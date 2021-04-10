Raiders cruise past Radford in Region 2C semis

With the momentum of Pennix’s touchdown as time expired on the first half, the Raiders turned their 28-0 lead at the half to 41-0 in the third quarter.

It took almost 35 minutes for Radford to score.

“They’re a good football team,” Radford coach Matthew Saunders said. “I think we didn’t execute quite well enough in the first half.”

The Bobcats turned to QB Zane Rupe for most of their offense. He played a part in both of their third-quarter touchdowns (a 72-yard catch and run first by PJ Prioleau followed by a 47-yard pass to Marcell Baylor).

Rupe threw for 193 yards and added 79 yards on the ground.

“That wasn’t necessarily the plan, but it just kind of came that way,” Saunders said of the Bobcats turning more to Rupe than Prioleau on Friday.

Prioleau, who has committed to play for Virginia Tech as a preferred walk-on, was limited to just 36 yards on the ground (13 carries), but caught three passes for 71 yards.

“We were trying to get outside. We knew we had speed. But we couldn’t get quite on the edge like we wanted to,” Saunders said of Radford’s run game, which amassed 134 yards to Appomattox’ 160 on the ground.