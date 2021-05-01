Raiders win fifth state title in six years

STUARTS DRAFT — The state title is headed back to Appomattox.
In a tight contest that wasn’t decided until the Raiders kneeled out the clock in the final minute, the Appomattox defense proved stingy on Stuarts Draft’s final drive to earn a 48-41 victory at Stuarts Draft.
The two teams combined for 42 points in the third quarter and then traded punch after punch in the fourth.
It’s Appomattox’s fifth state title since 2015 and second straight.
This breaking news post will be updated.
