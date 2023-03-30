One of the most decorated basketball players in Altavista history has received a first-team all-state honor for the third year.

Stuart Hunt, a senior forward who helped the Colonels reach the state semifinals in Class 1 earlier this month, was one of eight players named Thursday to that division's first team by the Virginia High School League.

Altavista junior guard Jayden Boyd also was honored with an all-state second-team nod.

Hunt exits the program with 1,392 career points, which places him fourth all-time in points scored in school history, according to coach Casey Johnson. Hunt averaged 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season, helping Altavista compile a 21-5 record.

He also was named the Dogwood District player of the year for his efforts, and served as the runner-up in voting for that same distinction in Region 1B. Johnson said Hunt is being recruited by a handful of Old Dominion Athletic Conference schools, but the senior currently is undecided about where he will play in college next season.

Hunt was an all-district and all-region selection in each of his four varsity seasons, earned the region's player of the year award as a junior and was the Dogwood player of the year two times.

Boyd averaged 20.7 points per game this season and will serve as the leading returner for the program that benefited from senior leadership in 2022-23. One of the area's most dynamic players, Boyd also was a first-team all-Dogwood and all-Region 1B selection this season. He scored a single-game career-high 39 points against Gretna in January.

Lancaster's Troy Henderson was named Class 1 player of the year. The 5-foot-8 sophomore guard helped Lancaster to the state title by averaging 23.8 points and 4.5 assists per game while also downing 71 3-pointers. He scored 30 points in the Class 1 championship game. Lancaster coach Dwayne Pinn was named state coach of the year after leading his team to a 29-0 record.

To view the full team, scroll to the bottom of this report.

New Covenant's Powell a first-team VISAA selection

The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association released its all-state teams for all four divisions of competition Wednesday, and New Covenant's Douglas Powell was named to the Division IV first team.

The 6-foot-5 junior forward averaged a double-double for the Gryphons, pouring on 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds per game. He also averaged one block per game.

Powell helped New Covenant to an 18-10 record. The Gryphons reached a VISAA state semifinal round for the first time in school history and nearly upset eventual Division IV champ Banner Christian (26-6) in that round. New Covenant took the Chesterfield-based Bearcats down to the final possession before falling 53-52.

New Covenant finished the season ranked third in the Division IV weekly polls.

Banner Christian's Caleb McNeely was named the Division IV player of the year, while his coach, Sterling Dickerson, was coach of the year.

To view the full team, scroll to the bottom of this report.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lynchburg wins ranked battle with CNU

Three weeks after falling in its first ranked matchup of the year, Lynchburg baseball bounced back Wednesday and found revenge against Christopher Newport, riding a nine-run third inning to a 14-6 victory at Fox Field.

In the teams’ first meeting earlier in the month in Newport News, the Hornets (18-3) went up early, but surrendered a four-run lead and fell 6-4. There was no such letdown in the rematch with the now-No. 14 Captains (24-7), as UL received contributions from up and down the lineup and a strong outing by starting pitcher Josh Gjormand.

Gjormand, who made just his second appearance on the mound this year and has mostly played in the infield during his career at UL, gave up two runs (one earned) on six hits, walked three and fanned four in 6 2/3 innings.

Carson Attkins led No. 11 Lynchburg at the plate by going 3 for 4 with four RBIs, including one in the game’s decisive third inning. The Hornets sent 15 batters to the plate in the frame, tallied four of their 11 total hits, drew five of their 12 walks, recorded one of their three stolen bases and took advantage of three of CNU’s four total errors.

Attkins also was part of a double steal by the Hornets in the fourth inning — he took second while Gavin Collins stole home — and tacked on three more RBIs on his two-run homer in the sixth and double in the seventh that capped the scoring.

Eric Hiett went 3 for 4 as the Hornets’ other batter with multiple hits on the day, and he was one of seven players to drive in at least one run.

Avery Neaves had an RBI and scored to add to a slew of strong performances of late. For his offensive outburst last week — he hit .615, hit two homers and drove in 14 runs in three games — Neaves was named to the D3baseball.com team of the week Wednesday.

Neaves, a senior in his third season with Lynchburg since transferring from Chesapeake College, already is the owner of multiple program career and single-season records, and he is on track to break the ODAC record of 200 career RBIs by season’s end.

Neaves and the Hornets now have won five straight and are tied atop the ODAC standings with Shenandoah and Roanoke.

BOYS BASKETBALL

VHSL Class 1 All-State Team

First team: Troy Henderson (Lancaster), Chaevon Torrance (Franklin), Kolier Pruitt (Narrows), Connor Lane (Twin Springs), Tyson Henderson (Lancaster), Nicholas Millirons (Auburn), Stuart Hunt (Altavista), Reed Kirtner (George Wythe-Wytheville).

Second team: Jake Hall (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring), Coahan Gordon (Auburn), Ichi Layne (Middlesex), Bennett Bowers (Buffalo Gap), Tae Lagette (Mathews), Camron Paul (Carver Academy), Jayden Boyd (Altavista), Jonah Looney (Grundy).

Player of the Year: Troy Henderson, Lancaster

Coach of the Year: Dwayne Pinn, Lancaster.

Virginia Independent Schools Division IV All-State teams

First team: Caleb McNeely (Banner Christian), Treylan Beamer (Carlisle), Chris Cyrus (Hampton Christian), Branson Leduc-Mattox (Carlisle), Tidiane Ly (Williamsburg Christian), Jalen Martinez (Saint Michael the Archangel), Sean O'Connor (Hampton Christian), Douglas Powell (New Covenant), Micah Weathers (Banner Christian).

Second team: Ibrahim Gati (Amelia Academy), Justin Hain (Grace Christian-Staunton), Tafari Plummer (Stuart Hall), Henry Wingate (Chelsea Academy).

Player of the Year: Caleb McNeely, Banner Christian

Coach of the Year: Sterling Dickerson, Banner Christian.