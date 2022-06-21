Region: LCA players and coach earn all-state honors, Altavista names replacement for Debra Spencer, and more

After picking up their second Virginia High School League state championship in school history, four Liberty Christian baseball players and their coach earned all-state accolades Tuesday.

Randy Tomlin, the Bulldogs’ leader, was named the Class 3 coach of the year, and Ben Blair, Logan Duff, Will Palmer and Tanner Thomas all secured spots on the first team.

Tomlin led LCA to a 22-2 record, including an 8-0 run to end the season, on the way to its first state title since 2017. The Bulldogs beat Abingdon 6-5 in walk-off fashion for the championship.

Will Palmer, an outfielder, scored the game-winning run in the title tilt and was part of a senior trio responsible for three of LCA’s 11 hits and half its runs scored in the game. On the season, Palmer hit .375 and had 24 hits, including one home run and 10 additional extra-base hits. He also went 5-1 on the mound and posted a 0.23 ERA in 29⅓ innings.

Duff, a catcher, hit .429 with 36 hits, four home runs and 15 additional extra-base hits. He drove in 32 runs and hit better than .500 during the playoffs.

Thomas, LCA's second baseman who earned an at-large all-state nod, led his squad in hitting with a .479 average. He finished with 34 hits, six home runs, 10 additional extra-base hits and 30 RBIs.

Blair, a junior, enjoyed a stellar season on the mound, going 9-0 with a 0.81 ERA in 51 ⅔ innings. He fanned 84 batters and allowed just 24 hits.

Also Tuesday, two area girls soccer players picked up all-state honors in Class 1. Altavista seniors Keegan deBernard and Kristina Lozan both earned second-team nods after the Colonels reached the Class 1 state quarterfinals. DeBernard was one of four midfielders on the team, and Lozan was one of four defenders on the team.

To view these all-state teams, scroll to the bottom of this report.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Spencer steps down from one of her two Altavista coaching gigs; school names successor

After three decades at the helm of two programs at Altavista, Debra Spencer is cutting her workload in half. Spencer is stepping down from her position as head coach of the Colonels’ varsity girls basketball team, but will hold on to that title with the volleyball program. Jay Polk, who has spent the past several seasons serving on Spencer’s staff, will take over the top job for basketball.

“That’s gonna be a tough job. She’s an Altavista legend,” the school’s athletic director, Mark McPherson said of Spencer, adding Polk is the “perfect choice” to succeed the longtime Colonels coach.

McPherson said several people inside and outside the school system were interviewed in the hiring process, and that Polk “was the person that would be the best fit for our program.”

In three decades at the helm of the girls basketball team, Spencer led the Colonels to the state tournament at least 10 times, capturing the title once in 2004. In her final season, the coach led Altavista to the Region 1B semifinals and a 13-6 record, including a 9-3 mark in Dogwood District play.

Spencer amassed more than 400 wins as a basketball coach, surpassing the mark in 2020 as one of just six active coaches to have reached that milestone. She also will enter the VHSL record book at No. 14 on the leaderboard for all-time wins among coaches.

“Oh my goodness, the stamp that she has left on the basketball program, it’s indelible,” McPherson said. “As time goes on, her legend’s gonna grow and grow.”

Spencer will continue as coach of the volleyball program after spending the last three decades as its leader. With that program — which she led to the Class 1 state quarterfinals in the most recent season — she’s also amassed more than 400 wins and 10 state tourney trips and owns a state crown.

SOFTBALL

JF grad Lemley playing for U.S. Women’s National Team

Following a standout freshman season at Virginia Tech, Jefferson Forest graduate Emma Lemley stepped onto an even bigger stage this week. Lemley is one of 16 current or former college players representing the country in international competition as part of the U.S. Women’s National Team for this week’s Canada Cup.

Lemley is the youngest player on the team for the tournament, which began Monday and stretches through Sunday and features teams from 10 countries. Playing in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, more than 2,800 miles from home, Lemley started the team’s first game in pool play Monday and picked up the win. She threw three frames, gave up one run (unearned) on one hit and fanned seven in three innings as the U.S. beat Korea 11-1 in a run-rule-shortened contest.

Lemley and her teammates played T.C. Colorado on Tuesday and are scheduled to play Czech Republic, Chinese Taipei and Aussie Sprit as pool play continues through Thursday. The medal round will follow Friday through Sunday.

The latest opportunity for Lemley comes after a collegiate debut campaign in which she was named a member of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association first-team all-region and the ACC freshman of the year (also garnering first-team all-ACC honors). She also was one of three finalists for national freshman of the year.

Lemley finished with a 16-6 record and posted a .186 batting average against, 212 strikeouts (10.7 per seven innings, good for second in the Atlantic Coast Conference and ninth nationally) and 2.12 ERA in helping Tech reach the super regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Delmarva 12, Lynchburg 6

A disastrous fifth inning allowed Delmarva to comfortably win its series opener against Lynchburg on Tuesday at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Maryland.

The Hillcats’ hopes of winning the Carolina League North Division first-half title didn’t slip away, and the four-team race got tighter in the process.

Lynchburg, Salem and Fredericksburg are all within one game of division-leading Carolina with two games remaining in the regular season’s first half. The Mudcats (34-30) lost to Down East, while Salem (33-31) was unable to move into a tie for first after Fredericksburg (33-31) edged the Red Sox in 10 innings.

The Hillcats (33-31) trailed 5-2 entering the bottom of the fifth inning. That's when the Shorebirds (21-42) used a barrage of single singles to put the game out of reach.

Delmarva took advantage against new Hillcats pitcher Damon Casetta-Stubbs. Seven straight batters reached with one out (six on singles), and Noelberth Romero’s RBI groundout gave the Shorebirds an 11-2 lead.

Isaac De Leon’s two-run single in the fifth highlighted his three-RBI performance. Romero also drove in three runs.

Casetta-Stubbs’ dreadful inning wasn’t the first tough frame for a Lynchburg pitcher.

Starter Josh Wolf (0-1) surrendered five runs in the second inning as Delmarva took the lead for good. Romero’s two-run homer capped the scoring as six of the seven batters Wolf faced in the second inning reached.

Will Barlett went 3 for 4 with two runs scored for Lynchburg. Isaiah Greene’s two-run double in the sixth cut the deficit to 11-4.

Jorge Burgos went 2 for 5 with an RBI.

BASEBALL

Class 3 All-State Teams

Player of the Year: Ethan Gibson, Abingdon.

Coach of the Year: Randy Tomlin, Liberty Christian.

First Team: Pitcher — Ben Blair (Liberty Christian), Ethan Gibson (Abingdon), Lance Williams (William Monroe); Catcher — Logan Duff (Liberty Christian); First Base — Mason Self (Christiansburg); Second Base — Dalton Nicely (Spotswood); Third Base — Price Whitaker (Lafayette); Shortstop — Ethan Gibson (Abingdon); Outfielder — Troy Ehrlich (Meridian), Dawson Gragg (Christiansburg), Will Palmer (Liberty Christian); Designated Hitter — Cole Lambert (Abingdon); At-Large — Ben Moyer (Spotswood), Tanner Thomas (Liberty Christian).

Second Team: Pitcher — Nate Hall (Christiansburg), Luke Hanson (Lafayette), Jackson Pierce (Meridian); Catcher — Marshall Basham (Christiansburg); First Base — Jared Shifflett (William Monroe); Second Base — Tanner Evans (Christiansburg); Third Base — Thomas Downs (Meridian); Shortstop — Lance Williams (William Monroe); Outfielder — Noah Burtner (Spotswood), Jamal Neal (William Monroe), Jack Swynford (New Kent); Designated Hitter — Will Waller (Warren County); At-Large — James Purcell (William Byrd), Jett Humphreys (Abingdon).

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 1 All-State Teams

Player of the Year: Maddie Bruce, Eastern Montgomery.

Coach of the Year: Whittney Shaver, Eastern Montgomery.

First Team: Forward — Katelyn Lafon (Auburn), Aija McHone (Eastern Montgomery), Eliza Diggs (West Point), Campbell Bishop (West Point); Midfield — Maddie Bruce (Eastern Montgomery), Katie Light (Auburn), Madeline Mirolli (Eastern Montgomery), Avery Jenkins (West Point); Defense — Lilly Underwood (Eastern Montgomery), Laken Smith (Eastern Montgomery), Sophia Diggs (West Point), Morgan Bahnken (Eastern Montgomery); At-Large — Macy Chapman (West Point), Nadya Hubbard (Eastern Montgomery), Mackenzie Kidwell (Eastern Montgomery); Goalie — Logan Boone (Eastern Montgomery).

Second Team: Forward — Stacy Lewis (Auburn), Ysabel Fernandez (Riverheads), Julia Barton (Honaker); Midfield — Yesenia Mercado (Eastern Montgomery), Keegan deBernard (Altavista), Rylan Jones (Northampton), Tailor Nolley (Honaker); Defense — Carlee Delano (West Point), Hannah Blankenship (Eastern Montgomery), Logan Mundy (Auburn), Kristina Lozan (Altavista); Goalie — McKenzie Lowe (Honaker).