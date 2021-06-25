Raiders' trust in each other has Appomattox one win away from softball state title

The junior mainstay behind the plate is “a fighter,” Layne said, explaining Wilkerson worked her way back into the lineup after being involved in a serious car crash during the season. Wilkerson was “bruised from head to toe,” Rawes said, when the truck she was in flipped and was totaled.

“She was so sore,” Rawes said, then added, “you couldn’t have kept her out of the game.”

So the Raiders play for her, too, as they “thank God every day that she’s still here,” Hackett said. That she battled to take a spot behind the plate, over which a softball is thrown at 60-plus miles an hour over and over, is why players feel they can rely on each other to not hold anything back.

The concept applies elsewhere, too. When they hit, for example, “we hit for the person behind and in front of us,” Hackett said. Put more simply, “We’re one.”

That principle is a familiar one in Raider Country, still present in the school and its athletic teams — including the softball squad — years after the now-five-time state champion football team first adopted it. The county has joined in on that mission, too, and is supporting the softball team now, Layne explained.

Layne and the Raiders, then, will play Saturday for their community and, of course, for each other.

Winning it all would “mean the world,” Rawes said, to this group of “true friends,” whose combination of talent and trust has taken them to the state’s biggest stage.

