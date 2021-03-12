Rajan Booker leads Heritage in rout of Rustburg

RUSTBURG — For a moment, Rustburg looked like it could hang with Heritage.
On the Red Devils’ first play from scrimmage, Avery Johnson ripped off a 15-yard run. Two plays later, he found a hole and took the ball 44 yards for a touchdown. His run on the two-point conversion gave RHS the lead Friday night.
But at the hands of Heritage’s high-powered offense, centered on running back Rajan Booker, the advantage evaporated quickly.
The sophomore running back’s 4-yard scurry to the end zone capped a 69-yard drive, one of the Pioneers’ longest of the night, putting Heritage back on top for good. From there, HHS couldn’t be stopped, and Rustburg could find any room against the Seminole District powerhouse.
Heritage picked up win No. 3 as the season reached the halfway mark Friday, leaving Rustburg with a 69-16 win.
There are tweaks to be made still, Booker said after posting six touchdowns, but Heritage’s performance Friday sent the message that the Pioneers’ weapons will be hard to stop.
“We look for perfection,” Booker said. “We’re not perfect, but we seek perfection.”
Outside of one series and a couple mistakes on special teams, Booker and Heritage looked pretty close to pristine.
Booker led the charge offensively, rumbling for an average of 10 yards per carry. There were long gains, including six runs off 10 yards or more, and short scampers, most of which ended in six points.
His first five TDs came on 4-, 9-, 5-, 1- and 1-yard runs before he capped his night with a 73-yard score.
“I never look for stats,” he said. “I only look for a Pioneer to cross [for a] touchdown.”
Booker's final scoring run came on one of just two drives in the second half when Heritage started in its own territory. The third-quarter TD followed an interception by Kaleb Crawford. The Pioneers started on their side of the field in the game’s final drive after a Rustburg turnover on downs.
HHS scored on one of two extended drives starting in its own territory in the first quarter, with the other resulting in a punt. A second-quarter blunder (a block in the back penalty on a kickoff return) also pinned HHS deep.
Another mistake on special teams, this one in the first frame, gave Rustburg (0-2) a little bit of hope. The Red Devils recovered Heritage’s fumble on the reception, but they couldn’t take advantage, and turned the ball over on downs four plays later.
Heritage also gave up an 89-yard kickoff return by Jaidian Johnson, which set up a Rustburg score.
Otherwise, Heritage showcased its supremacy on special teams courtesy of Keshaun Hubbard, who had kickoff returns of 59 and 48 yards to set up easy TDs. Booker and Heritage only needed to cover 9 total yards for a pair of scores.
“He was getting his job done,” Booker said of Hubbard, who also went down with an injury. His status for next week is unclear.
Hubbard, a junior, also teamed up with junior QB Kameron Burns for a 57-yard TD.
“He had a breakout night,” Heritage coach Brad Bradley said of Hubbard. “I feel like he can be one of the better receivers we’ve had here [at Heritage]. … When you’ve got kids making plays that are sophomores and juniors, I feel good about it.”
Heritage posted 453 yards of total offense, with 378 yards coming on 43 carries. Booker had 190 yards on the ground (and a 12-yard reception), and eight other HHS players combined for 188 yards on the ground.
Burns scored on two runs of 3 yards each to go with his passing TD to Hubbard, and backup QB Tevin Braxton added a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
The HHS defense also did its part, holding Rustburg to 138 yards of total offense.
Dixon’s touchdown that briefly gave RHS the lead was part of a three-play drive on the Red Devils’ first possession.
“That run, I don’t know. I was just feeling good,” Dixon said of his 44-yard scamper.
Dixon, a junior in his first year at QB, had 122 yards of offense, including 97 (on 12 carries) of RHS’ 113 rushing yards. The rest of the team had 16 yards on 21 totes.
Dixon had 59 of his 97 yards on the first drive. Rustburg put up 65 yards on the drive.
“You’ve got to give them credit. … Especially that first series, they take it right down our throat,” Bradley said. “We knew [Dixon] and [Johnson] were good. They can take it at any time. Those two are dangerous.”
But Heritage responded after that, holding the Red Devils to 43 yards for the remainder of the half. HHS gave up just 30 yards on the last two frames.
“I think we woke up,” Bradley said of his team’s stifling response.