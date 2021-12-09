Region: Glass' Trost earns all-state volleyball accolade, JF alumna Cousins signs with NWSL team

E.C. Glass senior VB Trost added to her list of accolades Thursday, when she was named to the Virginia High School League all-state team.
Trost was one of 10 players in Class 4 to be named first-team all-state. She is the lone area player so far to earn a statewide award, following the VHSL's release of the Class 4, Class 2 and Class 1 all-state teams Thursday.
The outside hitter who is headed to the University of South Carolina to play beach volleyball next year helped the Hilltoppers reach the Region 4D semifinals. Glass went 20-7 and was one of the final three area teams playing in the fall. Only Altavista, which bowed out in the Class 1 state quarterfinals, and Rustburg, which captured a second straight Class 3 title, advanced further in the postseason.
Trost, who also picked up all-region honors, led Glass with 260 kills and a .291 hitting percentage. She recorded 50 aces, 12 blocks and a team-high 266 digs.
JF alumna signs with NWSL team
Katie Cousins, a 2014 graduate of Jefferson Forest, inked her second professional contract Thursday, signing to play with Angel City FC of the National Women's Soccer League.
The Forest native was named the Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year in 2014 and twice garnered All-America honors while at JF. She was a five-star recruit before heading to play for the University of Tennessee from 2015 through 2019. Following her collegiate career, which included a pair of All-America awards, she signed to play professionally in Iceland.