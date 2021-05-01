 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Raiders win fifth state title in six years
0 comments
breaking

Raiders win fifth state title in six years

  • 0

STUARTS DRAFT — The state title is headed back to Appomattox.

In a tight contest that wasn’t decided until the Raiders kneeled out the clock in the final minute, the Appomattox defense proved stingy on Stuarts Draft’s final drive to earn a 48-41 victory at Stuarts Draft.

The two teams combined for 42 points in the third quarter and then traded punch after punch in the fourth.

It’s Appomattox’s fifth state title since 2015 and second straight.

This breaking news post will be updated.

Appomattox orb

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert