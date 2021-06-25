Raiders' trust in each other has Appomattox one win away from softball state title

APPOMATTOX — When Glenvar mounted a two-out rally with an RBI double in the Region 2C softball championship last Saturday, Appomattox pitcher Courtney Layne didn’t need to be talked down.
When Lebanon advanced runners into scoring position, threatening to pull ahead in the fifth inning of Wednesday’s Class 2 state semifinal game, Appomattox players in the field didn’t get anxious.
And when the Raiders went scoreless for the first five frames of that contest, batters due up in the sixth weren’t nervous.
On each occasion, they had the answers.
Layne came back to induce a groundout to escape that first scenario. Catcher Abby Wilkerson made a catch in foul territory to record the next out, on the first pitch of the at-bat, in the fifth inning of that game against Lebanon. Then Abbey Mann stepped to the plate in the sixth inning to provide the go-ahead runs with a single.
But the Raiders in the dugout and on the diamond weren’t holding their breath until those plays came to pass, even when their season was on the line. Instead, a foundational principle took over in the high-stakes moments: trust.
Appomattox players this year aren’t just a conglomeration of talent — though there’s plenty of that to go around — junior first baseman Macee Hargis said. This season isn’t “just being on the field with each other,” she added, “but trusting each other.”
Trust is the glue that’s brought all the pieces together in an undefeated season for the Raiders (14-0). It’s the reason, players and coaches say, they’ve made it further than almost every other softball team in ACHS history.
The Raiders on Saturday will enter the program record books as just the second squad to ever make the state championship game. They’ll play at undefeated Randolph-Henry (15-0) at 1 p.m. for the Class 2 title.
“I think we’re ready,” said coach Janet Rawes, a member of the last Appomattox team to capture the trophy in 1987.
Having seen what her squad has accomplished this year, and knowing the skills that exist when her players enter the batter’s box, run onto the field or step into the circle, she’s confident in their chances.
“They know how to play the game,” she said.
Defensively, the Raiders sport a .980 fielding percentage and are error free through their playoff run. At the plate, they’re hitting .366 as a team, with three starters hitting .500 or better.
Those batters will face talented Randolph-Henry pitcher Danner Allen, who is a cousin of Appomattox junior shortstop Kelsey Hackett, though that won’t faze Hackett come Saturday. “Once it’s game time, it’s game time,” Hackett said. “Once it’s over, we’ll be cousins and love each other afterward.”
Allen enters with a 0.15 ERA and 179 strikeouts. But after studying the scouting report, the Raiders think they’ll be able to solve the Statesmen’s freshman ace.
“I think we’re very aggressive. Whether it’s hitting, base running or in the field, we’re gonna take full advantage of the moment,” said Layne, the junior left-handed pitcher.
Layne has racked up 194 strikeouts in 84 innings (2.3 per inning average), given up just 16 hits and 10 walks and allowed three earned runs for a 0.13 ERA.
As part of Layne’s 14-0 record, she’s posted three perfect games, an additional no-hitter and five other complete-game shutouts.
Attribute those stats to her strength, which helps produce a rise ball that’s pretty close to untouchable, and her understanding of when to vary locations of pitches.
Yet Layne still won’t take much credit for the Raiders’ run.
“It’s not a one-person job to get it done,” she said. “It hasn’t just been me.”
Layne’s defense, Hargis explained, knows how hard she works “behind the scenes” to be ready for game day, so they’re ready to make the diving grabs or catches on the run to stifle opponents as well.
There’s not really a limit to the effort players have been willing to invest to make this title run possible, Rawes added. Among the examples cited during interviews Friday was the work Wilkerson, the catcher, has put in.
The junior mainstay behind the plate is “a fighter,” Layne said, explaining Wilkerson worked her way back into the lineup after being involved in a serious car crash during the season. Wilkerson was “bruised from head to toe,” Rawes said, when the truck she was in flipped and was totaled.
“She was so sore,” Rawes said, then added, “you couldn’t have kept her out of the game.”
So the Raiders play for her, too, as they “thank God every day that she’s still here,” Hackett said. That she battled to take a spot behind the plate, over which a softball is thrown at 60-plus miles an hour over and over, is why players feel they can rely on each other to not hold anything back.
The concept applies elsewhere, too. When they hit, for example, “we hit for the person behind and in front of us,” Hackett said. Put more simply, “We’re one.”
That principle is a familiar one in Raider Country, still present in the school and its athletic teams — including the softball squad — years after the now-five-time state champion football team first adopted it. The county has joined in on that mission, too, and is supporting the softball team now, Layne explained.
Layne and the Raiders, then, will play Saturday for their community and, of course, for each other.
Winning it all would “mean the world,” Rawes said, to this group of “true friends,” whose combination of talent and trust has taken them to the state’s biggest stage.