Rajan Booker leads Heritage in rout of Rustburg

Booker led the charge offensively, rumbling for an average of 10 yards per carry. There were long gains, including six runs off 10 yards or more, and short scampers, most of which ended in six points.

His first five TDs came on 4-, 9-, 5-, 1- and 1-yard runs before he capped his night with a 73-yard score.

“I never look for stats,” he said. “I only look for a Pioneer to cross [for a] touchdown.”

Booker's final scoring run came on one of just two drives in the second half when Heritage started in its own territory. The third-quarter TD followed an interception by Kaleb Crawford. The Pioneers started on their side of the field in the game’s final drive after a Rustburg turnover on downs.

HHS scored on one of two extended drives starting in its own territory in the first quarter, with the other resulting in a punt. A second-quarter blunder (a block in the back penalty on a kickoff return) also pinned HHS deep.

Another mistake on special teams, this one in the first frame, gave Rustburg (0-2) a little bit of hope. The Red Devils recovered Heritage’s fumble on the reception, but they couldn’t take advantage, and turned the ball over on downs four plays later.