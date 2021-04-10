Raiders cruise past Radford in Region 2C semis

APPOMATTOX — The first real test came Friday night, seven weeks into the season. Appomattox, it turned out, was well prepared.
After having easily dispatched three different opponents during the regular season for six straight wins, the Raiders added yet another impressive grade to their report card, this one a 41-12 victory over Radford in the Region 2C semifinals at Bragg Stadium.
“We didn’t know about ourselves,” interim Appomattox coach Stephen Castello said of his team, which piled on points for lopsided results against Dogwood District opponents. The Raiders didn’t get the chance to play non-district teams during the pandemic-shortened campaign, so whether Castello’s players would respond against Radford (4-2), one of four teams to make the region tournament, was the question heading into the contest. “We had to find out about our team tonight.”
They answered quickly and definitively, earning an early lead Radford couldn’t come close to touching.
Keyshawn Baker recorded the first long run of the night, a 40-yard scamper on the third play from scrimmage. The Raiders’ offense moved the chains all evening, with QB Tre Lawing adding a pair of TD runs and Jonathan Pennix scampering for a 7-yard score before the end of the first half.
The Raiders (7-0) piled up 273 yards of offense in the first 24 minutes, while holding Radford to 90 yards.
With the momentum of Pennix’s touchdown as time expired on the first half, the Raiders turned their 28-0 lead at the half to 41-0 in the third quarter.
It took almost 35 minutes for Radford to score.
“They’re a good football team,” Radford coach Matthew Saunders said. “I think we didn’t execute quite well enough in the first half.”
The Bobcats turned to QB Zane Rupe for most of their offense. He played a part in both of their third-quarter touchdowns (a 72-yard catch and run first by PJ Prioleau followed by a 47-yard pass to Marcell Baylor).
Rupe threw for 193 yards and added 79 yards on the ground.
“That wasn’t necessarily the plan, but it just kind of came that way,” Saunders said of the Bobcats turning more to Rupe than Prioleau on Friday.
Prioleau, who has committed to play for Virginia Tech as a preferred walk-on, was limited to just 36 yards on the ground (13 carries), but caught three passes for 71 yards.
“We were trying to get outside. We knew we had speed. But we couldn’t get quite on the edge like we wanted to,” Saunders said of Radford’s run game, which amassed 134 yards to Appomattox’ 160 on the ground.
The Bobcats and Rupe were successful late through the air, but for all of those long gains, there were also costly errors. And Appomattox took full advantage.
The first two scores of the third quarter came courtesy of the Raiders’ defense. Two consecutive touchdowns came from interception returns, the first a 40-yard run by Lawing and the second an 80-yard scamper by Davin.
“If we get the ball and have a little bit of space, we’ve got six, seven, eight guys that can score from 80 yards away,” Castello said.
Davin had two interceptions on the night, and Tez Booker added another.
“That’s what happens when everybody plays their responsibility and does their jobs,” said Lawing, who also had 76 yards passing and 26 yards rushing and two offensive touchdowns on runs of 4 and 11 yards.
Pennix led Appomattox on the ground with 67 yards on 15 carries. Tez Booker had two receptions for 76 yards.
“They were just the better team tonight,” Saunders said of Appomattox.
The Bobcats’ 12 points matched the most Appomattox had given up in a game this season, while Radford hadn’t allowed more than 16 points before Friday.
Appomattox will host No. 3 seed Glenvar in the Region 2C championship next week.