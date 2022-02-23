Region Roundup: Altavista girls fall in Region 1B semis, and more

Altavista had a four-point lead heading into the fourth quarter of Wednesday's Region 1B semifinal matchup against visiting Rappahannock County, but the Colonels were outscored 16-3 in the final frame as the Panthers earned a 37-28 victory to receive an automatic state berth into the upcoming Class 1 tournament.

Senior forward Keegan deBernard led Altavista (13-7) with 12 points. Altavista went 3 for 17 at the free-throw line for the game. As the region's top seed, the Colonels had received a first-round bye into the semifinal round. Rappahannock County, which went just 8 of 21 from the free-throw line, used high-percentage shots to earn the victory. Just one of the Panthers' 14 field goals was from beyond the arc.

Rappahannock County (14-11) now plays in Friday's Region 1B championship game against Buffalo Gap.

Keelie Dawson and Victoria Lanzilotti each finished with six points for the Colonels.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Two area products earn all-ODAC first-team honors

Lynchburg’s T.C. Thacker and Randolph’s Kylie Stark picked up postseason accolades Wednesday, earning spots on the men’s and women’s all-Old Dominion Athletic Conference first teams, respectively.

Thacker, a graduate student and Amherst County High alumnus, notched the third all-ODAC award of his career and a first-team nod for the second time.

Stark, a Brookville grad and sophomore guard, also is a repeat all-ODAC honoree. A season ago, she was the league’s rookie of the year and found a spot on the all-ODAC team (just one team was compiled in that pandemic-shortened season).

In his final season with the Hornets — which has been cut short by an injury —Thacker recorded 15 double-doubles in 21 games. He averaged 14.3 points and 11 rebounds per game and recorded 20-plus points in six contests.

Thacker surpassed 1,000 career points this season and is second in program history with 822 career rebounds.

Stark averages 13 points per game (sixth in the league) and is the WildCats’ leading rebounder at 6.4 per contest (13th in the conference). She is third in the ODAC in steals per game (2.4) and eighth in 3-point percentage (34%).

Stark was joined by teammate Teniyah Crenshaw-Patterson (second team) as an all-ODAC honoree. Crenshaw-Patterson also gave Randolph back-to-back rookie of the year awards.

This year marks the only time two Randolph players have picked up all-ODAC accolades in the same season in program history.

Lynchburg’s Lizzie Davis earned a spot on the second team and is the league’s scholar athlete of the year. UL’s Erin Green and Kate Kolb picked up third-team accolades.

Tharon Suggs joined Thacker as Lynchburg’s other all-ODAC award winner by garnering a third-team nod. He’s now a four-time all-ODAC player.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Liberty 12, North Carolina A&T 2

The middle third of Liberty’s lineup got to work in the third inning, powering the Flames to a lead they held the rest of the way in a blowout win over North Carolina A&T at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Stephen Hill, Brady Gulakowski and Cameron Foster each recorded an RBI to give LU (3-1) a 3-0 lead in the third, and the Flames added nine more runs over the next three frames.

Derek Orndorff had three of Liberty’s 12 hits and recorded three RBIs on a pair of home runs. Foster also tallied three RBIs.

N.C. A&T (0-4) got all of its scoring in the fifth inning on Cameron Brantley’s two-out single. The hit cut Liberty’s lead to 7-2, but that’s as close as the Aggies got.

Lynchburg 7, Averett 1

Lynchburg and Averett were tied after two frames at Fox Field, but the Hornets scored six unanswered runs in four innings to pick up a win in their home opener.

Neither the Cougars (1-4) nor the hosts put together much offense, but Averett’s mistakes in the fourth ignited Lynchburg.

UL didn’t record a hit in the frame, but two batters were hit by a pitch, and two wild pitches led to a run that put the Hornets ahead for good. Lynchburg (3-1) got one more run each in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, and more Averett mistakes in the eighth led to two runs in the eighth.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Liberty 15, Virginia Tech 14

In Blacksburg, Mackenzie Lehman scored her second goal of the day in overtime to lift Liberty last Virginia Tech (2-2) at Thompson field.

Lehman was one of five Flames with multiple goals and one of eight to score. Jordan Baerga led LU (1-2) with three goals.

COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS

Randolph 7, Mary Baldwin 0

In Staunton, Randolph (3-1) swept Mary Baldwin (0-1) in the Fighting Squirrels’ spring opener on their home courts.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS

Liberty 4, Missouri 1

Liberty fell behind 3-0 to Missouri (4-5), but the Flames’ Nos. 2, 4, 5 and 6 singles players won their matches to power LU (8-3) to a comeback at Liberty Indoor Tennis Center.

Randolph 8, Mary Baldwin 1

In Staunton, Randolph (2-1) won all of its singles matches to cruise to a victory over Mary Baldwin (0-2) on the Fighting Squirrels’ home courts.