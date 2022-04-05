Region Roundup: Altavista's Hunt receives coaches association all-state honors, Lynchburg softball posts another win over a top-10 opponent, and more

Altavista's Stuart Hunt and William Campbell's Russell Thompson continued to bring home postseason honors Monday, when the Virginia High School Coaches Association released its Class 1 all-state boys basketball teams.

Hunt, a junior forward who led the Colonels back to the Class 1 state tournament last month, was selected to the VHSCA first team. Thompson, a 6-foot-4 forward, led a much-improved Generals squad and was a second-team honoree.

Hunt, who averaged 19 points and eight rebounds per game to go along with 15 double-doubles, previously had been named the Region 1B player of the year. Thompson was an all-region selection after scoring in double figures and helping his team reach region play in the 1B tournament. Both players also took in all-state honors given out by the Virginia High School League last month, with Hunt earning first-team honors and Thompson being named a second team selection.

The coaches association generally releases its all-state teams after the VHSL all-state teams are announced.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

No. 6 Randolph-Macon 2-8, Lynchburg 1-10

After taking a hard-luck 2-1 loss to sixth-ranked Randolph-Macon in the day's opening day, Lynchburg stormed back in the nightcap on a home run by Jordan Brown to claim another win against a top-10 opponent.

Brown hit her first career homer, a three-run shot, in the seventh inning, and Lynchburg eventually took a 10-5 lead. Randolph-Macon responded with three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but Hornets right-hander Kailey Dorcsis entered and shut down the rally for her second save of the season. Bre Carter earned the win in relief.

That victory was Lynchburg's third over a top-10 opponent this season. The Hornets swept then-No. 9 Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday. Lynchburg plays another top-10 club, 10th-ranked Roanoke College, on Saturday in a home doubleheader.

In Game 1, Lynchburg took an early 1-0 lead on a single by Anna Grace Terrell in the top of the first, but Randolph-Macon answered with a single from Natalie Robinson in the bottom half of the inning. Neither team scored again until the eighth, when kayla Horesky delivered the game-winning RBI single. Dorcsis took the loss for Lynchburg, while Grace Ellis earned the win by holding the Hornets to five hits.

COLLEGE GOLF

Lynchburg women claim second straight tourney

At the Historic Triangle Invitational in Williamsburg, the Hornets shot a collective 626 to win their second straight tournament and third of the season, this one by posting 18 birdies as a team.

The Hornets were consistent at the two-day event, firing a 312 on Day 1 and and 314 in the closing round. Lynchburg edged runner-up Bridgewater by one stroke.

Emily Brubaker (73-74—147) took first place for the second time in a tourney in the last 21 days. She had 15 pars and a birdie in the opening round, then came out strong Tuesday with a birdie and eagle on the front 9. She ended her round with a birdie that gave her a one-stroke victory.

Emily Erickson (73-83—156) tied for ninth overall, and Gracie Cannon (82-79—161) finished in 12th place for Lynchburg.