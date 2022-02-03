Region Roundup: Altavista's Hunt records double-double, Lynchburg men come from behind to defeat Ferrum, and more

In Ringgold, Altavista junior forward Stuart Hunt posted a double-double — finishing with 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists — as the visiting Colonels rolled over Dan River 56-31.

Altavista improved to 11-2 overall and 5-0 in Dogwood District play. Sophomore guard Jayden Boyd added 11 points for Altavista, while Ryan Hart added seven assists, six points and six rebounds.

Altavista will recognize its inaugural Hall of Fame class at the school Saturday afternoon in a quadruple header. The day begins with JV boys and girls basketball games at 11 a.m., followed by the varsity girls game against William Campbell around 2 p.m. The Hall of Fame class will be recognized at roughly 3:30 p.m., before the boys game against the Generals.

Inductees are: Lil Andrews, Bill Booker, Mike Campbell, Leonard Brown, Tracy Poindexter, Micah Moon, Jenny Hecht Kerns, Vincent Myers, Stacy Shepard Stewart, Sydney Morris Rabe and Juan Thornhill.

Appomattox 72, Gretna 37

Raiders guard Ervis Davin poured on 18 points, Dakota Wheeler added 11 rebounds and nine points, and Appomattox upended winless Gretna 72-37 to improve to 4-7 on the season.

E.C. Glass 60, Rustburg 39

One night after a comeback win over Liberty Christian, the Hilltopppers received a strong outing from senior Eli Wood, who scored 16 points and finished with three blocks, five rebounds and three steals. Point guard O'Maundre Harris added 11 points as Glass improved to 14-2 and held its one-game lead in the Seminole District standings.

Rustburg's Tayvon Vassal-Crider finished with 15 points.

Liberty Christian 55, Liberty 31

The Bulldogs got back in the win column as guard Tanner Thomas finished with a double-double, pouring on 11 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Sully Holmes added 14 for LCA, which improved to 13-3 overall and remained one game behind Glass in the district standings.

Amherst 52, Brookville 45

AJ Jordan led the way with 16 points, Justin Burns chipped in 13, and the Lancers held off visiting Brookville.

Bishop Harvey led the Bees with 16 points, while Tayshaun Butler added 11 points.

Girls basketball

Liberty 47, LCA 41

The Lady Minutemen got their biggest victory of the season so far, as Cierra St. John scored a game-high 18 points and Iyana Sherard added 14 points.

Liberty (10-7, 7-4) held on despite being outscored by the Bulldogs 18-13 in the fourth quarter. Jordyn Robbins led LCA with 16 points. The Bulldogs were without sophomore guard Avery Mills, who left the court with an ankle injury in Wednesday's loss to E.C. Glass.

E.C. Glass 49, Rustburg 28

In Rustburg, Jamiyah Henry finished with 16 points, Jordan Wright-Goode added 13 points and 12 rebounds, and the Hilltoppers won their ninth straight to improve to 17-1 overall and 12-0 in district play.

Rustburg's Imani Crider led her team with 12 points.

Amherst 33, Brookville 24

Jasmine West and McKayla Padgett finished with eight points apiece as the Lancers handed the Bees their seventh loss in eight games.

Altavista 36, Dan River 31

In Altavista, Vittoria Lanzilotti scored 15 points to power the Colonels over the Wildcats in overtime.

Altavista (9-4) held Dan River scoreless in the extra period.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKEBALL

Lynchburg 73, Ferrum 68

Lynchburg trailed for nearly the entire first half and the early portion of the second, but good ball movement and work under the basket, combined with Ferrum’s mistakes late, spoiled the Panthers’ upset bid at Turner Gymnasium.

The Hornets (13-6, 7-3 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) tied the game five times (twice in the first half and three times in the second) before finally taking the lead with 4:43 to go on Izzy Lockamy’s layup off a Ferrum turnover. The lead exchanged hands twice after that, but after Kevon James’ 3-pointer for UL with 4:04 left, Lynchburg never trailed again.

Ferrum tied it at 66 just over a minute later; the Panthers, however, imploded down the stretch, missing easy shots at the rim, committing an embarrassing turnover when they trailed by just one possession and shooting 1 of 6 over the game’s last minutes.

Ferrum (5-15, 0-11 ODAC)) also had a chance to send the game to overtime when it took possession with nine seconds left, down 71-68, but James Smith Jr. took an ill-advised, rushed 3-point shot with five seconds left.

UL missed two chances to extend the lead late, but it got the job done at the free-throw line, going 7 of 11 for all seven of its final points.

Taqwain Drummond led Ferrum, which nearly pulled off its first ODAC win, with 20 points off the bench. T.C. Thacker (Amherst) and Lockamy led UL with 16 points apiece.