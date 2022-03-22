Region Roundup: Altavista's Hunt grabs first team all-state honors, and more

Stuart Hunt, whose tough inside play and improved shooting from the outside led Altavista to its second straight state tournament appearance earlier this month, was honored by the Virginia High School League on Tuesday with first-team all-state honors in Class 1.

Hunt averaged roughly 19 points and eight rebounds per game for the Colonels, and finished the season with 15 double-doubles. The junior previously had been named the Region 1B player of the year after the Colonels captured the region title with a thrilling 50-49 double overtime victory over Buffalo Gap.

Hunt did it all this season, also averaging 4.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. He hit the 1,000-point career mark during the Class 1 state quarterfinal game against Washington & Lee on March 4 at Altavista. The Colonels were bounced from the tourney that night.

The junior led Altavista in every major statistical category.

"He would rather get an assist, I think, than score," Altavista coach Casey Johnson said during the postseason, "but he knows we need him to be a difference maker, as well."

Hunt changed his game dramatically this season. He got into better shape in order to play the whole game, stayed out of foul trouble, and became more of a inside-out threat.

"Everybody knows who he is," Johnson said of opposing teams. "He's their focus and he's still able to do that stuff."

Hunt was the only local player named to the Class 1 first team. William Campbell's Russell Thompson, a 6-foot-4 senior who averaged double figures in scoring this season, was a second-team selection after hauling in first-team all-region honors. Thompson torched numerous opponents and led the Generals to the Region 1B semifinals.

The VHSL released several all-state teams Tuesday, including the Class 2 boys team, which included Nelson County's Jaren Purvis. A second-team honoree, Purvis previously had been named the Dogwood District player of the year and a first-team all-region selection in 2C.

No local athletes were selected to the Class 2 or Class 3 girls teams, also released Tuesday.

Parry McCluer 6-foot-11 senior Spencer Hamilton was named the Class 1 boys player of the year, while Auburn's Terry Millirons was coach of the year after leading his team to the title.

In Class 2, East Rockingham's Tyler Nickel, a UNC commit, was player of the year. John Marshall's Ty White was coach of the year and brought his team the state championship.

Virginia Episcopal's Walker Andrews also earned first-team honors on the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association's Division II all-state basketball team, released Tuesday.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 8, Randolph-Macon 7

Lynchburg trailed 7-0 midway through the eighth, but Avery Neaves jumpstarted the comeback with a two-run home in the bottom of the frame, then capped the dramatic turnaround with a three-run, walk-off double an inning later to lift the Hornets past Randolph-Macon at Fox Field.

R-MC held Lynchburg to three hits through seven frames and scored four runs in that span. The Yellow Jackets (12-4, 3-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) added three more to their cushion on four hits in the top of the eighth, but their bullpen faltered after that.

Neaves (2 for 5) pulled the Hornets within 7-2 on his home run. His teammates recorded three runs on four singles in the next frame, helped by an error and hit by pitch, to make it 7-5.

R-MC reliever Lyle Holland recorded one out after that, but also plunked a batter to put three runners on for Neaves, who sent a 1-2 curveball to the left-field wall to clear the bases and give UL the win.

R-MC outhit UL 14-9.

The Hornets, who moved up to No. 4 in the D3baseball.com Top 25 poll Tuesday, improved to 15-3. UL is undefeated at home (12-0) and is the only perfect team in conference play (5-0).

Wake Forest 13, Liberty 6

Nick Kurtz clubbed two home runs and was one of six Wake Forest players to record multiple hits in the Demon Deacons’ win over Liberty in a slugfest at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Following Derek Orndorff’s homer in the bottom of the second that pulled LU (14-5) even with Wake (17-4) at 1-1, Michael Turconi (2 for 5) recorded his second RBI of the day in the next frame, putting Wake up for good.

Kurtz (3 for 6) hit the first of his two homers, a two-run shot, in the fourth, and capped the scoring for Wake with another two-run homer in the ninth. Teammates Brock Wilken (2 for 5) and Pierce Bennett (4 for 6) added a home run each. The Demon Deacons tallied 16 hits to Liberty’s 10, scoring seven of their 13 runs off blasts.

Orndorff finished with two hits and two RBIs for Liberty. Jake Lazarro went 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Grayson Betts went 2 for 5. Logan Mathieu also homered for the Flames.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Liberty 6, Virginia 1

In Charlottesville, Naomi Jones and Karlie Keeney combined on a two-hitter, and Liberty turned a trio of first-inning hits into an early, insurmountable lead as the Flames beat Virginia at Palmer Park.

Jones, an E.C. Glass and Liberty Christian product, threw the first 3 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and one earned run in the fourth before Keeney (9-6) entered.

Keeney closed out the fourth inning by inducing a popup against the lone batter she faced and didn’t allow a hit the rest of the way.

Denay Griffin jumpstarted the scoring for LU with an RBI single in the first. Devyn Howard (double) and Alexis Soto (two-run triple) recorded extra-base hits in the first inning, in which LU took a 3-0 lead.

Lou Allan and Caroline Hudson (2 for 4) also had a triple each for Liberty (18-12).

COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS

Sweet Briar 6, Lynchburg 3

At Crosswhite Athletic Club, Sweet Briar won a pair of doubles matches and took four of six singles bouts to extend its win streak to five and end a perfect start to the season for Lynchburg (9-1, 3-1 ODAC).

Sweet Briar also traveled to Buena Vista on Tuesday and beat Southern Virginia 8-1 to move to 12-2 overall (3-1 in league play).

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

Tufts 21, Lynchburg 11

Lynchburg trailed by just two goals at halftime, but Tufts scored seven times in the third to add plenty of cushion to its lead on the way to a lopsided victory at Shellenberger Field.

The Hornets (5-3) led briefly in the first quarter, but the Jumbos used a 3-0 run at the end of the first quarter to go up for good.

Mac Bredahl led Tufts (5-0) with seven goals, while Ryan Kenney tallied four goals to lead UL.

The Hornets lost their second straight game to a Top-5 opponent, after falling Saturday to No. 4 Christopher Newport. Tuesday’s contest was the third straight against a ranked team for UL and its fifth of the season. Lynchburg now is 2-3 in those contests.