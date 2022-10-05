Quarterback Hov Bateman has given Heritage's offense a shot in the arm this season

Talk to people about Hov Bateman, Heritage's senior quarterback, and the word "dynamic" crops up over and over. The first-year starter has proved he deserves that label through five games, throwing for nearly 900 yards, rushing for more than 350 and accounting for 10 total touchdowns.

But there's another word that also describes the quiet senior: Patience.

Take for instance his years at E.C. Glass. As a freshman and sophomore there, Bateman felt he didn't receive the chances he deserved. Glass' George White earned the starting role on the JV squad. Bateman waited. But when he finally got a chance after White went out with an injury, Bateman recalled that another quarterback stepped into the role. So Bateman waited some more, and then was relegated to JV again the following season.

After transferring to Heritage as a junior, he was forced to sit again, this time behind Heritage starting QB Kam Burns.

Now the 17-year-old Bateman is finally getting his shot. He's rejuvenated the Pioneers offense, which relied mostly on the run game the last few years, and his presence has helped Heritage showcase a more robust pass-run threat. Bateman has completed 60% of his passes, leads the team in rushing and commands on offense that is humming along heading into Friday's highly anticipated game against Brookville — set to kickoff at 7 p.m. at Lynchburg City Stadium.

"Hov makes us a little more dynamic at the quarterback position," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said. "He's just a very dedicated football player. Never says a lot, but has bought into our system, has bought into our weight room; the kids have bought into him, and he's our leader on offense, no doubt about it."

Bateman grew up going to R.S. Payne games because his father, Jeff, coached the youth squad. Jeff Bateman, who now coaches at Sandusky Middle, decided to let his son to start playing football at age 4.

"He didn't even know if he was gonna let me at first," Hov recalled. "He chose to let me. And its just been great since then."

The younger Bateman fell in love.

"Football," he said when asked about the game's appeal, "is my life. I'd do anything for this game. I'd die for this game. It's everything. I'd put my life on the line for this game."

The natural follow-up question to that response, of course, is why? And here's the answer: dedication, for some people, means giving all you have. It means putting yourself on the line, attending every team function and workout, training to get better — all because the game is in your blood.

"I think I just fell in love with the game at so young of an age," Bateman replied to that question. "I developed a real love for it. I just can't do anything without it."

At Glass a few years back, White was the up-and-coming quarterback. White has enjoyed an impressive high school career, passing for an area-best 2,379 yards as a junior and for 767 this season. Much like Bateman has made a difference at Heritage, White has transformed Glass' offense.

But Bateman believed he could be a leader, so he transferred to Heritage after his sophomore season.

"Freshman year, I just let it go," Bateman said. "[White] got hurt in the season and I went in. Then another quarterback came in the rest of the year. Sophomore year, [White] was varsity and I stayed down in JV the entire year. And I felt like they weren't gonna let me have the shot at varsity quarterback my junior year, so I felt like I needed to go somewhere else where I could get that shot, and this was the perfect place with Coach Bradley."

When he initially showed up at Lynchburg's westside high school, he shocked Heritage players.

"He showed up in the offseason and he had a hood on and he had his mask on, and we were like, 'Who's that?'" Pioneers running back Rajan Booker recalled. "An he was like, 'Rajan!' and took off his mask and said, 'It's Hov!' I'm like, 'OK!' So when we saw how he was developing and learning the plays and doing what he was doing to get to the level where he is now, we were like, 'OK, we know he's gonna be a problem."

But Bateman still was stuck behind Burns.

"I didn't want to be the guy to come in and take people's spots and stuff like that," he said. "... Me personally, I wouldn't want to do something like that, so I wanted to let him do his thing. When I started this year [the team] was really hype about that."

Heritage's offense the last few years revolved around Burns often distributing to Booker and fellow senior Zach Steele. Now, Booker is still getting a ton of touches (he sports 352 rushing yards and a team-high six rushing TDs), but there's less pressure on him and Steele (currently being used also as a receiver). Heritage also highlights Tavion Clark and Markus White as reliable targets.

"We kinda get jealous," Booker said with a laugh about sharing the offensive load with Bateman, "but at the same time, having a quarterback who's athletic and dynamic and can do more than just throw the ball, can run the ball and make plays when he's under pressure, having that takes the pressure off our shoulders."

Bateman also has benefited from a growth spurt. When he was freshman he stood at 5-foot-7. "Sophomore year I grew like 6 inches," he said. He now stands at 6-3. His goal this season: 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards.

One moment already stands out as a highlight of his senior year. In the Jug Bowl last month, Bateman threw for 155 yards, rushed for 54 more and accounted for the game's two touchdowns in a 12-0 Heritage victory over Glass. After the game, he clutched the little brown jug and wore a perpetual smile.

"I feel like I'm just an athlete," he said this week. "I feel like I'm very dynamic. God gave me the talent to be able to run and pass, and I feel like I can help this program. I'll do whatever it takes to win."

Bradley has been impressed with Bateman's abilities and also with his patience.

"He waited for his time," Bradley said, "and I think he's taken advantage of every start so far."