and a season-low total scoring output of 54 points on the night — for a 26-all tie at the break. Pulaski put together a 12-2 run to end the second quarter and got back in the game, turning to its quickness in transition.

The Cougars turned defensive rebounds into offensive bunnies under the opposite basket in a matter of seconds. A switch from a 2-3 defense to a man-to-man scheme took Williams and Wright-Goode mostly out of the mix and led to a handful of costly Glass turnovers.

“If we had eliminated that or taken away that,” Jones said of Pulaski’s ability to turn defense into offense, “it would’ve been a different ball game [in the second half].”

Pulaski recorded three quick buckets to start the third quarter and never trailed again. Glass pulled within two in the frame and within one point, at 38-37 in the fourth, but that’s as close as it got.

“Second half, coming out with more effort always benefits in the end,” said Pulaski junior Keslyn Secrist, who tallied a game-high 18 points to go with nine rebounds.

Henry was single-handedly responsible for closing that gap. Her three-point play when she drove, made the basket through contact and converted at the free-throw line trimmed Pulaski’s advantage to one point. Before that, she kept Glass in it in the third quarter by recording all eight of the Hilltoppers’ points in the frame.

She hit 6 of 6 from the line and her lone shot of the quarter on her way to a team-high 16 points.

“She’s been doing that pretty much all year,” Jones said of Henry. “She’s a heck of a player. She’s the leader of our team. We need a bucket, we can always go to her.”

The Cougars led 36-34 after a third quarter in which they turned the ball over five times. Wright-Goode, Henry and Osborne were aggressive defensively, leading to 20 total turnovers (more than half of them via Glass steals) for Pulaski, which had less than 10 turnovers against Louisa, Ratcliff said.

Each member of the trio had four steals. Harper Williamson also was an important piece of the Glass defense, limiting senior forward Ally Fleenor — who passed 1,000 points in the Cougars’ fifth game of the season in December — to five points on six shots.

Williamson fouled out with more than six minutes to go, recording two points, three rebounds and two blocks.

Paige Huff finished with 14 points for Pulaski, which earned home-court advantage for next week’s Class 4 state quarterfinals. The Cougars will host Region 4C runner-up Sherando (20-5) on Friday or Saturday.

Wright-Goode and Williams finished with eight points apiece for Glass. All of Williams’ points came in the first four minutes; she went 0 for 3 after that. Wright-Goode didn’t have a field goal after the first quarter and added just one point in the final three frames. Her final line included 10 rebounds.

Osborne had nine points, five assists and four rebounds to go with her four steals for the Hilltoppers, who will travel to face Region 4C champ Millbrook (22-2) in the state quarters Friday or Saturday.

“If we play like we did the first half,” Jones said, “we should be OK.”

